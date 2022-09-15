Read full article on original website
nypressnews.com
Firefighter hospitalized, cats die in blaze at Culver City strip mall
Several cats were killed in a large fire that broke out early Saturday morning at a strip mall in Culver City with a boarding hotel for pets, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. A firefighter who “took ill during the intense firefight” was taken to the hospital “in fair...
nypressnews.com
Orange County warns of rapid bat found in Fountain Valley
A bat found at a parking lot in Fountain Valley tested positive for rabies, according to Orange County health officials. The animal was found at around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Pickleball Court No. 1 at the Fountain Valley Tennis Center on 16400 Brookhurst St. Given the location and circumstance, the...
nypressnews.com
Free surgeries donated to low-income patients at Kaiser Permanente Irwindale Medical Offices
IRWINDALE, Calif. (KABC) — More than 20 people at the Kaiser Permanente Irwindale Medical Offices had a life-changing day after they were chosen to receive free surgeries they otherwise couldn’t afford. For Karla Hernandez, the surgery was a saving grace – not only the procedure itself but paying...
nypressnews.com
Fundraiser held to support families of El Monte police officers killed on duty
EL MONTE, Calif. (KABC) — Police officers and community members gathered in El Monte on Saturday to pay tribute to two officers who were killed in the line of duty. Several hundred people showed up at the El Monte Moose Lodge in honor of Sgt. Michael Paredes and Officer Joseph Santana, who were gunned down while responding to a reported stabbing at a motel on June 14.
nypressnews.com
Homicide investigation underway after 1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Lancaster bar
LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) — A man is dead after a shooting and a fight were reported at a bar in Lancaster. The incident was reported at 1:52 a.m. after a fight at the Xalisco Bar and Grill spilled into the parking lot. Investigators say several shots were fired. One...
