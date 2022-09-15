For the drive home in York: A mostly clear sky. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Sunday, York folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 83 degrees. A 62-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The UV index Sunday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The York area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on yorknewstimes.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

YORK, NE ・ 2 DAYS AGO