Alabama Mother Disappears After Stranger Asks Her To Braid His Daughters' HairThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedBirmingham, AL
Huntsville Utilities and Birmingham Water Works Charged Residents High Utility Bills for 'Half a Month' or Less UsageZack LoveHuntsville, AL
Hoover Girls Win Miss Iron City TitlesP3 StrategiesHoover, AL
birminghammommy.com
Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham
Fall-llelujah!! Who is ready for some serious fall fun!?! And this list? It’s just the beginning! Here’s your rundown on all the festivals and special events happening around Birmingham this fall!. Fall Festivals and Special Events In Birmingham. St George Middle Eastern Food Festival. Experience a wide variety...
comebacktown.com
No more Fox in Birmingham hen house
I write this column on Tuesday, September 19th. Tomorrow I will attend a Celebration of Life service for Albert Fox deFuniak, III, a man you may never have met, but who’s had a major impact on your life in Birmingham. Fox deFuniak answered a question for me that I’ve...
wvtm13.com
Jimmie Hale Mission burns 40-year lease with Birmingham, focus on renovating dorms for clients
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Jimmie Hale Mission burned its 40-year lease with Birmingham and started a capital campaign to renovate living space for clients. Learn more in the video above.
Huffman High School students construct tiny home for family in need
A group of Huffman High School students are learning how to become future architects and construction workers and are giving back to the community.
Crime Stoppers chairman gifts UAB $10 million, largest single alumnus donation in school’s history
The chairman of Crime Stoppers of Metro Alabama, J. Frank Barefield, Jr. recently gifted $10 million to UAB in efforts to bridge criminal justice and economic growth in entrepreneurship. This is the largest single donation given by an alumnus in the college’s history. Of that, $5 million dollars will...
wvtm13.com
Homewood restaurant hosts final tribute to Queen Elizabeth II
HOMEWOOD, Ala. — People in Central Alabama are paying their final respects to Queen Elizabeth II, ahead of Monday's funeral service. Watch the video above to see how one Homewood restaurant paid tribute to the Queen.
wvtm13.com
Black Girls Dream Tour offers mentorship, inspiration
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — An event aimed at building a brighter future for members of our community took place at Birmingham's Kelly Ingram Park. Watch the video above to learn more about the special tour that concluded in Birmingham.
‘Fifth Little Girl’ in 1963 Birmingham church bombing and nurse reunite after 6 decades
When an initially blinded, and nearly lifeless, 12-year-old girl found in the rubble of a church bombing was wheeled onto the 10th floor of University Hospital in Birmingham nearly 60 years ago, one of the first people to tend to the child was Rosetta “Rose” Hughes, a nurse on the floor.
Journalist Joy-Ann Reid to moderate two panels at Black Girls Dream Conference in Birmingham
Journalist and MSNBC political analyst Joy-Ann Reid will join the Black Girls Dream Conference in Birmingham this weekend to moderate two panels: one about the history of Black girls in the civil rights movement and another about Black girls and personal development. The Black Girls Dream Conference, which kicked off...
birminghamtimes.com
The Activist: Carlos Chaverst Jr., founder, Carlos Chaverst Foundation
Birmingham, known as a cradle of civil rights history, today still contains numerous strong voices pushing for change locally and across the country. Within the activist community are those fighting for environmental justice, justice system reform and better connectivity among communities, among other issues. But these individuals all have one thing in common—improved quality of life for all.
birminghamtimes.com
Black Girls Dream Big During Conference in Birmingham
Hundreds of visitors from Birmingham and surrounding areas attended the Black Girls Dream Conference held this weekend which included the Journey Dream Village in Kelly Ingram Park. The conference featured a number of sessions and panels about civics, social justice, health, and professional development. The brainchild of The Southern Black...
Making all feel welcome: The Rev. John Fallon retires after 24 years at Prince of Peace
When the Rev. John Fallon was appointed pastor of Prince of Peace Catholic Church in 1998, some church members were determined they weren’t going to let him shake things up. On his first Sunday after his appointment by the bishop of the Birmingham diocese, Fallon was walking by the church kitchen and heard some men talking about how they didn’t want the “new guy” to come in and change everything.
wbrc.com
Into the Streets Day of Service at UAB on Saturday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Volunteers came out to clean, educate, assist and improve the community through acts of service on Saturday at the University of Alabama, Birmingham. UAB students, faculty and staff come together twice a year for Into the Streets. Since the inaugural event in 1999, officials say volunteers have cleaned, organized, improved, and repaired areas throughout the city.
Memoir Explores ‘Being Black but Growing Up White’ After the 16th Street Baptist Church Bombing
Lisa McNair’s name was tied to Birmingham’s history from the moment she was born. “I was born almost exactly a year after [Denise] was killed, and so I was kind of a miracle baby,” she said. McNair’s sister, 11-year-old Carol “Denise” McNair, was the youngest of four...
wbrc.com
All white ‘chic picnic’, Dîner en Blanc returns to Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The most elegant picnic was once again a showstopper in Birmingham!. Dîner en Blanc, an all-white picnic in a secret location each year, was at Railroad Park Saturday night. It was the third year the event was hosted in Birmingham to a sold-out crowd. Organizers...
Bham Now
30 must-try cheap eats for under $10 in Birmingham
Sometimes life gets so busy you need a week of just dining out, which can be expensive. Don’t worry because we’ve gathered some of the cheapest eats in Birmingham where the tastes are just as phenomenal as the price. 1. Karam’s Restaurant. The latest African cuisine here...
Bham Now
5 new Magic City businesses opening now + coming soon, including Iron City PAWfection
This one specifically goes out to our dog lovers and foodies (and we know there’s a lot of you who are both). There are so many new Birmingham businesses that are either on their way, or even better, businesses opening now. Here are just five of our favorites. 1....
76-year-old killed in Birmingham crash
According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, Shirley M. Blackmon was a passenger in a vehicle that was involved in a crash on 35th Avenue North around 3:15 p.m. Blackmon was taken to UAB Hospital where she later died from her injuries.
