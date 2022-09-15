Read full article on original website
GO DAWGS
4d ago
What is his job going to be. Text all the wacky weed so he can tell her which one she should by to get the best buzz or what! She must be doing pretty good with the kind she is smoking already because she is quit the bafoon!
5
Detroit News
DeBoer: Community corrections incentives work | Opinion
Right now, 85% of Michigan’s prisoners will eventually be returning to our neighborhoods. How are we preparing these individuals for the transition to society?. The Legislature has an opportunity to adopt bills to incentivize our state’s prisoners to participate in and complete educational and vocational programs that promote job training and give them the skills needed to be effective members of the community.
Detroit News
Whitmer appoints parents council to give input on education spending in state budget
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has named 13 individuals to the Michigan Parents' Council, a new group meant to give input to state leaders on how money is allocated to Michigan schools. The parents, Whitmer's office said, represent several areas of the state and students with differing education needs. They'll hold a...
Whitmer announces members of first-ever Michigan Parents’ Council
LANSING, Mich. — Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced the appointees to the Michigan Parents' Council Monday. The council is an advisory group that was established through an executive order aiming to bring parents into the education budget process for the first time in Michigan's history. The Michigan Parents' Council consists...
wgvunews.org
Governor Whitmer appoints Michigan Parents’ Council membership amid education criticisms
The Michigan Parents’ Council is scheduled to first meet tomorrow. The Michigan Parents’ Council aims to get family members more involved in writing the state’s next education budget. That’s through hosting community discussions and drafting a report for the governor to use while writing her budget proposal....
boreal.org
Wisconsin Line 5 trespass ruling may influence Michigan legal fight
A federal judge said Enbridge has been trespassing for years with its Line 5 pipeline on sovereign tribal lands in Wisconsin, and some believe elements of the ruling eventually may be felt in Michigan. Experts suggest multiple legal arguments about the Line 5 oil and gas pipeline in a federal...
mitechnews.com
Governor Whitmer Adds Michigan To Midwest Hydrogen Agreement
LANSING – Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has joined a multi-state agreement that aims to expedite the growth of the Midwest’s clean hydrogen economy. The Michigan Infrastructure Office reported the Midwestern Hydrogen Coalition will invest in more clean energy, add good-paying jobs and help realize a future that’s free of carbon emissions in agriculture, transportation and industry settings, Fox News 17 reported.
Absent lawmakers, Dixon’s crime plan, Trump returns: The week in Michigan politics
It’s 8 o’clock. Do you know where your state lawmakers are?. That play on an old TV PSA aside, many of the people you elected to make laws for you haven’t been here for a while, and don’t expect them all back any time soon. Legislators...
Detroit News
Insider: Ex-state budget director defends legislative pork projects
Former state budget director Dave Massaron came to the defense of lawmakers this week for using earmarks to dole out taxpayer money for specific projects in their districts. In response to a Detroit News investigation of the origins of 150 earmarks totaling $1 billion in the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1, Massaron said the Legislature should play an equal role in divvying up state tax dollars and that political horse-trading at the Capitol works.
Graphic Packaging issued emission violations after ‘unannounced’ state inspection
KALAMAZOO, MI -- State of Michigan environmental investigators have issued Graphic Packaging International multiple violations after an unannounced inspection in July, including one violation for releasing a chemical at a rate that exceeds the permitted emission limit. On July 28, 2022, Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy Air Quality staff conducted...
ClickOnDetroit.com
It’s corn! ... and other foods grown in Michigan, by the numbers
It’s a viral TikTok song, it’s a beloved fall food, it’s ... not really a major agricultural product in the state of Michigan. Don’t get me wrong, our Great Lakes State produces a lot of corn, but it doesn’t rank among the nation’s top producers. There are some crops, though, that Michigan is much more known for.
This Facility Was Rated as Michigan’s #1 Worst Prison
Michigan has had its share of 'worst criminals'...but what is considered to be Michigan's worst prison?. Based on crime rate and living conditions, the following information was culled by – and according to – prisons.info.com. The data used for this information was based on these factors:. a) Drug...
revuewm.com
Going Soft: Cannabis Gummies in West Michigan
You know times are changing when a word gains new meaning, and “gummy” is the latest example of that. Gummies have become practically synonymous with edibles. The soft, chewy, bouncy texture is comforting in a way, and it’s easy to hide the taste of cannabis behind bold fruity and sour flavors. Plus, gummies hold up well in both high heat and freezing cold, unlike most food and drinks. What a genius invention!
West Michigan city’s $2.9M federal grant for project expected to support 500 food industry jobs
OCEANA COUNTY, MI -- A $2.9 million federal grant is expected to support 500 jobs in the food processing industry of a West Michigan city, Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s office announced Saturday, Sept. 17. The award to the city of Hart in rural Oceana County is part of a U.S....
Detroit News
Michigan's brain drain: Which colleges lose the most graduates and why they leave
Four months after Neil Gurnani graduated from the University of Michigan's school of engineering with a degree in computer science, he moved in August to the San Francisco Bay area to work for Amazon. Gurnani said he listed San Francisco, Seattle and New York as his top three locations to...
As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price
The summer of 2021 brought an onslaught of heavy rain, flooding freeways, knocking out power and leaving standing water in basements in communities across metro Detroit. While those memories are fresh for many, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) warns an increase in extreme rainfall could be on the horizon. NOAA recently released its […] The post As climate change hits Michigan harder, more residents pay the price appeared first on Michigan Advance.
beckersasc.com
Michigan physician convicted of $1.8M fraud scheme
Oakland County, Mich.-based podiatrist Kenneth Mitchell, DPM, was convicted for his role in a $1.8 million healthcare fraud scheme after billing Medicare under another physician's name, the U.S. Justice Department said Sept. 16. His privileges to participate in Medicare were revoked in 2015. Dr. Mitchell then convinced his partner to...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Morning 4: Metro Detroit doctor convicted of $1.8 million healthcare fraud scheme-- and more news
Morning 4 is a quick roundup of stories we think you should know about to start your day. So, let’s get to the news. Trump openly embraces, amplifies QAnon conspiracy theories. After winking at QAnon for years, Donald Trump is overtly embracing the baseless conspiracy theory, even as the...
WZZM 13
Michigan county clerks swamped with 2020 election fraud conspiracy FOIA requests
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — County election officials in West Michigan are busy responding to FOIA requests related to the 2020 primary election fraud conspiracy. FOIA stands for Freedom of Information Act which provides the public the right to request access to records from any local, state or federal agency.
southernillinoisnow.com
Michigan voters on abortion rights, EVs, economy ahead of election
(ANN ARBOR, Mich.) — As the Detroit Auto Show in Michigan makes a comeback after a three-year hiatus, ABC News hit the ground in the city as well as the University of Michigan campus to speak to voters on the most important issues that are on their minds. The...
The Oakland Press
Michigan sees 15% increase in traffic crashes as pandemic reinforces negative driver behaviors
James Clampitt says the COVID-19 pandemic has emboldened people to drive at higher speeds, a contributor to traffic accidents across the state. Clampitt, a 24-year deputy with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Office, works on the traffic enforcement unit in Rochester Hills. He said the pandemic has created an environment where drivers are more comfortable and accustomed with traveling at higher speeds with law enforcement interactions kept to a minimum during the height of the pandemic.
Comments / 3