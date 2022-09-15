ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coconut Creek, FL

Click10.com

Multiple vehicles shot at on I-95 in North Miami

NORTH MIAMI, Fla. – At least two vehicles were shot up Monday on Interstate 95 in North Miami. Florida Highway Patrol Lt. Alex Camacho confirmed that a black BMW was heading north on the highway, attempting to exit at Northwest 125th Street when someone inside a dark-colored SUV fired at her car.
NORTH MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

Pedestrian fatally struck by Brightline train in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, Fla. – A pedestrian was fatally struck by a train Monday afternoon in Hollywood, authorities confirmed. The crash involving a Brightline train occurred around 12:10 p.m. in the area of North Dixie Highway and Taylor Street. Sky 10 was above the scene around 12:30 p.m. as a tarp...
HOLLYWOOD, FL
Coconut Creek, FL
Cars
Local
Florida Accidents
Coconut Creek, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Cars
City
Coconut Creek, FL
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
WSVN-TV

1 dead after shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade; suspect at large

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Northwest Miami-Dade. Officers responded to reports of a person who got shot near Northwest 18th Avenue and 69th Street, around 4:15 a.m., Monday. Units discovered a man who suffered from a gunshot wound to the head; Miami-Dade Fire...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

Driver killed in wrong-way wreck on Sawgrass Expressway

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. – A deadly wrong-way crash on a South Florida highway is under investigation. Troopers confirmed it was a 36-year-old man who died early Sunday morning. The westbound lanes of the Sawgrass Expressway near Lyons Road were closed for several hours following the crash. Authorities said a...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
bulletin-news.com

1 Man Dead After Shooting in Pompano Beach

Deputies from the Broward Sheriff’s Office are looking into a gunshot that happened in Pompano Beach on Friday night and left one man dead. In the 2800 block of Northwest Second Street in Pompano Beach, deputies claimed to have discovered a guy suffering from a gunshot wound just after 9 p.m. on Friday.
POMPANO BEACH, FL
Click10.com

Man fatally shot in northwest Miami-Dade

MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, Fla. – Miami-Dade police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Monday morning. The shooting was reported in the area of Northwest 69th Street and 18th Avenue. According to authorities, officers arrived at the scene to find a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police have identified...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
cbs12.com

Police searching for missing man from West Palm Beach

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Authorities are looking for a missing man from West Palm Beach. The West Palm Beach Police Department took to Twitter to ask the publics help in locating 60-year-old Derwin Holmes, who was last seen on July 5 near Palm Beach Lakes Boulevard. Holmes...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL
WSVN-TV

Multiple mobile homes caught on fire in Southwest Miami-Dade

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Multiple mobile homes and vehicles left charred in Southwest Miami-Dade. Crews worked for hours Sunday morning to put out the blaze. It happened near Southwest 160th Street and 200th Avenue. “Found multiple Winnebago, RVs, looks like an entire lot full of vehicles on fire. They’ve...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
bulletin-news.com

Police Searching for Gunman Who Shot Up Fire Rescue Truck in Lauderhill

The shooter who opened fire on a Lauderhill Fire Rescue vehicle on Friday is being sought by police. According to Lauderhill Police, the vehicle was moving in the 3100 block of Northwest 19th Street when the guy opened fire on it. The truck’s engine compartment was damaged, but there were...
LAUDERHILL, FL
cw34.com

Major crash in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The right two lanes near exit 96, the Hobe Sound exit, on I-95 North are blocked following a major crash, according to authorities. Check back with CBS12 as this story develops.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Suspect arrested in NW Miami-Dade triple shooting

A suspect was arrested after three men were shot in northwest Miami-Dade Sunday, authorities said.Two of the gunshot victims were rushed for treatment to Ryder Trauma Center after being shot in the back, arms and legs, a police spokesperson said. A third man sought treatment at North Shore Hospital, where he was listed in stable condition, authorities said.According to reports, the triple shooting occurred on Northwest Miami-Dade, near the 10700 block of NW Seventh Avenue.Officials said as investigators were searching the scene for clues the unidentified male suspect returned to the location and was taken into custody.Police did not immediately say what led to the gunfire or if the shooter knew the victims.None of the victims were immediately identified.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL

