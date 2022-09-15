Read full article on original website
Seawall Work Behind DECC Delayed, Vehicle-Free Harbor Plaza No More
DULUTH, Minn. – The city of Duluth’s dream to transform Harbor Drive behind the DECC into a vehicle-free public plaza is no more. And rising construction costs are being blamed. The original plan for Harbor Plaza included zero traffic, all land, walking and bike paths, places for food...
Wild State Cider Accepting Apples for Their Third Annual People’s Cider
DULUTH, Minn.–If you have an apple tree and want to help make some delicious cider, you can bring your apples over to Wild State Cider. Staff are ready to accept your apples for their third annual People’s Cider. Every year they collect apples from all over the community...
Body Found Under I-35 Ramp In Downtown Duluth
A man’s body was found under the I-35 ramp in Downtown Duluth, according to the Duluth Police Department. Police say the call came in around 4:20 p.m. Sunday along the 800 block of West Railroad Street at the underpass. Investigators believe the 29 year-old man died of an apparent...
DECC Shelves Cashless Idea To Reduce Waiting Time In Lines, Looks At Other Options
DULUTH, Minn. — The DECC won’t be going cashless anytime soon. Executive director Dan Hartman wrote on the DECC’S Facebook page that after listening to some community feedback to the question posed last week, it’s clear many customers still like paying in traditional ways at concession stands.
Crews battle large business fire in Duluth
DULUTH, Minn. -- A big fire burned in Duluth Wednesday night.Footage from the Central Hillside Neighborhood shows crews battling a fire at a medical supply business. People living in four apartments above that business were evacuated.The fire first started just after 5:30 p.m., but the winds made it difficult to put out. Firefighters contained the fire about three hours later. No word yet on how the fire started.
Worker killed in gravel pit incident in northern Minnesota
A Culver, Minnesota man was killed in what police describe as an "industrial accident" at a gravel pit Wednesday afternoon. The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office said 40-year-old Brad Wojtysiak was alone at the time of the incident. It remains unclear what caused his death. The sheriff's office was called...
Spaghetti Benefit held for Jim Saice
DULUTH, Minn. – Local bands gathered at “The Other Place” Sunday to fundraise money for a friend who is recovering from brain cancer. In July, Jim Saice underwent surgery for brain cancer and is currently receiving radiation therapy and chemo. Seven bands including Boomstick, The Fractals, and...
Cirrus To Turn Duluth Maintenance Facility Into $15M ‘Innovation Center’
DULUTH, Minn. – Big news from Duluth-based Cirrus Aircraft Monday morning as the company announced it is investing $15-million to expand its recently purchased maintenance base at the Duluth Airport. Cirrus says nearly 100 jobs will follow as a result. The maintenance base is the former AAR and Northwest...
Sheriff: 40-year-old man dies in northern Minn. industrial accident
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Minn. -- The St. Louis County Sheriff's Office says a worker died in an industrial accident Wednesday.According to the sheriff's office, emergency responders were dispatched shortly before 3 p.m. to a gravel pit near Highway 33 and Sunset Lake Drive in Industrial Township, which is located north of Cloquet. There, a Northland Construction employee was found deceased at a gravel pit in "what appears to be an industrial accident," the sheriff's office said. At the time of the accident, the victim - a 40-year-old man from Culver - was working with a large piece of equipment. There were other workers in the general area, but the victim was alone at the time of the incident, authorities said. "He was found by another employee and was already deceased," the sheriff's office said in a release. The sheriff's office, along with the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, are investigating the death.
Duluth Wedding Show Fall Showcase
DULUTH, Minn. – Couples planning their upcoming wedding had a chance to talk with potential venders at the Duluth Wedding Show fall showcase. Hosted at the DECC, it is the sister event to the larger Duluth Wedding Show that takes place in January. There were over 50 different venders for folks to meet with and ask questions as well as florists, dresses, tux’s and catering options.
Food Truck Festival returning on Saturday in downtown Virginia
Head downtown to historic Chestnut Street on Saturday, September 17 from 11-7 to celebrate the annual Food Truck Festival! Almost 30 vendors will have something to tempt you. Pep’s Bake Shop is excited to see all the people return. “It’s just so fun, it brings so many people around,” shared Laura Collins.
Haunted Shack Getting Ready for 29th Season
CARLTON, Minn. – The Haunted Shack in Carlton is getting ready for its 29th season. The Haunted Shack is a fundraiser for local Special Olympics and has resided at the RU Ridge Corn maze for the last four years. The Halloween themed event also features the haunted woods and...
2 injured in Duluth shooting
DULUTH, Minn. – Police say two people were injured in a shooting Tuesday evening in Duluth.It happened on the 100 block of East 3rd Street near Central High School, which is about a mile northwest of Canal Park. The victims suffered "non-life threatening injuries," according to police. The shooting is still under investigation.
Wildcat Sanctuary In Sandstone Welcomes Home New Tiger Cub
SANDSTONE, Minn. — The Wildcat Sanctuary in Sandstone rescued a brand new furry friend last week. Her name is Nova and she is a spunky tiger cub. She came to the Sanctuary through their “Tiger Amnesty Program.” A program allowing owners or authorities to surrender a wildcat without making their background public.
Cirrus Aircraft to Develop Innovation Center
DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth-based Cirrus Aircraft announced its plans to expand the maintenance facility that it bought from the city last week for one dollar. The former AAR building at the Duluth International Airport will transform into Cirrus’ future center for innovation. The former AAR Corporation facility has...
The Playground For EveryBODY In Proctor Completed After Ten Years
PROCTOR, Minn. — Ten years of hard work, donations, and love paid off in Proctor over the weekend. The name may say it all, The Playground for EveryBODY. The start came when Jennifer McDonald’s daughter Emma went to regular parks. With Spina Bifida, she could get to a playground using her walker, but then was limited by everything from woodchips bogging down her walker, to equipment she could not reach or use.
UPDATE: Body Of Missing Man Found Who Did Not Return From Cabin In Side Lake
UPDATE (September, 7, 4:50 p.m.) — The man who has been missing from Northern St. Louis County for more than a week has been found dead. The St. Louis Rescue Squad flew over parts of Chisholm and Hibbing, and sent vehicles searching on the ground Monday. The rescue squad...
Man charged with fatally shooting ex-girlfriend's new boyfriend
HINCKLEY, Minn. — A central Minnesota man is charged with second-degree murder and a handful of other offenses after a dispute involving his former girlfriend and her current partner. Prosecutors in Pine County detail the charges in a criminal complaint filed against 36-year-old John Thomas Quitter, who reportedly shot...
Will We See Our First Snowfall Of The Year In September?
It is officially September which means fall is in the air and summer is coming to an end. It also means that winter will be here before you know it. I always turn to the Old Farmer's Almanac at the start of every month to see what they are predicting for the month ahead. You can't take it super seriously but it is fun to see what they are forecasting, if only for more reassurance that it may or may not snow.
Police in northern Minnesota find body believed to be missing man
HIBBING, Minn. -- Authorities in northern Minnesota say they found remains over the weekend believed to be that of a man who went missing last month.The Hibbing Police Department says that 49-year-old Jesse James Crabtree went missing in early July, as no one had been in contact with him since July 6. Officers entered him into a missing persons database on July 22. Investigators located Crabtree's vehicle abandoned in the woods near the Redhead bike trail in Chisholm. Officers initially searched the area, but didn't find anything amid the steep terrain. Another search was planned for Sunday, and this time the St. Louis County rescue squad was involved. Late in the morning, members of the search party found human remains on a steep cliff near where Crabtree's vehicle was found. Authorities brought the remains to the Midwest Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy to confirm the identity of the deceased. No foul play is suspected in the investigation, police said.
