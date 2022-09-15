Read full article on original website
York News-Times
Arraignment held in 15-pound meth case
YORK – A man caught with an extremely large amount of methamphetamine in York County has pleaded not guilty to two felonies. Arraignment proceedings for Juan Sacramento, 33, of Lemoore, California, were held in York County District Court this week. Sacramento was arrested by a deputy with the York...
York News-Times
Man caught with cocaine and heroin pleads not guilty
YORK – A man caught with cocaine in his possession in York has pleaded not guilty. Arraignment proceedings for Houston Ousley were held this past week in York County District Court. The 29-year-old from East Chicago, Ill., is charged with possession of a controlled substance, following contact with an officer with the York Police Department.
York News-Times
Waco man charged of assault, illegal weapons, meth
YORK – Mark Wermuth Sr., 47, of Waco, has been charged in two separate cases with counts of assault, having illegal weapons and possessing methamphetamine. He appeared for arraignment regarding three felonies and one misdemeanor this past week in York County District Court. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and a jury trial was set for mid-December.
York News-Times
Two killed in crash in Polk County
Two people died in a two-vehicle crash near Osceola on Friday, the Polk County sheriff said. At about 7:45 a.m., Polk County sheriff's office and emergency responders were dispatched to an accident on U.S. 81/Nebraska 92 east of Osceola. Officers say Jerry Swahn, 52, of Weston, was driving west in...
York News-Times
Editorial Roundup: Nebraska
Lincoln Journal Star. September 13, 2022. Editorial: Frost’s tenure ends with crash and cash. When Bill Moos, athletic director at the time, introduced Scott Frost as the Huskers’ new head football coach on Dec. 3, 2017, a bright future was all but assured. Native son. National championship quarterback....
York News-Times
Friday Night follow-up: Grand Island, Lincoln High present interesting stories; Elm Creek's Hail Mary; Omaha South's wild numbers
I'm really interested to see how the rest of the season goes for both Grand Island and Lincoln High after watching the teams play each other Friday night. The Islanders aren't flashy, and nothing is necessarily pretty, but they play defense at a really high level, and are super-physical both in the running game and in the second level of that defense.
York News-Times
County commissioners to hold budget hearing
YORK – The York County Commissioners will hold their annual budget hearing on Tuesday when they meet in regular session. The public hearing is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m., in the commissioners’ chambers on the main floor of the courthouse. The commissioners have already agreed to take...
York News-Times
Dukes cap long weekend out west with 3-3 record at Gothenburg
GOTHENBURG – The weekend started out on a high note as the Dukes took down C1 No. 3 St. Paul in straight sets and Chadron also in straight sets on Friday. In York’s third game on Friday, York dropped their first game of the tournament 25-21 and 25-17 to the host Gothenburg Swedes who came in as the No. 4 team in C1.
York News-Times
Sep. 17, 2022 evening weather update for York
For the drive home in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
York News-Times
Cross County rolls over Twin River 58-14
GENOA – The No. 2 team in Class D1 the Cross County Cougars continued to roll on Friday night as they defeated the Twin River Titans on their home turf in Genoa 58-14. The Cougars 4-0 are on a collision course with No. 5 Clarkson-Leigh which will take place on Friday, October 7 in Stromsburg.
York News-Times
Sam McKewon breaks down Nebraska's loss to Oklahoma
Husker Report Card: Grading Nebraska's performance against Oklahoma. The World-Herald's Sam McKewon hands out his Husker Report Card, assessing Nebraska's performance in several areas after each game. Here are the grades coming out of the loss to Oklahoma.
York News-Times
Full Mickey Joseph press conference following loss to Oklahoma
Mickey Joseph, the interim head coach of Nebraska football, speaks following the Oklahoma vs. Nebraska football game at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln on Saturday, September 17, 2022.
York News-Times
Rapid Reaction: Thoughts after Oklahoma beats Nebraska — 'It felt like a tide turned'
Nebraska fires defensive coordinator Erik Chinander. A week after former Nebraska coach Scott Frost was fired, Husker defensive coordinator Erik Chinander is out of a job, too.
York News-Times
Here is today's weather outlook for Sep. 18, 2022 in York, NE
Hot temperatures are predicted today. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 82 degrees. 60 degrees is today's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. The forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense today; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The York area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the East. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit yorknewstimes.com for local news and weather.
York News-Times
Overmatched Nebraska falters defensively in 49-14 loss to No. 6 Oklahoma
There was a buzz in the air Saturday morning. Whether it was due to the return of an old rival or because of the new man in charge of the Husker football program, the mood around Nebraska’s final nonconference game felt different than its first three contests of the year.
York News-Times
Jack Robison, Treyson Johnson on sidelines for Nebraska vs. No. 6 Oklahoma
Three-star prospect Jack Robison and Lincoln Pius X prospect Treyson Johnson were both on the sidelines before Nebraska-Oklahoma for their Nebraska basketball visits on Saturday. Robison, a 6-foot-6 forward in the 2024 class from Minnesota, also holds offers from Iowa, Wisconsin and Minnesota. He lives 20 minutes from the Gophers’...
York News-Times
Nebraska sweeps No. 13 Kentucky in final nonconference match
Whitney Lauenstein had 11 kills and Madi Kubik and Lindsay Krause added nine kills apiece to help lead the No. 2 ranked Nebraska volleyball team to a 27-25, 25-20, 25-16 victory against No. 13 Kentucky on Sunday in Lexington, Kentucky. After a close first set, Nebraska was in control for...
York News-Times
York News-Times Female Athlete of the Week
For the third time this season, York junior Kassidy Stuckey won a cross country race. This past Friday the competition was tough, but Stuckey bettered three runners from Norris who head coach Eric Rasmussen said “have a good chance to finish in the top five at the Class B State Meet.” Stuckey was clocked at 19:29.91, 37 seconds ahead of Norris junior Ellie Thomas. Stuckey also won the McCool Junction Quad and just last Friday set a meet record at the Aurora invite held at Poco Creek Golf Course.
