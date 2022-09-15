ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

GO DAWGS
4d ago

What is his job going to be. Text all the wacky weed so he can tell her which one she should by to get the best buzz or what! She must be doing pretty good with the kind she is smoking already because she is quit the bafoon!

Detroit News

DeBoer: Community corrections incentives work | Opinion

Right now, 85% of Michigan’s prisoners will eventually be returning to our neighborhoods. How are we preparing these individuals for the transition to society?. The Legislature has an opportunity to adopt bills to incentivize our state’s prisoners to participate in and complete educational and vocational programs that promote job training and give them the skills needed to be effective members of the community.
boreal.org

Wisconsin Line 5 trespass ruling may influence Michigan legal fight

A federal judge said Enbridge has been trespassing for years with its Line 5 pipeline on sovereign tribal lands in Wisconsin, and some believe elements of the ruling eventually may be felt in Michigan. Experts suggest multiple legal arguments about the Line 5 oil and gas pipeline in a federal...
mitechnews.com

Governor Whitmer Adds Michigan To Midwest Hydrogen Agreement

LANSING – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has joined a multi-state agreement that aims to expedite the growth of the Midwest’s clean hydrogen economy. The Michigan Infrastructure Office reported the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition will invest in more clean energy, add good-paying jobs and help realize a future that’s free of carbon emissions in agriculture, transportation and industry settings, Fox News 17 reported.
Detroit News

Insider: Ex-state budget director defends legislative pork projects

Former state budget director Dave Massaron came to the defense of lawmakers this week for using earmarks to dole out taxpayer money for specific projects in their districts. In response to a Detroit News investigation of the origins of 150 earmarks totaling $1 billion in the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, Massaron said the Legislature should play an equal role in divvying up state tax dollars and that political horse-trading at the Capitol works.
ClickOnDetroit.com

It’s corn! ... and other foods grown in Michigan, by the numbers

It’s a viral TikTok song, it’s a beloved fall food, it’s ... not really a major agricultural product in the state of Michigan. Don’t get me wrong, our Great Lakes State produces a lot of corn, but it doesn’t rank among the nation’s top producers. There are some crops, though, that Michigan is much more known for.
revuewm.com

Going Soft: Cannabis Gummies in West Michigan

You know times are changing when a word gains new meaning, and “gummy” is the latest example of that. Gummies have become practically synonymous with edibles. The soft, chewy, bouncy texture is comforting in a way, and it’s easy to hide the taste of cannabis behind bold fruity and sour flavors. Plus, gummies hold up well in both high heat and freezing cold, unlike most food and drinks. What a genius invention!
Michigan Advance

As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price

The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
beckersasc.com

Michigan physician convicted of $1.8M fraud scheme

Oakland County, Mich.-based podiatrist Kenneth Mitchell, DPM, was convicted for his role in a $1.8 million healthcare fraud scheme after billing Medicare under another physician's name, the U.S. Justice Department said Sept. 16. His privileges to participate in Medicare were revoked in 2015. Dr. Mitchell then convinced his partner to...
The Oakland Press

Michigan sees 15% increase in traffic crashes as pandemic reinforces negative driver behaviors

James Clampitt says the COVID-19 pandemic has emboldened people to drive at higher speeds, a contributor to traffic accidents across the state. Clampitt, a 24-year deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, works on the traffic enforcement unit in Rochester Hills. He said the pandemic has created an environment where drivers are more comfortable and accustomed with traveling at higher speeds with law enforcement interactions kept to a minimum during the height of the pandemic.
OAKLAND COUNTY, MI

