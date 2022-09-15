Read full article on original website
Anton falls to KPA Sept. 9, 48-0
The Anton Bulldogs were defanged 48-0 by a stifling Kingdom Prep Academy Warrior defense in UIL six- man high school football action in Anton last Friday. The Bulldogs were held to 89 yards total offense and only got past their own 30 yard line once, on the last drive of the game.
Wildcats stomp Lamesa, 42-0, for Homecoming victory
The Littlefield Wildcats' varsity football team shutout Lamesa, 42-0, on Friday night to earn the Homecoming victory. With the win the Wildcats improved to 4-0 overall on the season. They will meet up with the Brownfield Cubs next Friday for a showdown of unbeatens at Wildcat Stadium to close out...
Lady Cats sweep Loop in straight sets
The Littlefield Lady Cats’ varsity volleyball team took down the Loop Lady Horns in straight sets last Saturday, 3-0. With the win, the Lady Cats improved to 11-5 overall on the season. In set one, the teams went back and forth early-on, but the Lady Cats would ultimately close...
Deryl Dean Bennett
Deryl Dean Bennett died on September 14, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. He was born at home, in the Lone Star Community, four miles north of Loraine, Texas on April 13, 1933 to James Wesley Bennett and Nola Pearl Henderson Bennett. He graduated from Loraine High School in 1950, and later...
TOP PHOTO PAGE 1
2022 HOMECOMING PARADE - The Littlefield Marchin’Cats Band is shown marching in the 2022 Homecoming Parade for Littlefield High School. The Wildcats took on Lamesa on Friday at Wildcat Stadium. Results were not available at press time. (Staff Photo by Derek Lopez)
D'Lila Kay Gamez
D'Lila Kay Gamez, 15, went to be with Jesus Friday, September 9, 2022. Born June 10, 2007 in Artesia, New Mexico, D'Lila entered this world premature, at twenty-four weeks. She had a hard life, born with many physical limitations. She was non-verbal, but her mom, Kelli, taught her a communication system of blinks so she could express her thoughts. She was a sassy momma's girl, and was always dressed cute as a button, but hated wearing bows. Her favorite colors were pink and purple and she loved Minnie Mouse. She also enjoyed watching TV, especially 'Curious George' and 'Bluey' and had no hesitation to let you know if you changed the channel to something she didn't like. She loved her daddy in his cowboy hat and they watched lots of shows together. She loved to cuddle, liked for her momma to rock her, and liked being read to She also enjoyed watching her fish tank, playing in the water and showing her pigs at the stock show. D'Lila had Jesus in her heart and was baptized in 2017.
FELICIA DURAN
Felicia Duran, 37, lifelong resident of Littlefield, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Lubbock. She was born June 4, 1985 in Littlefield to Raul H. Duran and Felipa Aguilar Duran. Felicia worked as a nurse’s assistant at the hospital. She was quiet and outspoken. She was an avid Dallas...
COURTHOUSE RECORDS
Waiver of Jury Trial On Aug. 17, 2022, Creston Jade Standard entered a guilty plea to the offense of Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 >=4G<200G, that occurred on May. 10, 2021. In exchange for the defendant’s guilty plea, the state recommends that the defendant be assessed punishment, fines,...
Commissioners hold regular meeting Monday
The Lamb County Commissioners Court met in regular session on Monday, Sept. 12th in the Lamb County Courthouse to discuss a six-item agenda. Lamb County Judge, Mike DeLoach called the meeting to order and there was nobody present for public comment. The Consent Agenda items;. (a) Consider and take appropriate...
Hospital Board to meet Tuesday
The Board of Managers of the Lamb County Hospital, Lamb Healthcare Center, will conduct a regular business meeting at 12 noon, Tuesday, September 20, 2022 in the Education Room of the hospital, 1500 South Sunset, in Littlefield. AGENDA I. Call to Order. II. Open Forum/Public comments (3 minutes max) III....
