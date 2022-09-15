Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
wfmd.com
Intersection Work To Begin Monday In Washington County
It will take place at US 40 at the Greenbriar State Park entrance. Boonsboro, Md (KM) The Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration says work will begin this coming Monday in the Boonsboro area on an intersection improvement project. Crews will be working at US 40 at the entrance...
Maryland drivers required to 'Move Over' when approaching stopped vehicles
MARYLAND, USA — Starting, Oct. 1, Maryland drivers are required under the "Move Over" Law to change lanes or slow down when approaching any stopped, standing, or parked vehicle showing warning signals. The "Move Over" law was originally enacted because more than 100 law enforcement officers were killed and...
WTOP
Plans to tear down old DC streetcar bridge on hold again
A little piece of D.C. history is safe again from the wrecking ball, for now. It’s the 120-year old Foundry Branch Trolley Trestle in Glover-Archbold Park in Northwest. No trolley has crossed the bridge in 60 years, but it used to take people from Georgetown to Glen Echo Park. Metro, which owns the bridge, was moving toward tearing it down. But this week, D.C.’s Court of Appeals stopped that in a case brought by the D.C. Preservation League.
WTOP
Automated lane closure system coming to Maryland’s Bay Bridge
Maryland has been working for years to make getting across the Chesapeake Bay Bridge faster and more efficient. Highway officials say the next step in the process is going to be implemented soon. The Maryland Transportation Authority said it expects that a new automated lane closure system will be activated...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Antelope Valley Press
After climate bill passage, W.Va. natural gas plant unveiled
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Maryland company announced, Friday, it will build a natural gas power plant designed to capture climate-changing carbon in West Virginia. Officials said it was made possible by a recently signed law embraced by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin that gives tax breaks for alternative energy projects.
washco-md.net
TRAFFIC ALERT: Road Closure on Valley Road
HAGERSTOWN, MD (September 17, 2022) – The Washington County Highway Department announces a road closure on Valley Road between Deer Path and Gristmill Lane. The road will be closed on Monday, September 19, 2022, from 8:30 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. for pipe replacement. For additional information, please contact Washington...
WTOP
A commuter’s guide to using Virginia’s new 66 Express Lanes
A stretch of Virginia’s long-anticipated 66 Express Lanes are open for business, but there are a few things drivers should be aware of before taking advantage of them. The westernmost stretch of the Interstate 66 Express Lanes welcomed their first commuters ahead of schedule last week, offering a more streamlined drive from Va. Route 29 in Gainesville to U.S. Route 28 in Centreville.
mocoshow.com
New Maryland Child Passenger Safety Law to Keep Children Rear Facing Until 2-Years-Old
Per Zero Deaths Maryland, “In April 2022, Maryland lawmakers passed SB 176, a bill that will upgrade the state’s law that protects children traveling on our roadways. The new law goes into effect on October 1, 2022, and states that children must be kept rear-facing until at least two years of age, unless the child meets or exceeds the height and weight on the seat’s guidelines. Having a seat that properly fits the child is also another important consideration. SB 176 brought Maryland in line with laws in 16 other states (CA, CT, IL, LA, ME, NE, NJ, NY, NV, OK, OR, PA, RI, SC, VA, WA) and the District of Columbia.”
RELATED PEOPLE
To The Rescue: Maryland State Police Airlift Cruise Ship Crew Member During Medical Emergency
Maryland State Police took to the skies to save a man at sea after a crew member suffered a medical emergency on a cruise ship sailing the Chesapeake Bay. The aviation crew from the state police Easton Section responded to the Chesapeake Bay off the shores of Kent Island over the weekend after receiving a call from the Coast Guard advising that there was a serious medical event taking place on the boat.
Inside Nova
Editorial: Nothing less than Prince William County’s future at stake
There may never be a more important time in Prince William County’s history than the next few months. Our Board of County Supervisors is preparing to make a series of decisions that will affect the way this county develops, what kinds of businesses it attracts, and how it will look for decades to come. These decisions will have far more impact on the daily lives of Prince William residents than anything happening in Congress right now (or possibly ever), and it’s your one opportunity to affect those decisions.
foxbaltimore.com
WHY: Colorful Sunrises & Sunsets in Maryland Lately?
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Have you noticed our beautiful sunrises and sunsets last week and especially this weekend?. Here's a photo I took on Friday evening of the gorgeous red sunset over Anne Arundel County. The reason for those extra-colorful sunrises and sunsets and milky, hazy skies during the day is because of wildfires all the way out in California. The smoke from those intense western fires is wafting east across the entire country on the jet stream (or highway of winds in the upper atmosphere streaming across the United States).
mocoshow.com
Police Investigating Fatal Multi-Vehicle Crash In Montgomery County Sunday Morning
Per Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are investigating a multi-vehicle crash in which one person was killed early this morning in Montgomery County. Shortly after 3:35 a.m., troopers from the Maryland State Police Rockville Barrack responded to northbound Interstate-270 south of Montrose Road, where two separate, but related crashes occurred. According to a preliminary investigation, a 2015 Tesla Model S and a 2007 Toyota Sienna were traveling north on I-270 when the Tesla struck the rear of the Toyota before both vehicles came to a stop on the interstate. The driver and two of the five other passengers of the Toyota remained in the vehicle following the crash.
IN THIS ARTICLE
New power plant to bring jobs to West Virginia
A new natural gas power plant, expected to cost billions of dollars and employ hundreds of workers, is planned for West Virginia.
NBC Washington
Carjacked and Billed: Virginia Couple Hit With Speeding Tickets Racked Up by Carjacker
It can happen in an instant at gas stations all over the D.C. area: carjackers sneaking up and taking off with a victim’s car. And it’s been happening at alarming rates: In the District, there have been 337 carjackings since 2018, and 74% of those involved guns. In Maryland, there were 1,015 carjackings in 2020 — a 20.5% increase from the 807 reported in 2019. Virginia does not collect specific data on carjackings; however, as a whole, there were more than 11,000 vehicles stolen statewide.
WUSA
Maryland Republican Governor candidate Dan Cox and Board of Elections locked in legal battle over mail-in ballots
ROCKVILLE, Md. — Election Day is still nearly two months away, but behind the scenes a legal battle is underway. The dispute is pitting Republican Candidate for governor Dan Cox against the Maryland Board of Elections. The central question of this debate is about when mail-in ballots should be...
wnav.com
Anne Arundel County Pledges Support for Veterans and Their Care Givers
Anne Arundel County will be the first county in Maryland to sign on to the Hidden Heroes cities and counties program, one of the campaign's key national initiatives designed to develop military caregiver resources at a local level. Hidden Heroes is an initiative of the Elizabeth Dole Foundation. Mrs. Dole was a one-time president of the National American Red Cross, attorney, author, and politician who served in the Nixon, Reagan, and Bush presidential administrations. She also served as a United States Senator for North Carolina from 2003 to 2009.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WAMU
The Climate Divide: Lessons from mapping heat islands in D.C., Maryland, and Virginia
A new podcast, “The Climate Divide,” is highlighting causes, effects, and inequalities associated with so-called “heat islands” in Washington, D.C. While most of the series focused on Hola Cultura’s heat mapping in the District, it concludes by unpacking the work of three other heat island projects in Montgomery County, Baltimore, and Richmond.
wypr.org
Baltimore councilmember says teacher pay hike plan is a 'real quick way for a county to go down the tubes'
The latest plan by Baltimore County Public School leaders to afford promised teacher pay raises appears to be in trouble with both the county executive and leaders on the county council. An average pay raise of around 8% for educators hangs in the balance as the school system and the county government remain at loggerheads. The school system’s latest proposal, which WYPR obtained through a Maryland’s Public Information Act open records request, hinges on the county giving the schools $167 million additional dollars over a five year period.
Washingtonian.com
Confirmed: Maryland Drivers Are Worse Than Virginia Drivers
DC drivers have long debated whether bad road behavior seems more associated with license plates from Maryland or Virginia. Now we have some actual research, and it turns out Maryland is worse. Way worse. In a recent Forbes Advisor survey of “confrontational driving,” Maryland ranked the seventh most aggressive state...
Wbaltv.com
Police: School bus driver involved in crash on Route 32 in Carroll County
ELDERSBURG, Md. — Police said a school bus driver was involved in a crash Thursday afternoon in Carroll County. The school bus crashed around 2:15 p.m. south on Maryland Route 32 near Bartholow Road, according to Maryland State Police. Police said no students were on board the bus when...
Comments / 1