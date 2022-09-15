Read full article on original website
Related
Love Is Blind Alum Mark Cuevas Is Married
The first season of Love Is Blind was a big success for Netflix. So much so that they already released season 2, filmed season 3 and announced plans for a season 4 and 5. But it all started with a bunch of singles who had to get engaged before they even set eyes on each […] The post Love Is Blind Alum Mark Cuevas Is Married appeared first on Reality Tea.
Post Malone falls into hole onstage during St. Louis concert
The rapper was performing at the Enterprise Center when he fell into a hole on the stage and reportedly injured some of his ribs. He explained what happened in a video on Twitter.
Eric McCormack Podcast & ‘Grimm’ Rewatch Series Lead Hazy Mills Latest Audio Slate
EXCLUSIVE: Hazy Mill Productions, the production company behind Sean Hayes and Todd Milliner, is ramping up its podcast slate. The company, which is behind Hayes’ HypochondriActor series and upcoming show The Randy Rainbow Podcast, has new series from Eric McCormack and the cast of Grimm. Hayes’ Will & Grace co-star McCormack has teamed up with Chicago Med’s Steven Weber for a celebrity dinner guest series. The pair, who have been friends since the TV Guide days, have spent twenty years arguing, laughing, singing, bitching and dining and will now do it on a podcast. Each episode, Eric and Steven will invite two...
‘Reboot’ Review: Judy Greer Boosts a Meta Hulu Comedy That Never Really Gets Going
Coming off the greatest success of his career, an award-winning writer and producer chooses an ambitious follow-up project carrying both a personal and professional edge. It’s exactly what you want to see from a sharp-minded, well-liked creator like Steven Levitan: Rather than rest on his laurels or repeat himself, the “Modern Family” engineer (who won nine Emmy awards for writing, directing, and producing the ABC smash) set his mind to a topical, tricky TV show in “Reboot,” a Hulu series about an early aught broadcast sitcom that gets a present-day revival… at Hulu. The fictional comedy’s original cast even returns,...
Comments / 0