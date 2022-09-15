Long Caption First Year member receiving a Year Award is: Bridget Marez; Second Year members receiving a Year Award are: Lillian Burt and Weston McCarver; Fourth Year members receiving a Year Award are: Charlotte Burt, Valaree Harper, Wyatt DeBerry, MaKenzie DeBerry, Grant Muller, Kellen Meredith, Brennen Meredith and Evelyn Meredith; Fifth Year members receiving a Year Award are: Piper Carr, Ty Carr, Ryan Muller; Sixth Year member receiving a Year Award is: Garicyn Bigham; Seventh Year members receiving a Year Award are: Claire Lostroh, Tanner Lostroh, Kealee Bussey; Eight Year member receiving a Year Award is: Jaden Burt; Ninth Year member receiving a Year Award is: JT Burt, Braelyn Pointer and Brindle Harper; Twelfth Year member receiving a Year Award is: Lydia Burt. (Submitted Photo) GOLD STAR AWARD - Brindle Harper and Braelyn Pointer, with Brandon Albus, left.(Submitted Photo) SILVER STAR AWARD - Piper Carr and Valaree Harper, with Brandon Albus, left. (Submitted Photo) I DARE YOU AWARD - Garicyn Bigham. (Submitted Photo) 4-H EXCELLENCE AWARD Brennen Meredith, Kellen Meredith, Evelyn Meredith, Grant Muller, Ryan Muller, Braelyn Pointer, Garicyn Bigham, Piper Carr, Ty Carr, Kealee Bussey and Claire Lostroh. (Submitted Photo) DISTINGUISHED LEADER - Jeremy Newton.(Submitted Photo) FRIEND OF 4-H - Graham Henley, left, with Brandon Albus. CLUB MANAGERS - Brandon Albus and Shaylee Harper. (Not Shown): Amber DeBerry, April Burns and Suzanne Reese. (Submitted Photo)

LAMB COUNTY, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO