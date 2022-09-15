Read full article on original website
Related
ComicBook
Rick and Morty: Is Space Beth Headed for a Villainous Team-Up With Rick Prime?
Rick and Morty Season 3 first introduced the storyline of Beth Smith cloning herself to live a dual life – one as a mother and wife and Earth, and another as a badass space fighter. However, in the last few seasons of the show, "Space Beth" has come back into the picture and managed to grow closer to the family she once wanted to get away from. Well, after the Rick and Morty Season 6 Episode "Bethic Twinstinct" there's an increasing hint that Space Beth could end up being a major adversary in the show – and possibly a crucial ally to Rick Prime.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon: Brutal Episode 5 Death Changes Series Trajectory for Another Important Character
The fifth episode of House of the Dragon took the show's death toll up a couple of notches. It opened with a surprising murder and closed with a cliffhanger that teases a major death in the future. There was one other death in the episode and, on the surface, it feels like it may not be that big of a deal in the long run. That couldn't be further from the truth.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Episode 5 Delivers Surprising Death in the Very First Scene
There hasn't been too much bloodshed on House of the Dragon through its first few episodes, save for the villainous Crabfeeder meeting his end at the hands of Prince Daemon Targaryen a couple of weeks ago. As time marches on, however, the dominos are all being put into place. The first major domino to fall was toppled in the very first scene of Sunday's new episode, "We Light the Way," though the character is one that hadn't been seen on House of the Dragon until that point.
ComicBook
House of the Dragon Star Admits Show's Popularity is "Straining"
House of the Dragon is now four episodes deep, and the Game of Thrones spin-off is a huge hit. The series has already been renewed for a second season, and its viewership continues to rise. However, instant fame can sometimes be tough on the actors involved with big shows. Milly Alcock, who plays the fan-favorite Rhaenyra Targaryen on House of the Dragon, recently spoke with Nylon and admitted the show's success can be "straining." Of course, it's no secret that the show will soon be making a time jump and Alcock will be replaced by Emma D'Arcy, but it sounds like Alcock is ready to move on to her next project.
RELATED PEOPLE
ComicBook
Star Wars: Andor Showrunner Shares Disappointing News for Season 2 Release Date
The next chapter of the Star Wars universe arrives on Disney+ this week, with the debut of Star Wars: Andor, the prequel series to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story. Diego Luna's Cassian Andor will get a full backstory in the series, showing how he became the Rebel leader that fans met at the start of Rogue One. The story is planned to be told in 24 parts, over the course of two seasons consisting of 12 episodes each. The second season is definitely happening, but fans will unfortunately have to wait a while to see it.
Snoop Dogg and Wife Shante Broadus Dedicate Silk Scarf Line to Daughter’s Lupus Journey
Snoop Dogg and his wife, Shante Broadus, have turned a family staple into a new empowering business venture for everyone: a luxury line of silk scarves designed with an inspiring story in mind. The story behind Broadus Collection By Shante & Snoop began in 2005. The couple’s then six-year-old daughter,...
ComicBook
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Celebrate New Pregnancy With Deadpool Costume
Earlier this month, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds announced they are expecting their fourth child together, with Lively taking to her Instagram account Saturday to share pictures of the pregnancy to date. Buried in the post—one that asks members of the paparazzi to stop camping out in front of their house—is a picture of Lively and Reynolds posing together. In that photo, Reynolds can be seen sporting a Deadpool suit.
ComicBook
Demon Slayer Cosplay Shows Off Nezuko's Full Demon Form
Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba is currently working on the next phase of the anime series, but one awesome cosplay is celebrating how far the anime has come thus far by showing off Nezuko Kamado's full demon transformation! The second season of the series took on the Entertainment District arc of Koyoharu Gotoge's original manga series, and with it kicked off the fiercest fights in the anime to date. Tanjiro and the others were pushed beyond the brink, and even Nezuko got into the thick of the action as she brought her demonic powers to a terrifying new level to help her brother.
IN THIS ARTICLE
In Style
Ciara Always Knew It Would Be About More Than the Music
At just 19 years old, Ciara was already on top of the world. Her debut single "Goodies" with Petey Pablo lead the charts, the accompanying music video played on all the major music television stations (remember those?), and nearly every millennial knew the lyrics word-for-word. But while she was reveling her new success as a performer, the now mother-of-three always knew she would do more than just make music.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chrisean Rock Shares Traumatic Details About Her Father's Abuse
Another day, another altercation between Chrisean Rock and Blueface. Usually, it's the "Thotiana"star's family making headlines along with the volitaile couple. On Friday, it was Chrisean's family at the center of the drama. After taking Blueface to meet her family, footage showed the California rapper getting into a scuffle with Chrisean's father. According to her, Blueface punched her dad and knocked him out.
ComicBook
My Dress-Up Darling Launches First Season 2 Teaser: Watch
My Dress-Up Darling is officially returning with a new anime in the near future, and the series has dropped the first teaser for the new project to tease what's to come! Shinichi Fukuda's original manga series made its official anime adaptation earlier this Winter, and quickly took over the conversations among anime fans because of the strength of its central duo of Wakana Gojo and Marin Kitagawa. But when the first season of the series wrapped up its run with no sign of a potential follow up on the way, fans were anxious to see when we would get more of the popular anime.
HipHopDX.com
Dr. Dre Wore G-Unit Tee On Infamous ‘XXL’ Cover With The Game To Appease 50 Cent
Dr. Dre fans will remember the time he appeared on the iconic May 2004 cover of XXL rocking a G-Unit t-shirt alongside The Game as well as then newly signed Aftermath artists Busta Rhymes and Eve. Reflecting on the infamous cover during a recent Rap Radar podcast featuring The Game,...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
ComicBook
Everything You Need to Know About Batman Day 2022
It's Batman Day, a day when DC Comics fans celebrate one of the most iconic characters in comics. Sure, one could argue that every day is Batman Day given the vast popularity of the character across comics, television, movies, video games, and more, but today (September 17, 2022 — the third Saturday of the month) is the official day set aside to celebrate the Dark Knight and his impact on popular culture. For many that means catching up on Batman comics, watching their favorite Batman movies, or even taking to social media to celebrate the character and creators that make the iconic character such an enduring favorite.
CNET
Sony Delays Three 'Spider-Man' Universe Movies, Announces 'Karate Kid'
Sony has delayed five of its upcoming movies, with three set in the Marvel/Spider-Man universe. Kraven the Hunter has been moved from Jan. 13, 2023, to Oct. 6, 2023. The movie will feature Kraven, a character who sets himself up as a rival to Spider-Man in the comic book series.
TV Fanatic
The Vampire Diaries Creators Have an Idea for Third Spinoff
When The CW canceled Legacies, there were plans for a follow-up series, Julie Plec revealed Friday on THR's Top 5 Podcast. Legacies was canceled earlier this year after four seasons, but the creatives were well aware that the looming sale of The CW complicated a renewal. “In my opinion, The...
ComicBook
DC's Stargirl: "Frenemies Chapter Four: The Evidence" Photos Released
The CW has released photos for "Frenemies — Chapter Four: The Evidence", the fourth episode of DC's Stargirl's third season. The episode will air on Wednesday, September 21st. The episode is set to see Cameron Mahkent (Hunter Sansone) dealing with his growing ice-related powers that have been increasingly interfering with his life and passion for art as well as Courtney (Brec Bassinger) attempting to reach out to him, but it will also continue the JSA's investigation into the shocking murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler (Eric Goins) that kicked off the season. You can check out the episode synopsis for yourself below and then read on for photos from the episode.
ComicBook
The Walking Dead's New Smart Zombies Are Rooted in the Show's First Episodes
A new walker variant means new problems on the final season of The Walking Dead. "I've heard stories of walkers that can climb walls and open doors. I was never sure if they were just stories," said Aaron (Ross Marquand) in the show's San Diego Comic-Con trailer, revealing what appeared to be zombies with brraaiinnss. But before The Walking Dead ends with its last episodes, premiering October 2 on AMC, the zombie drama is going back to the beginning: by bringing back "smart" walkers not seen on the flagship since its first season.
Wayne Brady’s Ex-Wives: Everything To Know About His 2 Previous Marriages
Wayne Brady, 50, is a successful comedian and media personality who rose to fame in the late ’90s. He landed his own variety show, on which he cracked jokes, interviewed celebrities, and even sang every once in a while, called The Wayne Brady Show, in 2001. It aired as as a primetime variety series and then a syndicated daytime series until 2004.
Comments / 0