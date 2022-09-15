Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
Mountain View gives families $12,000 through new guaranteed income programBeth TorresMountain View, CA
Authentic Asian Bakery in San Jose - CA BakehouseDinh LeeSan Jose, CA
Young Mother Tragically Murdered in San CarlosAnthony J LynchSan Carlos, CA
Related
Man killed at East Bay intersection in possible road rage shooting, police say
"Be very careful, don't confront anyone, don't give anyone the finger."
sfstandard.com
SF Man Stabbed to Death in Own Home. Suspects Take Laptop
A San Francisco man was stabbed to death in his own home Sunday night, San Francisco police said. Two suspects in dark clothing knocked on the door of the victim’s home on in the 900 block of Geary Street in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood at around 10 p.m. Sunday.
NBC Bay Area
East Bay Family Mourns Man Killed During Apparent Road Rage Incident
An East Bay mother says her newlywed son was on his way to the grocery store when he was shot and killed during an apparent road rage incident in San Lorenzo Sunday afternoon. Rienhart Asuncion, 30, was fatally shot just before 5 p.m. Sunday in the area of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards in San Lorenzo. As of Monday evening, the shooter was still at large.
KTVU FOX 2
Woman arrested in San Francisco catalytic converter, assault of officer case
SAN FRANCISCO - Police arrested a woman last week on suspicion of catalytic converter theft and injuring an officer during a vehicle pursuit, announced the San Francisco Police Department. Officers responded to the 400 block of Chestnut Street after reports of a catalytic converter theft on Sept. 12. Officers said...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTVU FOX 2
2 female victims shot in San Francisco's Mission District, SFPD investigating
SAN FRANCISCO - Two female victims were shot Monday evening in San Francisco's Mission District, police say. Police said officers responded to the 3300 block of 23rd Street at around 6:33 p.m. When they arrived, they located the two victims suffering gunshot wounds. One was said to have suffered life-threatening injuries. The other has non-life threatening injuries.
KTVU FOX 2
Newlywed widowed in San Lorenzo road-rage shooting speaks
SAN LORENZO, Calif. - Rienheart Asuncion and his wife Love got married just four months ago in the Philippines. Now, she's in mourning after her husband was shot and killed in a road-rage incident in San Lorenzo. "That's it. He's gone," Love said. KTVU spoke to Love, who's in the...
San Leandro police find dogs safe in owner's stolen SUV
SAN LEANDRO -- San Leandro police were able to reunite a man with his stolen SUV and his two dogs Sunday afternoon.According to a San Leandro post on social media, officers responded to a report of a vehicle theft outside a local restaurant and met with the victim who told them his two dogs, Olivia and Lucy, were in the back of his SUV.Police searched the area for over an hour and located the vehicle which was parked in Oakland.Both dogs were still in the back and were unharmed.It is not known if police have identified or located a suspect at this time.
Two people killed in San Francisco overnight
SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF/BCN) - Two people were slain in San Francisco late Sunday and early Monday morning, police said.Officers responded at 2:51 a.m. Monday to Buchanan and Turk streets in the Fillmore District following an alert by the city's gunshot detection system. When officers arrived, they were directed to Laguna and Turk streets where a man had been shot, according to police. The man died later at a hospital, police said. The earlier killing occurred before 10:10 p.m. when officers responded to a possible stabbing on the 900 block of Geary Street in Lower Nob Hill. When officers arrived, they were directed to a home where they found two people with life-threatening stab wounds, according to police. One victim died at a hospital and the other remains in critical condition, police said.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Possible road rage incident in East Bay ends in homicide Sunday
SAN LORENZO -- A possible road rage dispute ended in homicide on Sunday evening in San Lorenzo, according to the Alameda County sheriff.The shooting occurred at the intersection of Hesperian and Lewelling boulevards, which has been shut down since 4:27 p.m., when the altercation occurred.Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased man who had suffered gunshot wounds, the sheriff said.The suspect's vehicle fled the scene toward Interstate Highway 880. No further information is available at this time.The Alameda sheriff is asking anyone who may have witnessed this shooting or has a car video of the event to please contact them at (510) 667-7721.
2-alarm fire burns at apartment complex in East San Jose
SAN JOSE -- A two-alarm fire burned in the carport of an apartment complex in San Jose Monday afternoon.The San Jose Fire Department said on social media that firefighters responded at 4:23 p.m. to a two-story apartment on the 2700 block of Kollmar Drive near Story Road and E. Capitol Expressway in East San Jose.The department later posted that the fire had been confined to one vehicle located in carport beneath apartments and that firefighters were able to prevent the fire from spreading to the units above. Two units were evacuated because of the smoke from the fire. It was knocked down at 4:37 p.m., the fire department said.No injuries were reported and the was no immediate word on the cause of the fire.
Reward increased to $40,000 in search for third suspect in Kevin Nishita slaying
OAKLAND – A reward for information leading to the arrest of a third suspect still at large for the shooting death of security guard and former police officer Kevin Nishita has been increased to $40,000.His family announced the increase in the reward this past week. A preliminary hearing is set to begin for two Nishita's alleged killers who are already in custody in the coming week. Police have trying to locate 27-year-old Laron Gilbert, who is believed to be a member of a San Francisco gang, since identifying him as a suspect in March. He was charged last April...
pajaronian.com
Robbery suspects caught after chase ends on Highway 17
CENTRAL COAST—A man and a woman were arrested Saturday night following a brazen string of robberies of several CVS stores in multiple counties. Lt. Patrick Dimick of the Santa Cruz County Sheriff’s Office said Coryeon Wyatt, 18, and Keoinjhanie Russell, 21—both of San Jose—were caught off of Highway 17 in Santa Cruz following a high speed chase with several law agencies.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTVU FOX 2
One man is dead after being shot in Vallejo
VALLEJO, Calif. - Police in Vallejo say one person is dead after being shot on the 2600 block of Spring Road. Officials say just after 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday they found a 29-year-old man with a gun shot wound. He was taken to a nearby hospital, he died from his injuries on Sunday.
KTVU FOX 2
Family of slain security guard raises reward to help find third alleged killer still on the run
The family of Kevin Nishita, has raised the reward to $40,000 to help find the third and final suspect who police say is responsible for Nishita's murder. Nishita was guarding a KRON 4 reporter in downtown Oakland on Nov. 24 when they and Nishita were held at gun point in an attempted armed robbery. Nishita was shot and died from his injuries in the hospital three days later.
Witness on 'heartbreaking' aftermath after 3 Antioch children hit by speeding car
The family says if the son with most severe injuries is able to survive, he will likely be paralyzed from the neck down and need a ventilator for the rest of his life. Here's how you can help:
Early-morning shooting in West Oakland injures 1
OAKLAND -- A man was shot early Saturday morning in West Oakland, police said. The shooting occurred just before 1:30 a.m. in the 900 block of Wood Street. Officers were dispatched to investigate a ShotSpotter activation. Upon arrival, officers located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Additionally, multiple parked vehicles in the 900 block of Wood Street were struck by gunfire, according to police. Police are investigating the shooting and anyone with information can call the Oakland Police Department's felony assault unit at (510) 238-3426.
Reward increased to $40K for 3rd suspect in murder of TV news guard shot in Oakland last year
Laron Gilbert is the third suspect in the killing. The other two men are already in custody for the death of Kevin Nishita.
74-year-old woman charged for Oakley murder
A 74-year-old woman has been charged in the shooting death of a man in Oakley, according to a Facebook post from the Oakley Police Department (OPD).
KTVU FOX 2
3 kids hospitalized after getting hit walking home from school
ANTIOCH, Calif. - Three children remain in the hospital after getting hit and thrown by a car involved in a crash, as they walked home from school in Antioch Friday afternoon. The siblings -- two brothers and a sister -- are all 12-years-old and part of a blended family, according to the victim’s aunt. They were two blocks from their home when cars collided along Sycamore Drive sending one of the cars into the children on the sidewalk.
Hollister woman assaulted in the face after walking in on two suspects stealing her French Bulldog
A surveillance video shows the woman's 10-month-old pregnant Frenchie, Melani, in the arm of one suspect as two people run out the door.
Comments / 0