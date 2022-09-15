Read full article on original website
Related
lambcountyleadernews.com
Wildcats stomp Lamesa, 42-0, for Homecoming victory
The Littlefield Wildcats' varsity football team shutout Lamesa, 42-0, on Friday night to earn the Homecoming victory. With the win the Wildcats improved to 4-0 overall on the season. They will meet up with the Brownfield Cubs next Friday for a showdown of unbeatens at Wildcat Stadium to close out...
lambcountyleadernews.com
Lady Cats sweep Loop in straight sets
The Littlefield Lady Cats’ varsity volleyball team took down the Loop Lady Horns in straight sets last Saturday, 3-0. With the win, the Lady Cats improved to 11-5 overall on the season. In set one, the teams went back and forth early-on, but the Lady Cats would ultimately close...
lambcountyleadernews.com
Anton falls to KPA Sept. 9, 48-0
The Anton Bulldogs were defanged 48-0 by a stifling Kingdom Prep Academy Warrior defense in UIL six- man high school football action in Anton last Friday. The Bulldogs were held to 89 yards total offense and only got past their own 30 yard line once, on the last drive of the game.
lambcountyleadernews.com
TOP PHOTO PAGE 1
2022 HOMECOMING PARADE - The Littlefield Marchin’Cats Band is shown marching in the 2022 Homecoming Parade for Littlefield High School. The Wildcats took on Lamesa on Friday at Wildcat Stadium. Results were not available at press time. (Staff Photo by Derek Lopez)
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
lambcountyleadernews.com
Deryl Dean Bennett
Deryl Dean Bennett died on September 14, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. He was born at home, in the Lone Star Community, four miles north of Loraine, Texas on April 13, 1933 to James Wesley Bennett and Nola Pearl Henderson Bennett. He graduated from Loraine High School in 1950, and later...
lambcountyleadernews.com
FELICIA DURAN
Felicia Duran, 37, lifelong resident of Littlefield, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Lubbock. She was born June 4, 1985 in Littlefield to Raul H. Duran and Felipa Aguilar Duran. Felicia worked as a nurse’s assistant at the hospital. She was quiet and outspoken. She was an avid Dallas...
lambcountyleadernews.com
Lamb County 4-H awards
Long Caption First Year member receiving a Year Award is: Bridget Marez; Second Year members receiving a Year Award are: Lillian Burt and Weston McCarver; Fourth Year members receiving a Year Award are: Charlotte Burt, Valaree Harper, Wyatt DeBerry, MaKenzie DeBerry, Grant Muller, Kellen Meredith, Brennen Meredith and Evelyn Meredith; Fifth Year members receiving a Year Award are: Piper Carr, Ty Carr, Ryan Muller; Sixth Year member receiving a Year Award is: Garicyn Bigham; Seventh Year members receiving a Year Award are: Claire Lostroh, Tanner Lostroh, Kealee Bussey; Eight Year member receiving a Year Award is: Jaden Burt; Ninth Year member receiving a Year Award is: JT Burt, Braelyn Pointer and Brindle Harper; Twelfth Year member receiving a Year Award is: Lydia Burt. (Submitted Photo) GOLD STAR AWARD - Brindle Harper and Braelyn Pointer, with Brandon Albus, left.(Submitted Photo) SILVER STAR AWARD - Piper Carr and Valaree Harper, with Brandon Albus, left. (Submitted Photo) I DARE YOU AWARD - Garicyn Bigham. (Submitted Photo) 4-H EXCELLENCE AWARD Brennen Meredith, Kellen Meredith, Evelyn Meredith, Grant Muller, Ryan Muller, Braelyn Pointer, Garicyn Bigham, Piper Carr, Ty Carr, Kealee Bussey and Claire Lostroh. (Submitted Photo) DISTINGUISHED LEADER - Jeremy Newton.(Submitted Photo) FRIEND OF 4-H - Graham Henley, left, with Brandon Albus. CLUB MANAGERS - Brandon Albus and Shaylee Harper. (Not Shown): Amber DeBerry, April Burns and Suzanne Reese. (Submitted Photo)
lambcountyleadernews.com
Commissioners hold regular meeting Monday
The Lamb County Commissioners Court met in regular session on Monday, Sept. 12th in the Lamb County Courthouse to discuss a six-item agenda. Lamb County Judge, Mike DeLoach called the meeting to order and there was nobody present for public comment. The Consent Agenda items;. (a) Consider and take appropriate...
Comments / 0