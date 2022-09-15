Read full article on original website
Multiple vehicles shot at on I-95 in North Miami
NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – At least two vehicles were shot up Monday on Interstate 95 in North Miami. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that a black BMW was heading north on the highway, attempting to exit at Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired at her car.
Child on bike airlifted to Broward Health Medical Center after being hit by car in Margate
MARGATE, FLA. (WSVN) - A car crash has left a child who was riding a bicycle injured, which required the 12-year-old to be airlifted to the hospital. Margate Fire Rescue arrived to the scene of the crash at 4701 Coconut Creek Parkway, Monday afternoon. 7Skyforce hovered over the scene where...
UPDATE: Sleepy Driver Blamed For Toll Booth Crash
A semi hauling a concrete mixer slammed into the booth and a car
Pedestrian fatally struck by Brightline train in Hollywood
HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train Monday afternoon in Hollywood, authorities confirmed. The crash involving a Brightline train occurred around 12:10 p.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Taylor Street. Sky 10 was above the scene around 12:30 p.m. as a tarp...
1 dead after shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade; suspect at large
NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade. Officers responded to reports of a person who got shot near Northwest 18th Avenue and 69th Street, around 4:15 a.m., Monday. Units discovered a man who suffered from a gunshot wound to the head; Miami-Dade Fire...
Driver killed in wrong-way wreck on Sawgrass Expressway
BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly wrong-way crash on a South Florida highway is under investigation. Troopers confirmed it was a 36-year-old man who died early Sunday morning. The westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road were closed for several hours following the crash. Authorities said a...
12-year-old boy hit by car while riding bike in Margate, airlifted to hospital
MARGATE, Fla. – A 12-year-old boy was airlifted to the hospital after being hit by a car while he rode his bike in Margate Monday afternoon, according to police. The crash happened in the eastbound lanes of Coconut Creek Parkway, east of State Road 7. Lt. Michael Druzbik, a...
Boynton Beach man dies in crash after turning into path of another vehicle
A Boynton Beach man died in a crash Friday afternoon in Boynton Beach after turning into the path of another vehicle. At 4:35 p.m. on Friday, September 16, 2022, a 2018 Dodge Challenger was traveling eastbound on Woolbright Road in the outside lane of travel, approaching the intersection of Wingfoot Drive.
1 Man Dead After Shooting in Pompano Beach
Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office are looking into a gunshot that happened in Pompano Beach on Friday night and left one man dead. In the 2800 block of Northwest Second Street in Pompano Beach, deputies claimed to have discovered a guy suffering from a gunshot wound just after 9 p.m. on Friday.
Man fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday morning. The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 69th Street and 18th Avenue. According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police have identified...
2 detained after bomb threat aboard Florida plane; no explosives found
Police searching for missing man from West Palm Beach
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are looking for a missing man from West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department took to Twitter to ask the publics help in locating 60-year-old Derwin Holmes, who was last seen on July 5 near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. Holmes...
Multiple mobile homes caught on fire in Southwest Miami-Dade
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple mobile homes and vehicles left charred in Southwest Miami-Dade. Crews worked for hours Sunday morning to put out the blaze. It happened near Southwest 160th Street and 200th Avenue. “Found multiple Winnebago, RVs, looks like an entire lot full of vehicles on fire. They’ve...
‘Now we have nothing’: Multiple mobile homes catch fire in SW Miami-Dade; no injuries
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple mobile homes and vehicles have been left charred in Southwest Miami-Dade after a fire broke out overnight. Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews worked for hours on Sunday morning to put out the blaze near Southwest 160th Street and 200th Avenue. “Just heavy fire, heavy fire,...
Police Searching for Gunman Who Shot Up Fire Rescue Truck in Lauderhill
The shooter who opened fire on a Lauderhill Fire Rescue vehicle on Friday is being sought by police. According to Lauderhill Police, the vehicle was moving in the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street when the guy opened fire on it. The truck’s engine compartment was damaged, but there were...
Man accused of leaving dead animals on Parkland memorial makes first court appearance
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Covered in face tattoos, 29-year-old Robert Mondragon appeared in Broward County court for the first time Monday, a little more than two weeks after deputies arrested him after they say he placed dead animals on a memorial for those killed in the Parkland school shooting.
Major crash in Martin County
MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
Woman critically injured by hit-and-run driver in Lake Worth Beach
A Lake Worth Beach woman was critically injured when she was struck by a hit-and-run driver Saturday night and deputies are searching for the driver.
Shoplifters had magnet to steal Versace sunglasses in Miami-Dade, police say
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – A man and a woman are facing charges Monday in Miami-Dade County after police officers accused them of stealing three pairs of Versace sunglasses by removing security tags. Axel Vasquezaros and Nicole Penazuniga are accused of shoplifting the $1,035 designer goods on Sunday at the...
Suspect arrested in NW Miami-Dade triple shooting
A suspect was arrested after three men were shot in northwest Miami-Dade Sunday, authorities said.Two of the gunshot victims were rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after being shot in the back, arms and legs, a police spokesperson said. A third man sought treatment at North Shore Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, authorities said.According to reports, the triple shooting occurred on Northwest Miami-Dade, near the 10700 block of NW Seventh Avenue.Officials said as investigators were searching the scene for clues the unidentified male suspect returned to the location and was taken into custody.Police did not immediately say what led to the gunfire or if the shooter knew the victims.None of the victims were immediately identified.
