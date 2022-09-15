ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA

brproud.com

Baton Rouge, Prairieville ‘Flu Shot Fair’ in September, October

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — Residents can receive their flu shots at Ochsner’s Flu Shot Fair in September and October. Ochsner Health officials said the Flu Shot Fair is open to adults and children as young as six months old. Appointments aren’t required by preferred. To make an appointment, click here, or call 866-OCHSNER.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Residents in Livingston, Ascension parishes express concern over new chemical plant heading their way

LAKE MAUREPAS, La. (WAFB) - A chemical company based in East Baton Rouge Parish called Air Products plans to build a new plant in Ascension Parish. The company’s clean energy plan is to pump carbon dioxide into the ground under Lake Maurepas rather than release it into the air. But folks in lower Livingston and Ascension Parishes said the news came to them without warning and without answers about how it will impact life on the water.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
KLFY.com

Jane St. in New Iberia closed for investigation

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) — According to a Facebook post made by New Iberia Police Department, Jane St. from Vine St. to Corinne St. will be closed for an unknown period of time due to an investigation. More information will be released as it becomes available.
NEW IBERIA, LA
East Baton Rouge Parish, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Merrydale, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Ascension Parish family brings awareness to mitochondrial disease

Two landmarks in Baton Rouge have been set to light up green Sept. 18-24 for Mitochondrial Disease Awareness Week, which has been a special time for a family from Ascension Parish. Tucker Dupre, the 2-year-old son of Donaldsonville natives Kandis Turner Dupre and John Dupre, was diagnosed with an extremely...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA
L'Observateur

Red Beans & Rice: A Century-Old Tradition Lives On

(Lafayette, LA) — For over 100 years, Red Beans & Rice has been a dish held dear in the hearts of Louisianans. The delicious duo of iconic Louisiana brands, Cajun Country Rice and Camellia Brand, has come together again with their Red Beans & Rice Mondays campaign to keep the 19th Century Louisiana tradition of Red Beans & Rice alive and well, especially on Mondays, the traditional wash day.
CROWLEY, LA
brproud.com

Traffic Update: No injuries in crash along Coursey Blvd near Hickory Ridge

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Capital area officials are responding to a Monday (September 19) evening crash on Coursey Boulevard near the intersection of Millwood Drive and Hickory Ridge Boulevard. The incident occurred around 5:15 p.m. and deputies with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office are at the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

Vehicle slams into pawn shop on Airline Hwy.

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating after a van crashed into a building on Airline Hwy. A van drove all the way into the Xotic Pawn on Monday morning. BRPD is currently looking for whoever was in the vehicle when it hit the...
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

The Circus Is Coming To Town

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - The biggest circus in the country, the Carden Circus, will be in Louisiana from September 20-25, 2022. This circus has something for everyone. You can enjoy aerial feats, animal performances, acrobats and daring stunts. There will even be a human cannonball! Meet the animals, get your face painted, and enjoy attractions. Carden International Circus is committed to exceptional care and ethical treatment of all of the animals. For a special treat, arrive an hour before showtime to see the animals up close. You can also buy tickets to ride the animals.
KENNER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project

Mayor in Louisiana Arrested in Connection with Public Contract Fraud Related to a Town Construction Project. Caddo Parish, Louisiana – On September 17, 2022, Louisiana State Police reported that in January 2022, the Caddo Parish Constable’s Office requested the LSP Bureau of Investigations Bossier City Field Office (LSP BCFO) to investigate an accusation of fraud by a public officer. The public official was named Mooringsport Mayor William Chester Coffman, 54.
CADDO PARISH, LA
WAFB.com

Heart of Louisiana: Old Music Jam

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Live music jam sessions are fairly common around south Louisiana, especially Cajun music jams. But once a month, Jam at the West Baton Rouge Parish Museum in Port Allen features what they call ‘old time music.’. The songs all sound familiar, from old records...
PORT ALLEN, LA
WAFB

Hazmat crew responds to scene of ruptured gas line in BR

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A hazmat crew along with Baton Rouge firefighters responded to the scene of a ruptured gas line on Monday, Sept. 19. Construction crews hit the four-inch main while digging on North Sherwood Forest near South Choctaw Drive. The gas was shut off around 1:44 p.m.
BATON ROUGE, LA
ABC13 Houston

Urgent manhunt for killer after LSU student shot to death in car

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana -- A Louisiana State University student died after being shot multiple times while sitting in her vehicle early Friday, Baton Rouge police say. Authorities are investigating the fatal shooting of 21-year-old Allison Rice of Geismar, Louisiana, who was shot around 2:19 a.m. Friday on the 1500 block of Government Street, the Baton Rouge Police Department said in a news release.
BATON ROUGE, LA
L'Observateur

Ascension, Assumption and St. James guilty pleas 9/12 to 9/16

During the week of September 12 – September 16, 2022, the following defendants pled guilty to various charges and were sentenced in the 23rd Judicial District Court, Parishes of Ascension, Assumption, and St. James. Ascension Parish:. Roland Weatherford Sr., 42245 Moody Dixon Rd. Prairieville, LA, age 53, pled guilty...
SAINT JAMES PARISH, LA
brproud.com

Livingston library officials to discuss reclassifying books Tuesday

LIVINGSTON, La. (BRPROUD) – The Livingston Parish Library Board of Control will discuss reclassifying certain books at their regular meeting on Tuesday. The meeting comes after Livingston Parish President Layton Ricks sent a letter to Livingston Parish Library officials expressing his concerns about certain books “that are controversial in nature” found in the young adult section of the library. In his letter, Ricks suggests moving the books to a more adult-type section.
LIVINGSTON, LA

