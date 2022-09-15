ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Leland Police Department to host National Night Out on Oct. 4

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department will host its National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The event will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive. According to a news release, the event will include food trucks, live music and games. Officers...
LELAND, NC
nrcolumbus.com

Two charged with stabbing each other in Whiteville

An argument on Whiteville’s westside late Tuesday, Sept. 13, led to a man and a 17-year-old stabbing each other, with both now facing charges. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened in the 300 block of Rosemary Street right before midnight. At that time, a 17-year-old stabbed Kendrick Sinkler, 32, in the eye with a fork during an argument. And while going back and forth, Sinkler then stabbed the juvenile in the shoulder with a knife.
WHITEVILLE, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: late summer sizzles, Fiona intensifies

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with toasty late summer weather as a sunny high pressure ridge supports daily high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Thursday. Some mainland corners of the Cape Fear Region may even dig deeper into the 90s on occasion. Middle 80s are average for this portion of September.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Whiteville, NC
Wilmington, NC
Football
City
South Brunswick, NC
Wilmington, NC
Sports
City
Columbus, NC
City
Wilmington, NC
City
Goldsboro, NC
City
White Oak, NC
WECT

Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington

NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Man gets life sentence in Columbus Co. murder case

COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County jury has found a man guilty of first-degree murder. Corey Hines was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of fatally shooting Elliot Dew. The District Attorney’s Office says Hines was seeking vengeance for the death...
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Football Games#Ne Brunswick Town#High School Football#American Football#New Hanover#Midway#Wallace Rose Hill
WECT

New Hanover County Board of Education votes to send meeting notes, calendar options to committee for review

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Only a month into the 2022-2023 school year, leaders in New Hanover County are discussing possible changes to the academic calendar. “Going all the way until almost the end of January to take exams after leaving for a whole two weeks for Christmas break -- it’s just going to be very damaging for the students in multiple ways,” said board member Judy Justice.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WECT

First Alert Forecast: a weekend to be outdoors, tropics stay busy

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday! Yes, a “Locals’ Summer” weekend is here and your First Alert Forecast is great! Low humidity accompanied by seasonable temperatures and low rain chances will grant the go for all outdoor activities!. Temperatures are expected to catch...
WILMINGTON, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
my40.tv

Large amount of ammunition stolen from North Carolina shipping containers, ATF says

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina. News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Fundraising deadline approaching to help open new food bank

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’re in the final stretch of a fundraiser to open the doors to a new food bank. All month, WECT has partnered with other media outlets to raise $100,000 by tomorrow, September 17. nCino Hunger Solution Center is the name of the facility thanks to...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington to pay over $304,000 to couple who sued over short-term rental ordinance

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington has to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to a couple who sued them over the city’s short-term rental ordinance. In January of 2019, Wilmington enacted a zoning ordinance regulating short-term rentals through a registration process. Peg and David Schroeder...
WECT

Pender County man arrested for drug and traffic charges after vehicle pursuit

PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County detectives have arrested a man after he attempted to flee from law enforcement during a traffic stop on Thursday, September 8. Barry Brown, 63, lost control of the vehicle while fleeing and struck a ditch on Pelham Road. He was caught and taken into custody after he attempted to flee on foot. Detectives reportedly found a trafficking amount of powder cocaine, methamphetamines, amphetamine medication, and drug paraphernalia.
PENDER COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy