WLUC
Marquette Area Public Schools Board encouraged by early enrollment numbers
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Marquette Area Public Schools Board discussed enrollment numbers ahead of count day. The board met Monday night for a regular meeting and introduced new teachers and staff at the district. Superintendent Zack Sedgwick shared an update on early enrollment numbers. He said enrollment numbers are...
WLUC
Project: Keep Kids Warm looking for community donations
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - Project: Keep Kids Warm is gearing up for its 13th year and they’re looking for donations from the community. Project: Keep Kids Warm provides winter clothing to families in need in the west-end communities of Marquette County. There are two ways the community can help....
WLUC
Gov. Whitmer appoints NMU alumnus to Michigan Civil Rights Commission
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Luke Londo, an NMU alumnus, was appointed to the Michigan Civil Rights Commission by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Londo, an independent of Hazel Park, is a senior public relations manager for the Rocket Community Fund and a council member for the City of Hazel Park. He holds...
WLUC
Marquette attorney reappointed by Gov. Whitmer to Michigan Indigent Defense Commission
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Gary L. Walker, of Marquette, Michigan, has been named to the Michigan Indigent Defense Commission on Monday by Governor Gretchen Whitmer. Walker is the township supervisor for Chocolay Charter Township and the former prosecutor for Marquette County. He holds a Bachelor of Arts in social science from Michigan State University and a Juris Doctor degree from the University of Michigan. Mr. Walker is reappointed to represent former prosecuting attorneys or former assistant county prosecuting attorneys for a term commencing Sept. 19, 2022, and expiring April 1, 2026.
WLUC
Incorporate the five areas of self-care into your daily routine
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Today in Upper Michigan... the whole world watches Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral procession. Data shows that more college students are seeking mental health services. Sarah Santiago of Bloom Mental Health talks about when and why young people should seek therapy, plus the benefits of receiving...
WLUC
Gwinn woman becomes member of first-ever Michigan Parents’ Council
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Jennifer L. Figler, of Gwinn, is now a member of the first-ever Michigan Parents’ Council. On Monday, Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the members of a new Michigan Parents’ Council. It’s an advisory group the governor established to more formally bring parents into the education budget process for the first time in state history.
WLUC
League of Women Voters getting youth ‘hooked on voting’ in Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The League of Women Voters is trying to get youth “hooked on voting” with a fishing themed event. The group was at the Peter White Public Library. Kids were encouraged to vote in their own elections - voting on what they think Michigan’s state...
WLUC
Escanaba hospital to hold special mass for Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - OSF St. Francis Hospital & Medical Group will hold a special mass of remembrance and healing in honor of Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Month. According to the hospital’s press release, pregnancy and infant loss affects one in four women through stillbirth, miscarriage, SIDS, and other causes. It can happen at any point during pregnancy or infancy.
WLUC
National Weather Service, UP Travel give fall color outlook
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - You may have noticed leaves are starting to change from green to orange. With the fall equinox just a few days away, National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Zika said peak colors may be later than expected. “This year, since it’s been relatively mild in the month...
WLUC
The Ryan Report - Sept. 18, 2022
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Don Ryan spends the third Sunday of September talking to UP Health System (UPHS) - Marquette’s CEO, Gar Atchison. Atchison serves as the CEO for UPHS - Marquette as well as Market President for UPHS - Bell, Marquette, and Portage. This week, he sits down with Don to discuss the impact of COVID-19, vaccines, current happenings, and the future of UPHS.
WLUC
Warm stretch just before fall
Gladstone singer/songwriter performs at Bay College Besse Theater, cultivates “community success”. Consolidated Dickinson County business to host grand opening Saturday. A Dickinson County business owner will host a grand opening after consolidating two of his stores. The gardening store Grow Maxx and hobby store Iron Mountain RC used to be in two separate locations.
WLUC
Iron County girl celebrates beating Leukemia
IRON RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County girl beat Leukemia and celebrated with friends and family Monday. 5-year-old Preslie Mantsch has been battling Leukemia for two and a half years. She completed her last round of chemotherapy on August 31 and has been declared cancer-free. A party and parade...
WLUC
United Sportsmen Inc. hosts gun and knife show in Iron Mountain
IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - United Sportsmen Inc. hosted the USI Gun and Knife Show in Iron Mountain this weekend. People gathered from all around to buy, sell, and trade their guns. Over 60 vendors sold guns, ammo, knives, and accessories. The show started Friday and ended Saturday. Admission was $5.
WLUC
Inaugural Stand UP Comedy Festival coming to Marquette
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A new festival is coming to Marquette this November that will highlight some of the best stand-up comedians in the region. The Stand UP Comedy Festival will take place at the Ore Dock Brewing Company, Nov. 3-5 in Marquette. “It makes sense to have a comedy...
WLUC
Bay College Volleyball drops first two conference matches
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Norse Volleyball Team (0-2, 7-8) opened MCCAA Northern Conference play at home this weekend, and were swept in straight sets in both matches. On Friday Muskegon Community College (1-0, 10-4) took an early 5-0 lead in the first set, but Bay came storming back to make it a back and forth contest. The Norse had the lead late in the set, but the visitors fought back to extend it, and ended up getting the advantage late, winning by a final of 27-25.
WLUC
NMU Scores Minutes Apart in Second Half for 3-1 Over FSU
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A pair of second-half goals minutes apart propelled the Wildcats women’s soccer team to a 3-1 victory over Ferris State on Friday. NMU is now 6-0-1 on the season while holding a perfect 3-0 GLIAC mark. Justina L’Espernace scored as the fans were still settling...
WLUC
NMU Football Looking to Boast Another Win
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC)- The Northern Michigan University Football team will hit the road for the first time this season to take on the Davenport University Panthers. The Wildcats defeated the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Titans this past Saturday 13-10. A field goal early in the 4th quarter by Daniel Riser was the difference in the game. The Wildcat defense stood tall late in the 4th quarter, as Isaiah Morrison came up with an interception to seal the win.
WLUC
Wildcat Volleyball Continues Their Win Streak, takes down Lake Superior State
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Women’s Volleyball team hit the court against Upper Peninsula rivals Lake Superior State University this evening at the Vandament Arena. The ‘Cats played an intense five sets ending in a Wildcat Win, extending their season record to 10-1. The Wildcats started the game with a head-turner of a rally, keeping everything in play that the Lakers sent them. The Lauren Van Remortel and Jacqueline Smith duo came out hot again today, setting up Smith for the first kill of the game. As the score became tied at five a piece, the Lakers took a swing at what looked like a picture-perfect kill, but they were no match for Meghan Meyer and Rayne Thompson as they blocked the kill with no hesitation, taking the lead by one.
WLUC
NMU Volleyball gets swept against Ferris State
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The NMU Women’s Volleyball team returned to the Vandament Arena for their second home match of the weekend against the Ferris State University Bulldogs. The ‘Cats fell short in an intense match up to the Bulldogs. The Wildcats and Bulldogs started out their match...
WLUC
NMU Football drops first road game of season to Davenport
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University football team hit the road for the first time this season, as they traveled to Davenport University to take on the Panthers. The Panthers came out on top 31-21 over the Wildcats. FIRST QUARTER The Panthers won the coin toss and...
