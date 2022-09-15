New Life Friends Church Transitional Housing uses grant to support the Clark County Homeless Action Plan

Read full article on original website
Greater Vancouver Chamber and Riverview Bank announce Ron Onslow as the 2022 First Citizen Award honoree
The award recipient will address the community during a livestream, available on Facebook Live, on Thu., Sept. 29. The Greater Vancouver Chamber (GVC) and Riverview Bank will bring Clark County the 82nd presentation of the First Citizen Award, an honor given this year to Ron Onslow, former mayor of the city of Ridgefield and retired local business owner.
Students earn $1,000 or more in 2022 Essay & Oration competitions
There are several categories where students from elementary through high school can compete for financial awards and recognition. Financial awards for student essays presented by The Sons of The American Revolution (SAR) have been substantially increased for this school year. There are several categories where students from elementary through high school can compete for financial awards and recognition.
Letter: ‘I contend that the evidence of his own website and speeches argue that (Rey) Reynolds is closely aligned with the (Constitutional sheriff) movement’
Vancouver resident Ann Donnelly responds to Clark County Sheriff candidate Rey Reynolds. Editor’s note: Opinions expressed in this letter to the editor are those of the author alone and do not reflect the editorial position of ClarkCountyToday.com. Sheriff candidate Rey Reynolds, in his Sept. 16 response to my Sept....
Vancouver Police investigate shooting
VANCOUVER – The Vancouver Police Department is investigating a shooting that took place Sunday evening. On Sunday (Sept. 18) at about 6:20 p.m., Vancouver Police responded to the 4800 block of Hazel Dell Avenue for a disturbance with weapons. When police arrived, they located a male with a gunshot wound. Responding officers began emergency medical treatment of the victim, to include applying chest seals to the wound until he could be transported to an area hospital.
Columbia Play Project Joins Give More 24! on Thursday
Volunteers will be touring the community in the newly launched Mobile Children’s Museum. Columbia Play Project will join GiveMore24! in the annual day of fundraising on Thursday (Sept. 22). Columbia Play Project volunteers will be touring the community in the newly launched Mobile Children’s Museum and offering opportunities to take a “Play Break.” Volunteers will be in costume, dressed as Doug the Slug, Bess the Beaver or Ryder the Spider. Hula hooping, chalk art and poetry creation are some of the options for playing.
