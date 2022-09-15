Grand Theft Auto V is now nine years old and fans are reflecting on the game's launch in 2013. By the time Rockstar Games had announced Grand Theft Auto V in 2011, it had felt like an eternity since the last Grand Theft Auto game. Many were chomping at the bit to see how Rockstar would follow up the acclaimed predecessor and what leaps in technology the new open-world game would offer. In reality, it had only been about three and a half years and they had released games like Red Dead Redemption and LA Noire before announcing it. Now, fans have been waiting for a crumb of information about Grand Theft Auto VI for nine years, it certainly makes the wait between GTA 4 and 5 a bit comical now.

