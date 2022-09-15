ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Litchfield, CT

Register Citizen

Annual Riverfest brings ‘heighted awareness’ to New Milford riverfront

NEW MILFORD – Since its 2018 inception, the town’s annual Riverfest has been attracting thousands of people with a festive celebration geared toward raising awareness around New Milford’s riverfront. “Riverfest is an opportunity for the public to come and see what’s possible at the riverfront,” said Frank...
NEW MILFORD, CT
Register Citizen

Bertucci's closes Darien location without warning

DARIEN — After years on the Post Road, Italian chain restaurant Bertucci’s has suddenly closed its Darien location. No explanation was given for the restaurant’s closure. The only announcements came from a pre-recorded phone message and an easy-to-miss paper sign taped to the side door — not the main entrance — thanking guests for “all the years.”
DARIEN, CT
Litchfield, CT
Litchfield, CT
Register Citizen

8 new Connecticut restaurants to try in October

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Check out these new Connecticut restaurants, which include West Hartford spot for thin-crust bar pies and a new eatery with a year-round fair food menu in New Haven. Sparrow Pizza Bar. West Hartford. David Boyajian and chef Adam Greenberg,...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

HomeFront volunteers help repair Norwalk family's home

NORWALK — The Hendricksons just needed a little help from some friends. HomeFront, a home-repair organization that identifies those in need, and volunteers from the Congregational Church of New Canaan gathered on Saturday to help repair the family's home. Volunteers weather-proofed the basement, replaced windows and siding, changed doors,...
NORWALK, CT
Register Citizen

The Dish: Fashion stylist Withley Verdiner, radio host Mark Simone at end-of-summer party in Greenwich

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Scene... Professional fashion stylist Withley Verdiner was seen at Tony's at the J House at the Greenwich venue’s end of summer party on Wednesday night. Verdiner’s career includes starting his own fashion line, working as a stylist for several TV shows including “My Super Sweet 16” on MTV and for best-selling author and award-winning journalist James Andrew Miller, as well as reggae artist Craig Serani for his debut album’s video. Greenwich resident and 710 WOR radio host and Newsmax contributor Mark Simone was among the many guests and celebrities at the party.
GREENWICH, CT
Register Citizen

Shelton's Holy Trinity looks to grow post-COVID

SHELTON — For Holy Trinity Catholic Academy, the pandemic brought with it a spike in enrollment. That all changed this school year, however, as enrollment slid with the COVID restrictions lifted. “We had a great influx of students due to the way we were able to enact COVID protocols,...
SHELTON, CT
Register Citizen

Italian group wants Bridgeport to turn over Columbus statue

BRIDGEPORT — Over two years after Mayor Joe Ganim's abrupt decision to remove the Christopher Columbus statue from Seaside Park and stick it in storage, an Italian American organization has asked the monument be transferred to its custody. "That statue has been lying in a barn — in a...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Bridgeport school board wrestles with scope of superintendent search

BRIDGEPORT — Just how wide a net should the Board of Education cast in its search for the next superintendent?. That's the key question the school board is now considering as it wrestles with the upcoming departure of Superintendent Michael Testani, who announced plans last month to leave the district for the superintendent role in neighboring Fairfield.
BRIDGEPORT, CT
Register Citizen

Could Hartford's North End finally get a supermarket?

HARTFORD — The City Council passed a resolution last week, asking the municipality to work with partners to bring a grocery store to the North End, but the situation appears likely to play out with no immediate answers. The resolution, which passed unanimously, calls on the city to “accomplish...
HARTFORD, CT
Register Citizen

$2 million Powerball ticket claimed in Connecticut

Another Connecticut resident has claimed a $2 million Powerball prize in the past three weeks through the Connecticut Lottery. On Friday, a Prospect resident claimed the largest lottery prize of the month so far after correctly guessing five of the drawn numbers, while also opting for the Power Play. Only one other person in the country also correctly guessed the five numbers. Correctly guessing the Powerball number too would have gotten the Prospect resident the $207.1 million jackpot.
CONNECTICUT STATE

