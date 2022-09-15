Read full article on original website
Hawaii Island police charge man with murder after body found in Hawaiian Beaches
Hawaii Island police have charged a man with murder and other offenses following an incident in Hawaiian Beaches on Thursday. Big Island police say 36-year-old Michael Carvalho is charged with second degree murder, after officers found the body of a woman in the backyard of a home in the Hawaiian Beaches area of the Puna district.
Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody
‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
Big Island police investigating homicide after woman’s body discovered in backyard
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police are investigating a homicide following the discovery of a woman’s body in Hawaiian Beaches Thursday morning. Police said shortly before 5 a.m., they responded to reports of a burglary at a home on Kahakai Boulevard that was under renovation. Upon arrival, officers said...
Hawaii Island police searching for man wanted in connection with kidnapping
Hawaii Island Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Duncan Kealoha Mahi, M-52. Wanted for outstanding warrants and Kidnapping investigation. Mahi last seen in Downtown Hilo around 1130 a.m. today, operating a white Honda CRV, License #ZAE959. He is described as 5’11”, 215 pounds, brown eyes/brown hair, tattoos on both arms. If Mahi and/or vehicle is observed, call 911. Mahi should be considered Armed & Dangerous.
VIDEO: Police Investigate Homicide At Hawaiian Beaches
PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiʻi Police Captain Rio Amon-Wilkins comments at the scene of Thursday's discovery of a body at a residence on Kahakai Blvd. Video recorded on Thursday shows police investigating the scene of a possible homicide in the Hawaiian Beaches area of Puna. The body of an...
AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed abducted from Hawaii Island beach
AMBER alert issued for 15-year-old girl believed abducted from Hawaii Island beach. Debina is 5 feet 3 inches, weighing at 120 pounds with brown shoulder-length hair and a tan freckled complexion. He needed a helping hand. He ended up offering one instead. Updated: 11 hours ago. |. For the past...
Hawaii residents want to see more Maile Amber Alerts after Mikella Debina abduction
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Mikella Debina’s abduction case sparked headlines on the Big Island as well as prompted a Maile Amber Alert under Hawaii's Amber Alert System. Many residents believe because Debina’s rescuers were notified of her kidnapping, they were able to step in to help. Now, they want to see more alerts sent out when children go missing.
Police seeking missing Big Island teen believed to be in danger
PUAKO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing girl last seen Friday afternoon in the Waikoloa area. 15-year-old Mikella Lani Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay on September 16, 2022 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
Big Island police initiate homicide case near Pahoa
HONOLULU (KHON2) — Hawaii Island police are reporting a road closure for the next several hours on Kahakai Boulevard in Hawaiian Beaches, between South Nenue Street and Niuhi Street due to an ongoing investigation. Alternate route is South Puni Makai Loop.
Police Investigating Woman Found Dead on Puna Property
Authorities are investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in the Puna District early this morning. Hawai‘i Police Department’s Puna patrol officers responded to a report of an active burglary at a residence on Kahakai Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. According to an HPD press release this morning, it was reported that the residence was being renovated and no one should have been on the premises.
