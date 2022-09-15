ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaiian Beaches, HI

Comments / 0

Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police: Hawaii Island teen abducted from beach found safe; suspect in custody

‘Something is off’: Good Samaritans rush in to rescue kidnapped teen girl at Hilo cafe. Witnesses and family members said the suspect and kidnapped teen went to Cafe Pesto in Downtown Hilo. Hawaii Island police confirm 15-year-old girl found safe in Hilo; no suspect in custody. Updated: 10 hours...
HILO, HI
mauinow.com

Hawaii Island police searching for man wanted in connection with kidnapping

Hawaii Island Police are requesting the public’s assistance in locating Duncan Kealoha Mahi, M-52. Wanted for outstanding warrants and Kidnapping investigation. Mahi last seen in Downtown Hilo around 1130 a.m. today, operating a white Honda CRV, License #ZAE959. He is described as 5’11”, 215 pounds, brown eyes/brown hair, tattoos on both arms. If Mahi and/or vehicle is observed, call 911. Mahi should be considered Armed & Dangerous.
HILO, HI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Crime & Safety
City
Pāhoa, HI
City
Pahoa, HI
City
Hawaiian Beaches, HI
State
Hawaii State
bigislandvideonews.com

VIDEO: Police Investigate Homicide At Hawaiian Beaches

PUNA, Hawaiʻi - Hawaiʻi Police Captain Rio Amon-Wilkins comments at the scene of Thursday's discovery of a body at a residence on Kahakai Blvd. Video recorded on Thursday shows police investigating the scene of a possible homicide in the Hawaiian Beaches area of Puna. The body of an...
HAWAIIAN BEACHES, HI
KITV.com

Police seeking missing Big Island teen believed to be in danger

PUAKO, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Hawaii Police are seeking the public's help in locating a missing girl last seen Friday afternoon in the Waikoloa area. 15-year-old Mikella Lani Debina was last seen on the south side of Anaehoomalu Bay on September 16, 2022 between 1:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m.
HAWAII STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Violent Crime
bigislandnow.com

Police Investigating Woman Found Dead on Puna Property

Authorities are investigating a homicide after finding a woman dead in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision in the Puna District early this morning. Hawai‘i Police Department’s Puna patrol officers responded to a report of an active burglary at a residence on Kahakai Boulevard shortly before 5 a.m. According to an HPD press release this morning, it was reported that the residence was being renovated and no one should have been on the premises.
HILO, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Police identify woman killed in hit-and-run crash on Hawaii Island highway

KONA (HawaiiNewsNow) - Hawaii Island police have identified the Kailua-Kona woman who died following a hit-and-run crash on Kuakini Highway in July. Officials have positively identified the victim as 62-year-old Elaine Marie Toth. Police said she was walking on Kuakini Highway south of the 119 mile marker in North Kona...
KAILUA-KONA, HI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KITV.com

Ex-Maui official, businessman plead guilty for Hawaii bribes

HONOLULU (AP) — A former Maui County official and the Honolulu businessman who paid him $2 million in bribes in exchange for more than $19 million in wastewater contracts each pleaded guilty Monday in one of the largest bribery cases ever prosecuted in Hawaii. Stewart Olani Stant, who was...
MAUI COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What is a MAILE AMBER alert? Here’s what you need to know

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - People across the state were notified on their cellphones with an AMBER alert this weekend. Law enforcement experts said AMBER alerts haven’t been issued in recent memory. MAILE AMBER stands for a “Minor Abducted In Life-threatening Emergency” and “America’s Broadcast Emergency Response.”
HAWAII STATE
bigislandnow.com

Weekly Outstanding Warrants List: Sept. 16, 2022

DISCLAIMER: This list is active as of Sept. 16, 2022. Interested parties reading this list in the future should be aware that some individuals will have cleared up the matters of an outstanding warrant with the police department by then. They may no longer have a warrant out for their arrest, and the circumstances for which the original warrant was issued may be resolved absent serious penalties.
HILO, HI
KITV.com

Made in Hawaii Festival Returns to Ala Moana Center

HONOLULU-HI (KITV-4) The Made in Hawaii Festival produced by the Hawaii Food Industry Association will be held at Ala Moana Center over the Veteran's Day Holiday Weekend, Nov. 11-13, 2022. The festival will feature more than 300 vendors showcasing thousands of locally made products. Spokeswoman for Made in Hawaii, Olena Heu was on Good Morning Hawaii Saturday to share more about the longest running festival of Island made products.
HAWAII STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy