lambcountyleadernews.com
Anton falls to KPA Sept. 9, 48-0
The Anton Bulldogs were defanged 48-0 by a stifling Kingdom Prep Academy Warrior defense in UIL six- man high school football action in Anton last Friday. The Bulldogs were held to 89 yards total offense and only got past their own 30 yard line once, on the last drive of the game.
goutrgv.com
Volleyball Pushes Texas Tech to the Limit in Heart-Breaking Loss
LUBBOCK – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team won the first two sets against the Texas Tech Red Raiders before ultimately falling 2-3 (25-23, 26-24, 22-25, 21-25, 13-15) to close out the Red Raider Classic on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. Senior Sarah Cruz...
lambcountyleadernews.com
Wildcats stomp Lamesa, 42-0, for Homecoming victory
The Littlefield Wildcats' varsity football team shutout Lamesa, 42-0, on Friday night to earn the Homecoming victory. With the win the Wildcats improved to 4-0 overall on the season. They will meet up with the Brownfield Cubs next Friday for a showdown of unbeatens at Wildcat Stadium to close out...
Sonny Cumbie and Louisiana Tech show support for opponent
CLEMSON, S.C. – Sonny Cumbie and Louisiana Tech came up short on the scoreboard against No. 6 Clemson on Saturday, but the Bulldogs more than made up for it with compassion. The former Texas Tech player and assistant coach wore an Ella Strong shirt in pregame warmups to honor the 15-year-old sister of Clemson defensive […]
Louisiana offensive tackle Tyler Johnson commits to Texas Tech
Texas Tech received good news on the recruiting trail Saturday, adding Natchitoches (La.) Central offensive tackle Tyler Johnson to its 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Johnson chose the Red Raiders over an offer list that included Baylor, Houston and Missouri. “The warm feeling, being around the coaches and players,...
Lubbock pair pick up wins at Lubbock ISD Invitational
LUBBOCK, Texas – Lubbock High sophomore Reese Peña continued her hot start to the cross-country season Saturday at the Lubbock ISD Invitational at Mae Simmons Park. Peña won her fourth race of the season, running a time of 18:50.7 to win the 5A girls 5K. Coronado’s Zanashia Harris finished second and Monterey’s Sydney Smothers placed […]
oklahoma Sooner
XC Women Take First At Texas Tech
LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of Oklahoma men's and women's cross country teams returned to action for their second regular season meet in Lubbock, Texas, at the Texas Tech Open on Saturday. Both squads brought home top-two finishes. The OU women finished first with a combined time of 1:52:08.70,...
lambcountyleadernews.com
Deryl Dean Bennett
Deryl Dean Bennett died on September 14, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. He was born at home, in the Lone Star Community, four miles north of Loraine, Texas on April 13, 1933 to James Wesley Bennett and Nola Pearl Henderson Bennett. He graduated from Loraine High School in 1950, and later...
1 Person Injured In A Motorcycle Accident In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
According to the Lubbock Police Department, a motorcycle accident was reported. The officials stated that a motorcycle and a vehicle were involved in a crash in the northbound lane of Marsha Sharp and [..]
fox34.com
Sunday morning top stories: 1 charged with Saturday morning murder
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was shot Saturday morning. Alexandria Garcia, 22, arrived at Covenant Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. She later died from her injuries and a man was arrested in...
18 Arrested in Lubbock, One Arrestee With 14 Separate Charges
Today is Saturday, September 17th, and it's the firs road game of the season for the Texas Tech Red Raiders. This can only mean one thing. Barbecue time. That's right. Get out the grill and flip some burgers, steaks, fajitas, ribs, chicken and anything else you can throw on the grill.
lambcountyleadernews.com
D'Lila Kay Gamez
D'Lila Kay Gamez, 15, went to be with Jesus Friday, September 9, 2022. Born June 10, 2007 in Artesia, New Mexico, D'Lila entered this world premature, at twenty-four weeks. She had a hard life, born with many physical limitations. She was non-verbal, but her mom, Kelli, taught her a communication system of blinks so she could express her thoughts. She was a sassy momma's girl, and was always dressed cute as a button, but hated wearing bows. Her favorite colors were pink and purple and she loved Minnie Mouse. She also enjoyed watching TV, especially 'Curious George' and 'Bluey' and had no hesitation to let you know if you changed the channel to something she didn't like. She loved her daddy in his cowboy hat and they watched lots of shows together. She loved to cuddle, liked for her momma to rock her, and liked being read to She also enjoyed watching her fish tank, playing in the water and showing her pigs at the stock show. D'Lila had Jesus in her heart and was baptized in 2017.
1 Person Injured After A Five-Vehicle Crash In Lubbock (Lubbock, TX)
Lubbock Police department responded to a five-vehicle crash in the 2700 block of West Loop 289 shortly after 6 p.m. LPD reports that one vehicle was parked safely on the side of [..]
28 People Arrested in Lubbock on September 15th, Four With the Same Last Name
It's finally Friday after what feels like a short week. I do think my brain is ready for the official start of fall, so maybe that's why this week felt so short, along with the cool air that has started to trickle in. There has also been an influx of...
fox34.com
1 injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the northbound lane of Marsha Sharp and Slide road. Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 9:50 p.m. The incident occurred under the overpass in the northbound lane. LPD confirmed that one person sustained moderate injuries.
fox34.com
Traffic disrupted by 2-vehicle crash at 34th & University
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 34th Street and University Avenue. Just before 2:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, two red pickup-trucks crashed in the intersection. The southbound lanes of University have been blocked off. Two people were left with...
lambcountyleadernews.com
FELICIA DURAN
Felicia Duran, 37, lifelong resident of Littlefield, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Lubbock. She was born June 4, 1985 in Littlefield to Raul H. Duran and Felipa Aguilar Duran. Felicia worked as a nurse’s assistant at the hospital. She was quiet and outspoken. She was an avid Dallas...
Lubbock’s Skate Ranch Introduces Adult Skate Nights
Starting Thursday, September 15th, 2022 and continuing every Thursday night, is Adult Skate Night at Lubbock's Skate Ranch (4701 W Loop 289). Adult Skate Night begins at 8:30 p.m. and continues until 11:30 p.m. The cost is $9 for entry whether you choose to skate or not. You should choose to at least try to skate though, if you're physically able. I don't want to be the only one clinging to the wall to start.
3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads
Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
Man found guilty for 2016 murder of former Estacado student
ST. LOUIS, Missouri — On Friday, a jury found James Timothy Norman, 41, guilty for the 2016 murder-for-hire of his nephew Andre Montgomery. Norman was accused of hiring someone to kill Montgomery and trying to cash a $450,000 life insurance policy. Montgomery, who was 21, was a previous student of Estacado High School in Lubbock. […]
