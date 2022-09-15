Read full article on original website
Related
Troopers Needed! South Dakota Suffering Highway Patrolman Shortage
The South Dakota Highway Patrol is desperately looking for a number of men and women right now that are willing to join their team. According to Dakota News Now, SDHP has seen over two-dozen officers leave the agency this year alone, leaving the highway patrol struggling to find qualified candidates that are willing to help patrol South Dakota's roads and highways.
Three of South Dakota’s Most Puzzling Cold Cases
South Dakota has definitely had its fair share of cold cases, murder mysteries, and missing person reports that remain unsolved to this day. Here are some of the most chilling cold cases in the state's history. Pamella Jackson & Cheryl Miller: This case goes all the way back to 1971,...
Minnesota DNR Says Wear Life Jackets If You Plan On Fall Fishing
As summer officially winds down on the calendar, there are still plenty of people who will continue to spend time on the water for fishing and hunting. With that in mind, the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources reminds outdoor enthusiasts that wearing a life jacket is more important than ever.
Where is South Dakota On Best & Worst States for Teachers List?
I'm not sure there is a place where the phrase overworked and underpaid doesn't apply to teachers. However, statistics tell us that there are places where teachers are less overworked and paid more. Those statistics come from the number-crunching scientists at WalletHub. To arrive at the results they did, WalletHub...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
The Deepest Lake In Minnesota Isn’t Even A Real Lake, And It Was Used By NASA
The deepest lake on Minnesota shores is Lake Superior. However, the deepest inland lake in Minnesota isn't even really a lake. Lake Superior's deepest point is 1,332 feet. It's the deepest of the Great Lakes, coldest, and best (That's why it's Superior). The deepest inland lake in Minnesota is 450 feet deep. Can you imagine swimming in that? It would feel like hovering over an abyss.
Iowa Park Listed In Top 10 of America’s Natural Landmarks [PHOTOS]
According to Iowa's News Now, a popular Iowa state park made the Top 10 of a new list of the nation's "favorite natural attractions", and on a list of 250 possible choices, several other Iowa spots made the list. The travel website Aqua Expeditions, a recognized global leader in luxury...
Minnesota’s Most Dangerous Intersection is in the Most Unlikely Place
Anyone who's driven through the Twin Cities knows how important it is to be a defensive driver. The possibility of getting into a car accident is almost a daily occurrence. That being said, sometimes the most dangerous intersections are located in the most unlikely places. And the most perilous intersection in the entire state might be one you've never even heard of.
This Tiny Iowa Town Has the Best Taco in the Entire State
Sometimes the best things are found in the most unlikely of places, and that's most certainly the case when it comes to where you can find the best taco in the Hawkeye State. According to the bloggers at Love Food, the best spot to find a taco in all of Iowa is found in a small town many have never heard of.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Which Are Iowa’s Fastest Growing Cities?
So far in 2022, Iowa has not seen any sort of significant uptick in the overall population statewide - an increase of just 0.45 percent to a total of 3,219,171 residents. That's only good for the 28th biggest increase in America. But in various places throughout the Hawkeye State, there...
OMG! Are Plastic Bags Going Away in South Dakota Walmarts?
It seems like just about everybody is climbing on board the environmental safety train these days, and the latest passenger could be Walmart. Some Walmart stores in the Colorado Springs area are already starting to climb on board. Television station KKTV in Colorado reports that select Walmarts in the state have begun to kick single-use plastic bags to the curb on Thursday (September 15).
Golf Pro Padraig Harrington Covers Giant South Dakota Bar Tab
It was an exciting week in Sioux Falls thanks to the annual Sanford International Open. The Sioux Empire welcomed PGA Tour Champions players and their caddies for one of the biggest sporting events in Sioux Falls. Some parties happened on and off the golf course. One celebration on Tuesday night...
South Dakota New Home Sizes Saw Biggest Decrease in U.S.
In the late 1980s, one of the most popular films in theaters was Honey, I Shrunk The Kids. These days in South Dakota, it's not the children who are getting smaller, it's the houses. According to the 2022 American Home Size Index from American Home Shield, the average square footage...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Iowa, Minnesota on Opposite Ends on Best/Worst States To Work List
Iowa and Minnesota may be separated by a common border, but they are light years apart on a new survey of exactly where employees are happiest in America. The results of an Oxfam America survey on 'Best and Worst States to Work in America 2022' show the North Star State in the top 20 and the Hawkeye State in the bottom 20.
Is Sioux Falls One of The Worst Cities for Country Music Fans?
Every year, multiple country artists perform huge shows throughout South Dakota and the Sioux Empire. You would think with the numerous country shows, Sioux Falls would be one of the best cities for country music fans. But think again!. There's a new study about 2022's Best Cities for Country Music...
Is This the Most Fun New Fall Family Destination in South Dakota?
Our Farm is a new - Pumpkin Patch, Corn Maze, Petting Zoo, Pedal Track, Multiple Slides ,Hay Bale Mountain, Zip Lines, Corn Pit, Gourd Launchers, Concession stands and Fall family and friend fun! - Our Farm Facebook. So the answer to the title question is "yes"!. The Mellegaard family decided...
Which South Dakota Attraction Is ‘Criminally Underrated’?
We are quite accustomed to South Dakota being overlooked when it comes to being a tourist attraction. It seems at times that if it wasn't for Mount Rushmore and the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally that we wouldn't get any love at all from anyone outside the state. But that's not the...
Small South Dakota Town Named ‘Ugliest’ in the Entire State
The state of South Dakota has some incredibly beautiful places to visit. The majestic Black Hills, the formidable Missouri River, and of course, there's nothing quite like the Badlands. That being said, some areas of the state are more appealing than others and one unlucky town was named the "ugliest"...
Minnesota’s Most Scenic Drive is the Perfect Fall Road Trip
There's no better time than Fall than to squeeze in a weekend road trip, and this scenic drive was just named the best in all of Minnesota. Anyone who has been lucky enough to drive along this route won't soon forget it, as it's easily one of the best sightseeing trips you can take.
These Minnesota and Iowa Beers Are among the Best in America
Beer has been a universally loved beverage for centuries but there are certain varieties of the drink that definitely divide people. The subjects of craft brews, ciders, and seltzers have led to some pretty passionate discussions, but the biggest hot-button topic in the beer world these days boils down to three letters - IPA.
Who Says Iowa Doesn’t Have Good Pizza? We Found The 10 Best
If you're about to have a party or even just a movie night, you can never go wrong with pizza. Pizza is one of those things in life that usually everyone can agree on. Leave it to Best Things Iowa and Travel Iowa to uncover the best and favorite pizzas in our neighboring state. From cheese and sausage to pineapple pizza, Best Things Iowa and Travel Iowa identified the top traditional and creative pizzas throughout the Hawkeye State.
B102.7
Sioux Falls, SD
6K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
B102.7 plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 1