WECT
Leland Police Department to host National Night Out on Oct. 4
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - The Leland Police Department will host its National Night Out on Tuesday, Oct. 4. The event will run from 5:30-7:30 p.m. in Founders Park, located at 113 Town Hall Drive. According to a news release, the event will include food trucks, live music and games. Officers...
nrcolumbus.com
Two charged with stabbing each other in Whiteville
An argument on Whiteville’s westside late Tuesday, Sept. 13, led to a man and a 17-year-old stabbing each other, with both now facing charges. According to Whiteville Police Lt. Andre Jackson, the incident happened in the 300 block of Rosemary Street right before midnight. At that time, a 17-year-old stabbed Kendrick Sinkler, 32, in the eye with a fork during an argument. And while going back and forth, Sinkler then stabbed the juvenile in the shoulder with a knife.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: late summer sizzles, Fiona intensifies
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Your First Alert Forecast opens with toasty late summer weather as a sunny high pressure ridge supports daily high temperatures mainly in the upper 80s and lower 90s through Thursday. Some mainland corners of the Cape Fear Region may even dig deeper into the 90s on occasion. Middle 80s are average for this portion of September.
WECT
Woman killed on Highway 130 near Brunswick County in vehicle vs pedestrian accident
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle on Highway130 near Brunswick County on September 14. According to State Highway Patrol, Gayle Ann Penny was killed immediately upon impact after the driver of a vehicle, Cesar Ramos, reportedly hit her. Highway Patrol said they are...
WECT
New Hanover County offers $450 a month for rent for eligible families
The remains of a man from the Carolinas are back on American soil after dying in battle in Ukraine. First responders battling structure fire at Stoney Road. First responders battling structure fire at Stoney Road. Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington. Updated: Sep. 16, 2022 at 3:59 PM EDT. |. Riverfest...
WECT
Riverfest returns to Downtown Wilmington
NCDHHS announces action plan to reduce suicide in N.C. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services released a new action plan intended to reduce the rate of injury and death associated with suicide.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: nice weather to wrap up the last summer weekend, all eyes on Fiona
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday evening! After a crisp Saturday morning with lows in the 50s and lower 60s, higher humidity is returning to the area. Sunday morning lows will only drop into the middle and upper 60s with slightly muggier middle 80s Sunday afternoon.
WECT
Man gets life sentence in Columbus Co. murder case
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - A Columbus County jury has found a man guilty of first-degree murder. Corey Hines was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole after being convicted of fatally shooting Elliot Dew. The District Attorney’s Office says Hines was seeking vengeance for the death...
WECT
New Hanover County offers COVID vaccines and updated booster shots to the public
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County is offering free COVID vaccines, and updated booster and flu shots, to the public, at the Pandemic Operations Center. The county’s COVID metrics continue to stride in the right direction, resulting in a low CDC level for another week. “Over the summer,...
WECT
New Hanover County Board of Education votes to send meeting notes, calendar options to committee for review
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Only a month into the 2022-2023 school year, leaders in New Hanover County are discussing possible changes to the academic calendar. “Going all the way until almost the end of January to take exams after leaving for a whole two weeks for Christmas break -- it’s just going to be very damaging for the students in multiple ways,” said board member Judy Justice.
WECT
First Alert Forecast: a weekend to be outdoors, tropics stay busy
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - Good to see you this Saturday! Yes, a “Locals’ Summer” weekend is here and your First Alert Forecast is great! Low humidity accompanied by seasonable temperatures and low rain chances will grant the go for all outdoor activities!. Temperatures are expected to catch...
WITN
State officials asking people to be on the lookout for missing, endangered Duplin County woman
DUPLIN COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) -State officials are asking the community to be on the lookout for a Duplin County woman who is missing and endangered. They are asking people to seek Olean Hall. Officials say she could be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment. The 76-year-old is about...
my40.tv
Large amount of ammunition stolen from North Carolina shipping containers, ATF says
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Federal officials say large amounts of ammunition were stolen recently from freight line shipping containers in North Carolina. News outlets report that the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives alerted firearms dealers that a sizable amount of Winchester 9mm ammunition was taken from containers in Wilmington, Raleigh and Durham.
WECT
Fundraising deadline approaching to help open new food bank
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - We’re in the final stretch of a fundraiser to open the doors to a new food bank. All month, WECT has partnered with other media outlets to raise $100,000 by tomorrow, September 17. nCino Hunger Solution Center is the name of the facility thanks to...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington to pay over $304,000 to couple who sued over short-term rental ordinance
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The City of Wilmington has to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars to a couple who sued them over the city’s short-term rental ordinance. In January of 2019, Wilmington enacted a zoning ordinance regulating short-term rentals through a registration process. Peg and David Schroeder...
WECT
Pender County man arrested for drug and traffic charges after vehicle pursuit
PENDER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Pender County detectives have arrested a man after he attempted to flee from law enforcement during a traffic stop on Thursday, September 8. Barry Brown, 63, lost control of the vehicle while fleeing and struck a ditch on Pelham Road. He was caught and taken into custody after he attempted to flee on foot. Detectives reportedly found a trafficking amount of powder cocaine, methamphetamines, amphetamine medication, and drug paraphernalia.
WECT
Wilmington City Council to vote on program pairing social workers with police officers to help homeless people
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - New Hanover County and the City of Wilmington are working to start a pilot program to help connect homeless people with the resources they need. The Board of Commissioners approved the program at their meeting on Monday, September 19, but it still needs approval from the Wilmington City Council on Tuesday.
One student is dead and another is injured in a North Carolina high school stabbing
One student was killed and another was injured Thursday morning in a stabbing at a North Carolina high school four days into the school year, officials said. Jacksonville Public Safety Director Mike Yaniero said officers were called to Northside High School just after 7 a.m. for reports of a physical altercation between students on the campus.
WECT
Brunswick County considers incentive grant agreement with manufacturer to create 125 jobs
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - The Brunswick County Board of Commissioners is considering a $270,000 Economic Development Incentive Grant with Precision Swiss Incentive Agreement. To keep funding, the company is required to invest $8.4 million in investments along with 125 full-time jobs with an average annual wage of $54,025 in...
