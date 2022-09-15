Read full article on original website
Anton falls to KPA Sept. 9, 48-0
The Anton Bulldogs were defanged 48-0 by a stifling Kingdom Prep Academy Warrior defense in UIL six- man high school football action in Anton last Friday. The Bulldogs were held to 89 yards total offense and only got past their own 30 yard line once, on the last drive of the game.
Wildcats stomp Lamesa, 42-0, for Homecoming victory
The Littlefield Wildcats' varsity football team shutout Lamesa, 42-0, on Friday night to earn the Homecoming victory. With the win the Wildcats improved to 4-0 overall on the season. They will meet up with the Brownfield Cubs next Friday for a showdown of unbeatens at Wildcat Stadium to close out...
Deryl Dean Bennett
Deryl Dean Bennett died on September 14, 2022 in Lubbock, Texas. He was born at home, in the Lone Star Community, four miles north of Loraine, Texas on April 13, 1933 to James Wesley Bennett and Nola Pearl Henderson Bennett. He graduated from Loraine High School in 1950, and later...
$1 million Texas Lottery scratch ticket won near Amarillo
Scratching seems to be the move in the month of September with the Texas lottery after several top prizes have been claimed over the first 15 days of the month.
D'Lila Kay Gamez
D'Lila Kay Gamez, 15, went to be with Jesus Friday, September 9, 2022. Born June 10, 2007 in Artesia, New Mexico, D'Lila entered this world premature, at twenty-four weeks. She had a hard life, born with many physical limitations. She was non-verbal, but her mom, Kelli, taught her a communication system of blinks so she could express her thoughts. She was a sassy momma's girl, and was always dressed cute as a button, but hated wearing bows. Her favorite colors were pink and purple and she loved Minnie Mouse. She also enjoyed watching TV, especially 'Curious George' and 'Bluey' and had no hesitation to let you know if you changed the channel to something she didn't like. She loved her daddy in his cowboy hat and they watched lots of shows together. She loved to cuddle, liked for her momma to rock her, and liked being read to She also enjoyed watching her fish tank, playing in the water and showing her pigs at the stock show. D'Lila had Jesus in her heart and was baptized in 2017.
FELICIA DURAN
Felicia Duran, 37, lifelong resident of Littlefield, passed away Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022 in Lubbock. She was born June 4, 1985 in Littlefield to Raul H. Duran and Felipa Aguilar Duran. Felicia worked as a nurse’s assistant at the hospital. She was quiet and outspoken. She was an avid Dallas...
Suspect airlifted to Lubbock hospital after stabbing in Hereford, victim to Amarillo
LUBBOCK and HEREFORD, Texas – Police in Hereford provided details on a stabbing Thursday in the 700 block of South Avenue K. “Officers discovered a male victim with multiple stab wounds to the head, back and leg,” police said. He was airlifted to Northwest Texas Hospital in Amarillo with serious injuries. Officers found someone identified […]
Missing Hockley Co. man found safe in New Mexico
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, New Mexico (KCBD) - Hockley County man Blue Wade Dorman has been found safe in New Mexico. Local law enforcement confirmed the finding and his family has been contacted, according to a release. Dorman was reported missing to the Hockley County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday afternoon. Dorman’s family...
Stabbing Incident Under Investigation in Hereford
A stabbing incident in Hereford has left two people in the hospital. Hereford police found a person in the Tierra Blanca Apartments with multiple stab wounds to his upper torso, including his head. He received medical attention on the scene and was brought to an Amarillo Hospital with serious injuries.
Texico abuse case investigation expands
The reaction I get from people that I talk to is really one of horror — 9th Judicial District Attorney Brian Stover. Former friends and relatives said they knew for years the place on Curry Road in Texico, New Mexico, was a house of horror. They recently told New Mexico State Police how they notified authorities that the hungry children who lived there were physically abused, locked in dog kennels, and more recently, chained to their beds.
Roosevelt County gives info on Tuesday inmate death
ROOSEVELT COUNTY, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with Roosevelt County provided information on a reported unattended death at the Roosevelt County Detention Center earlier this week. According to a news release from Roosevelt County, Arnold Candelaria was found unresponsive in the Roosevelt County Detention Center just after 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said life-saving measures conducted […]
Clovis to host free pet adoption event
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — The City of Clovis announced that it’s partnering with the High Plains Humane Society and Best Friends Animal Society for a pet adoption weekend from 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday at the Clovis Animal Shelter. The event, located at 2203 E. Brady, will be part of National […]
Commissioners hold regular meeting Monday
The Lamb County Commissioners Court met in regular session on Monday, Sept. 12th in the Lamb County Courthouse to discuss a six-item agenda. Lamb County Judge, Mike DeLoach called the meeting to order and there was nobody present for public comment. The Consent Agenda items;. (a) Consider and take appropriate...
COURTHOUSE RECORDS
Waiver of Jury Trial On Aug. 17, 2022, Creston Jade Standard entered a guilty plea to the offense of Possession of a controlled substance PG 1 >=4G<200G, that occurred on May. 10, 2021. In exchange for the defendant’s guilty plea, the state recommends that the defendant be assessed punishment, fines,...
Hereford police: Man in custody after threatening to engage law enforcement to initiate self-harm
HEREFORD, Texas (KFDA) - A Hereford man is receiving medical treatment after police say he threatened to engage law enforcement to initiate self-harm. The Hereford Police Department responded to the area of South 25 Mile Avenue near West 7th Street and Jackson Avenue. Police say the man had expressed intent...
