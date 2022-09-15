Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Abandoned Hospital is One of the Creepiest Places in ConnecticutTravel MavenNewington, CT
Sandy Hook Parents Want Jury To Send A Message In The Alex Jones Defamation CaseFlorence CarmelaWaterbury, CT
Black Bear Was An Uninvited Guest At 2 Year Old's Birthday PartyFlorence CarmelaWest Hartford, CT
How Movie Legend Katharine Hepburn's Performing Arts Center In Connecticut Is Keeping Her Legacy AliveFlorence CarmelaOld Saybrook, CT
Residents Need To Beware Of Moose Crossing The Road And Swimming In The Connecticut RiverFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Related
Register Citizen
Annual Riverfest brings ‘heighted awareness’ to New Milford riverfront
NEW MILFORD – Since its 2018 inception, the town’s annual Riverfest has been attracting thousands of people with a festive celebration geared toward raising awareness around New Milford’s riverfront. “Riverfest is an opportunity for the public to come and see what’s possible at the riverfront,” said Frank...
Register Citizen
New Milford dishes up the taste of fall with second annual Apple Festival — including a bake-off
NEW MILFORD - Visitors can enjoy everything apple — apple crisp, apple pie and apple doughnuts — at the town’s second annual Apple Bake-Off this fall. The event will be part of the second annual Apple Festival, which will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 24 on the Town Green.
Register Citizen
Danbury's Rogers Park hosting Hispanic Heritage and Cultural Resource Fair with food, fun, music
DANBURY — Aiming to celebrate the city’s diversity and kick off Hispanic Heritage Month, the second annual Hispanic Heritage and Cultural Resource Fair will take place from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday at Rogers Park. Hosted by Salt & Light Ministries Inc. and sponsored by State Farm Insurance,...
Register Citizen
Bertucci's closes Darien location without warning
DARIEN — After years on the Post Road, Italian chain restaurant Bertucci’s has suddenly closed its Darien location. No explanation was given for the restaurant’s closure. The only announcements came from a pre-recorded phone message and an easy-to-miss paper sign taped to the side door — not the main entrance — thanking guests for “all the years.”
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Register Citizen
8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
Register Citizen
HomeFront volunteers help repair Norwalk family's home
NORWALK — The Hendricksons just needed a little help from some friends. HomeFront, a home-repair organization that identifies those in need, and volunteers from the Congregational Church of New Canaan gathered on Saturday to help repair the family's home. Volunteers weather-proofed the basement, replaced windows and siding, changed doors,...
Register Citizen
New Milford Homeless Shelter Coalition closes. Why it started and why it's able to shut down
NEW MILFORD — Not long ago, groups of people needed to camp out throughout the night in various places in town, such as in the woods across from Big Y and behind Waters Construction Company. Today, few people, if any, do thanks to efforts of the town leaders and...
Register Citizen
The Dish: Fashion stylist Withley Verdiner, radio host Mark Simone at end-of-summer party in Greenwich
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene... Professional fashion stylist Withley Verdiner was seen at Tony's at the J House at the Greenwich venue’s end of summer party on Wednesday night. Verdiner’s career includes starting his own fashion line, working as a stylist for several TV shows including “My Super Sweet 16” on MTV and for best-selling author and award-winning journalist James Andrew Miller, as well as reggae artist Craig Serani for his debut album’s video. Greenwich resident and 710 WOR radio host and Newsmax contributor Mark Simone was among the many guests and celebrities at the party.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Register Citizen
Ridgefield teacher, selfless volunteer dies from COVID-19: 'She always put people ahead of her'
RIDGEFIELD — Whatever task she was involved in, Jennifer Hawkins Mason, a longtime teacher at Ridgefield Public Schools, gave 110 percent, said her colleagues, friends, family and those for whom she volunteered. "She's not one that ever had something falling through the cracks. You step back and say, 'How...
Register Citizen
Shelton's Holy Trinity looks to grow post-COVID
SHELTON — For Holy Trinity Catholic Academy, the pandemic brought with it a spike in enrollment. That all changed this school year, however, as enrollment slid with the COVID restrictions lifted. “We had a great influx of students due to the way we were able to enact COVID protocols,...
Register Citizen
Italian group wants Bridgeport to turn over Columbus statue
BRIDGEPORT — Over two years after Mayor Joe Ganim's abrupt decision to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Seaside Park and stick it in storage, an Italian American organization has asked the monument be transferred to its custody. "That statue has been lying in a barn — in a...
Register Citizen
Hamden teacher almost quit last fall. By spring, she was teacher of the year
HAMDEN — At the end of last September, Brooke Hemperly, a first-grade teacher at Helen Street Elementary School, was ready to quit her job. “I had a really tough start to my school year last year. I felt really deflated. I had a really tough group," she said. She...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Register Citizen
New Haven, housing authority to celebrate national All-America City award
NEW HAVEN — The city and Elm City Communities, the New Haven Housing Authority, will hold a celebration of the city's recent 2022 All-America City award from the National Civic League. The free event will take place from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at the ECC's Mill River Community,...
Register Citizen
This CT orchard is one of nation's best apple picking spots, according to Yelp
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Of all the apple orchards in Connecticut to choose from, one farm in Middlefield was listed as one of the nation’s best. Lyman Orchards Apple Barrel Market in Middlefield, CT ranked No. 9 in the top United States...
Register Citizen
Bridgeport school board wrestles with scope of superintendent search
BRIDGEPORT — Just how wide a net should the Board of Education cast in its search for the next superintendent?. That's the key question the school board is now considering as it wrestles with the upcoming departure of Superintendent Michael Testani, who announced plans last month to leave the district for the superintendent role in neighboring Fairfield.
Register Citizen
New Fairfield resident promoted as technology director for the schools, town
NEW FAIRFIELD — After working his way up the ranks over the last several years, Paul Gouveia now finds himself in charge of overseeing all the school district’s technology needs. The Board of Education recently voted to appoint the New Fairfield resident to the position of technology director.
Register Citizen
Could Hartford's North End finally get a supermarket?
HARTFORD — The City Council passed a resolution last week, asking the municipality to work with partners to bring a grocery store to the North End, but the situation appears likely to play out with no immediate answers. The resolution, which passed unanimously, calls on the city to “accomplish...
Register Citizen
Police: Simsbury Webster Bank nearly robbed moments after West Hartford branch hit
SIMSBURY — Police are investigating after a man attempted to rob a Webster Bank branch in town Friday morning. The department received a report of an attempted robbery at the bank, located at 708 Hopmeadow St., around 11 a.m., Simsbury Police Lt. Gregory Samselski said. A man showed a...
Register Citizen
Here’s how Greenwich proposed spending $5,228 from the sale of mini bottles of alcohol
GREENWICH — The town is looking to expand a program that removes organics from the waste stream in the Greenwich Public Schools — using more than $5,000 in funds resulting from the sale of nips — the ubiquitous tiny plastic bottles of alcohol. Under a new Connecticut...
Register Citizen
$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut
Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
Comments / 0