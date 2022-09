Mr. Earl Kilmon Drewer Jr., 74, beloved husband of Brenda Miles Drewer and resident of Davis Wharf, passed away Sunday, Sept. 18, 2022, at Riverside Shore Memorial Hospital in Onancock. The son of the late Earl Kilmon Drewer Sr. and the late Madge Davis Drewer, he was a retired co-owner of Churn’s Truck Line Inc. and a fuel delivery driver for H.W. Drummond Inc.

