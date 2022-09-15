Read full article on original website
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Finally Bringing Back Long-Requested Feature
Activision and Infinity Ward have confirmed that the multiplayer component of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 will finally be bringing back a feature that fans have been requesting for years. Since the inception of the Call of Duty series, each installment has taken place from the first-person perspective. And despite being such an integral element of the franchise, Activision has briefly tried its hand at implementing a third-person perspective into certain games, notably with 2009's version of Modern Warfare 2. Despite having been absent in the series for well over a decade, this feature will finally be coming back in 2022's installment.
Cyberpunk 2077 Sees Massive Resurgence Following Edgerunners Anime Release
Cyberpunk 2077 has seen a substantial resurgence of players over the past week, likely thanks to the release of the new Netflix anime series Cyberpunk: Edgerunners. Even though much of the story surrounding Cyberpunk 2077 since its release has been associated with its dismal state at launch, developer CD Projekt Red has put in a lot of work on the project since that time to improve the game greatly. Now, with Edgerunners shining a light on the IP in a substantial new way, it looks like the game is finding great success once again.
New Xbox Update for PC Adds Popular Game Tracking Feature
A new update for the Xbox app on PC has added an extremely popular game tracking feature that is tied to Game Pass. While many Xbox users might play on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S consoles, Microsoft has slowly been looking to beef up its platform on PC in recent years. Now, it seems like the gaming mega-corp has been able to accomplish this goal in a notable manner thanks to some of the additions in this new update.
Nintendo Switch Finally Getting 2021 Game of the Year Winner
A popular title that was the recipient of a number of Game of the Year awards in 2021 is finally poised to come to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED consoles. While a number of great games from 2021 have already been available on Switch (Metroid Dread, Monster Hunter Rise, Death's Door), one of the most notable releases of the past year has only been tied to PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Luckily, this won't be true for much longer as Switch owners will finally be able to play this game before 2022 wraps up.
GameStop Reportedly Ending Sales of 2022's Biggest PS5 and PS4 Flop
GameStop is reportedly now refusing to sell any new copies of what is likely the biggest video game flop that has been released on PlayStation platforms in 2022. While GameStop is often known for being a storefront where customers can look to buy both new titles and older ones, sometimes, the retail chain looks to simply get rid of games that aren't actively being supported. Not only did this happen earlier in the year with BioWare's Anthem, but it now seems to be transpiring once again with another game that has barely been out for six months.
Resident Evil 9 Could See Return of Former Protagonist
It seems like the next mainline installment in the Resident Evil franchise, which many fans are simply referring to as Resident Evil 9 for the time being, will introduce a new protagonist or instead bring back a character from a past installment. In both Resident Evil 7 and Resident Evil Village, Capcom put players in control of the faceless protagonist Ethan Winters. And while Ethan's story ended up coming to an end in Village, his daughter, Rose, will continue the tale of the Winters family in the game's upcoming DLC entitled Shadows of Rose. Following the launch of this expansion, though, Capcom has now made it clear that future Resident Evil games won't be focusing on the Winters family any longer.
New Elder Scrolls Game Details Revealed
Details about a new Elder Scrolls tabletop game have been revealed ahead of the launch of its crowdfunding campaign next year. Chip Theory Games has revealed new details about Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era, a new 1-4 player cooperative game built using the game engine of Too Many Bones. The core game will feature content from Black Marsh, Cyrodil, High Rock, Morrowind, and Skyrim, with expansion content from Valenwood also available. Chip Theory Games also announced plans to include Hammerfall and Summerset in future expansions. The story for Elder Scrolls: Betrayal of the Second Era will center on the Order of the Black Worm, a group of necromancers that were a recurring presence in the first few Elder Scrolls games.
GTA 5 Fans Reflect On Nine Year Anniversary
Grand Theft Auto V is now nine years old and fans are reflecting on the game's launch in 2013. By the time Rockstar Games had announced Grand Theft Auto V in 2011, it had felt like an eternity since the last Grand Theft Auto game. Many were chomping at the bit to see how Rockstar would follow up the acclaimed predecessor and what leaps in technology the new open-world game would offer. In reality, it had only been about three and a half years and they had released games like Red Dead Redemption and LA Noire before announcing it. Now, fans have been waiting for a crumb of information about Grand Theft Auto VI for nine years, it certainly makes the wait between GTA 4 and 5 a bit comical now.
Rick and Morty Shares "Realistic" Take on Final Fantasy VII
Rick and Morty shared their take on many major video game franchises with Season 6's newest episode, and one of them happened to be a "realistic" version of the massively popular Final Fantasy VII! The Adult Swim animated series is no stranger to pop culture parodies as not only have previous seasons taken on notable franchises, and the new season has already taken shots at the likes of Die Hard, Zack Snyder's Justice League, and even Warner Bros. Discovery for good measure. With the latest episode spending more time with a "realistic" video game console, this dropped some strange new takes on popular titles.
Every Marvel Game Rumored and In Development
Marvel has a ton of video games in the works and thankfully, we have a pretty comprehensive list to break them down. Marvel has a rich assortment of amazing characters and has worked tirelessly to adapt them outside of the panels of a comic book. Over the last 20 years+, Marvel has been fleshing out some of their best characters on the silver screen. The likes of Spider-Man, Blade, X-Men, Hulk, Iron Man, and many others have gone on to be smash hits with critics and taken home gobs of cash at the box office. However, Marvel is starting to take another medium a bit more seriously than it did before.
GTA 6 Release Date Could Be Impacted by Massive Leak
It seems likely that the release date of Grand Theft Auto 6 will be impacted by the massive leak associated with the highly-anticipated open-world sandbox game. If you somehow didn't already hear, a substantial leak tied to GTA 6 began circling on the internet earlier today in the form of roughly 90 videos that showed off gameplay clips from an early version of the project. And while Rockstar itself hasn't commented publicly on this situation just yet, the leak coming about in the first place likely isn't a good thing for those hoping to play GTA 6 sooner rather than later.
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Gets Surprise Update
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim hasn't gotten an update with an accompanying set of patch notes in a while now, but that changed this week when the game got a surprise update including a number of different fixes and adjustments that'll be relevant to those who dabble in the game's Creation Club elements. That especially means that those who have the game's Anniversary Edition and all its Creation Club inclusions will benefit from this in particular.
Nintendo Clears Up Confusion Over The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom's Title
Nintendo provided some clarification about the title to the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Earlier this week, Nintendo revealed the title of the next Zelda game as The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. However, fans of the popular Nintendo franchise were confused whether "Tears" referred to crying or whether it referred to something being ripped apart. After all, both could fit in the context of the game. The kingdom appears to be visibly tearing apart, with pieces of Hyrule floating in the sky. However, the most recent trailer showed a carving of a being surrounded by seven tear-like objects, which could refer to physical teardrops.
Dragon Ball: The Breakers Open Beta Coming This Month
Dragon Ball: The Breakers is set to release next month, but fans of the anime franchise will have an opportunity to dive into the game thanks to an open beta scheduled to take place this month. The game's official Twitter account has revealed that the beta will begin on September 21st at 6 p.m. PT, and will last through September 25th at 1 a.m. PT. The beta will be open to players on all platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. For those that missed out on the closed beta, this should be exciting news!
New PS5 Console Reportedly Releasing in 2024
A new report has claimed that Sony is preparing to release a new model of the PlayStation 5 console at a time in 2024. Since the PS5 first launched at the end of 2020, many fans have patiently been waiting for Sony to reveal a "PS5 Pro" version of the console, much like what we saw with the PS4. And while this new console that is reportedly on the way doesn't sound like it will be a PS5 Pro, it will incorporate some pretty major changes.
Nintendo Switch Online Subscribers Surprised With New Batch of Freebies
Over the last few months, Nintendo Switch Online subscribers have been treated to a number of exclusive profile icons. Throughout September, the company has released designs based on the original Nintendo Entertainment System, and wave 3 is now available. Subscribers can snag these new icons for just 10 Platinum Points each, and the latest wave features designs based on Donkey Kong, Punch-Out!!, and Super Mario Bros. 3. There are also icons based on the NES itself, the Japanese Famicom, and more. Each one costs just 10 Platinum Points, and the wave will be available through September 26th.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Trailer Spotlights Magik
Following the announcement that Marvel's Midnight Suns would officially release on December 2nd for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC during the recent D23 Expo, the upcoming Marvel-branded video game has returned to promoting its various playable characters. Most recently, the video game from 2K and Firaxis Games spotlighted its new Marvel hero, the Hunter. There are still more to go, however, and the latest trailer specifically shows off Magik, the Queen of Limbo.
Steam Deck Owners Already Critical of New Accessory
Steam Deck users who are growing impatient during their wait for an official Steam Deck dock may have grown even more irritated this week after some images of the accessory surfaced online. It's apparently present during the Tokyo Game Show ongoings for people to see, but its design has attracted some criticisms from those who've since wondered why it only boasts one USB-C port, and that port seems to be reserved for the device's power supply.
GTA 6 Leaks: Rockstar Games Releases Statement
A massive leak of Grand Theft Auto VI footage over the weekend has been making the rounds online, showcasing a ton of early footage of the next Grand Theft Auto video game. It was claimed at the time that a hacker had acquired it through access to developer Rockstar Games, and now the company has officially addressed the leaks -- and confirmed that someone obtained unauthorized access to its systems and early footage of the new Grand Theft Auto.
Pokemon Sword and Shield Gives Away Final Free Pokemon With New Code
Pokemon Sword and Shield are now in the process of giving away one final Pokemon as part of an ongoing promotion that has been seen in the latest mainline entries in the franchise. In recent weeks, Game Freak has been giving Pokemon Sword and Shield players the ability to obtain five free Pokemon that belong to Ash's team in the Pokemon anime. And while some of these Pokemon have been native to the Galar region, this final freebie is a fan-favorite from Sinnoh.
