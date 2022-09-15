ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Littlefield, TX

Comments / 0

Related
lambcountyleadernews.com

Anton falls to KPA Sept. 9, 48-0

The Anton Bulldogs were defanged 48-0 by a stifling Kingdom Prep Academy Warrior defense in UIL six- man high school football action in Anton last Friday. The Bulldogs were held to 89 yards total offense and only got past their own 30 yard line once, on the last drive of the game.
LUBBOCK, TX
goutrgv.com

Volleyball Pushes Texas Tech to the Limit in Heart-Breaking Loss

LUBBOCK – The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) Vaqueros volleyball team won the first two sets against the Texas Tech Red Raiders before ultimately falling 2-3 (25-23, 26-24, 22-25, 21-25, 13-15) to close out the Red Raider Classic on Saturday at United Supermarkets Arena. Senior Sarah Cruz...
EDINBURG, TX
lambcountyleadernews.com

Wildcats stomp Lamesa, 42-0, for Homecoming victory

The Littlefield Wildcats' varsity football team shutout Lamesa, 42-0, on Friday night to earn the Homecoming victory. With the win the Wildcats improved to 4-0 overall on the season. They will meet up with the Brownfield Cubs next Friday for a showdown of unbeatens at Wildcat Stadium to close out...
LAMESA, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Littlefield, TX
Sports
Local
Texas Sports
Local
Texas Football
City
Littlefield, TX
City
Post, TX
247Sports

Louisiana offensive tackle Tyler Johnson commits to Texas Tech

Texas Tech received good news on the recruiting trail Saturday, adding Natchitoches (La.) Central offensive tackle Tyler Johnson to its 2023 recruiting class. The 6-foot-6, 300-pound Johnson chose the Red Raiders over an offer list that included Baylor, Houston and Missouri. “The warm feeling, being around the coaches and players,...
LUBBOCK, TX
oklahoma Sooner

XC Women Take First At Texas Tech

LUBBOCK, Texas — The University of Oklahoma men's and women's cross country teams returned to action for their second regular season meet in Lubbock, Texas, at the Texas Tech Open on Saturday. Both squads brought home top-two finishes. The OU women finished first with a combined time of 1:52:08.70,...
NORMAN, OK
lambcountyleadernews.com

Deryl Dean Bennett

Deryl Dean Bennett died on September 14, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. He was born at home, in the Lone Star Community, four miles north of Loraine, Texas on April 13, 1933 to James Wesley Bennett and Nola Pearl Henderson Bennett. He graduated from Loraine High School in 1950, and later...
LUBBOCK, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Wildcats#The Post Antelopes
fox34.com

Sunday morning top stories: 1 charged with Saturday morning murder

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Your Sunday morning brief,. One person has been arrested and charged with murder after a woman was shot Saturday morning. Alexandria Garcia, 22, arrived at Covenant Medical Center with gunshot wounds around 4 a.m. She later died from her injuries and a man was arrested in...
LUBBOCK, TX
lambcountyleadernews.com

D'Lila Kay Gamez

D'Lila Kay Gamez, 15, went to be with Jesus Friday, September 9, 2022. Born June 10, 2007 in Artesia, New Mexico, D'Lila entered this world premature, at twenty-four weeks. She had a hard life, born with many physical limitations. She was non-verbal, but her mom, Kelli, taught her a communication system of blinks so she could express her thoughts. She was a sassy momma's girl, and was always dressed cute as a button, but hated wearing bows. Her favorite colors were pink and purple and she loved Minnie Mouse. She also enjoyed watching TV, especially 'Curious George' and 'Bluey' and had no hesitation to let you know if you changed the channel to something she didn't like. She loved her daddy in his cowboy hat and they watched lots of shows together. She loved to cuddle, liked for her momma to rock her, and liked being read to She also enjoyed watching her fish tank, playing in the water and showing her pigs at the stock show. D'Lila had Jesus in her heart and was baptized in 2017.
ARTESIA, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
fox34.com

1 injured in motorcycle crash in central Lubbock

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - One person was injured after a crash involving a motorcycle and a vehicle in the northbound lane of Marsha Sharp and Slide road. Lubbock PD and Fire Rescue received the call around 9:50 p.m. The incident occurred under the overpass in the northbound lane. LPD confirmed that one person sustained moderate injuries.
LUBBOCK, TX
fox34.com

Traffic disrupted by 2-vehicle crash at 34th & University

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department responded to a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of 34th Street and University Avenue. Just before 2:45 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, two red pickup-trucks crashed in the intersection. The southbound lanes of University have been blocked off. Two people were left with...
LUBBOCK, TX
lambcountyleadernews.com

FELICIA DURAN

Felicia Duran, 37, lifelong resident of Littlefield, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Lubbock. She was born June 4, 1985 in Littlefield to Raul H. Duran and Felipa Aguilar Duran. Felicia worked as a nurse’s assistant at the hospital. She was quiet and outspoken. She was an avid Dallas...
LITTLEFIELD, TX
FMX 94.5

Lubbock’s Skate Ranch Introduces Adult Skate Nights

Starting Thursday, September 15th, 2022 and continuing every Thursday night, is Adult Skate Night at Lubbock's Skate Ranch (4701 W Loop 289). Adult Skate Night begins at 8:30 p.m. and continues until 11:30 p.m. The cost is $9 for entry whether you choose to skate or not. You should choose to at least try to skate though, if you're physically able. I don't want to be the only one clinging to the wall to start.
LUBBOCK, TX
Talk 1340

3 Lubbock City Pools to Be Turned Into Splash Pads

Getting splash pads has been something people in Lubbock have been asking about for years. Now, it's finally been passed. These Lubbock pools have been opened for decade, but now will be turned into something new. During the Lubbock City Council meeting, a 4-3 vote approved turning three city pools into splash pads.
LUBBOCK, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy