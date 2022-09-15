New Life Friends Church Transitional Housing uses grant to support the Clark County Homeless Action Plan

Volunteers will be touring the community in the newly launched Mobile Children’s Museum. Columbia Play Project will join GiveMore24! in the annual day of fundraising on Thursday (Sept. 22). Columbia Play Project volunteers will be touring the community in the newly launched Mobile Children’s Museum and offering opportunities to take a “Play Break.” Volunteers will be in costume, dressed as Doug the Slug, Bess the Beaver or Ryder the Spider. Hula hooping, chalk art and poetry creation are some of the options for playing.

