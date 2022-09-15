Read full article on original website
Harper's Bazaar
Blake Lively Shares Candid Photos of Her Pregnancy While Calling Out Paparazzi
Blake Lively has some choice words for paparazzi hunting for a pregnancy photo. Three days after confirming her fourth pregnancy, the Gossip Girl alum posted several pics of herself during her pregnancies on Instagram. She paired the slideshow with a message calling out photographers camped outside of her home, writing to the paparazzi, "You freak me and my kids out."
Harper's Bazaar
David Beckham Queued to See Queen Lying in State for Over 12 Hours
David Beckham met Queen Elizabeth numerous times, but he joined the rest of the public to queue to pay his respects one last time. "We all want to be here together and experience and celebrate the amazing life of our Queen. I think that something like this today here together is meant to be shared," he told reporters. Beckham joined the queue at 2 a.m., and made it inside Westminster around 3:20 p.m.—a total of over 13 hours in the queue.
Harper's Bazaar
Jennifer Lopez Shares a Throwback Clip From Her Paris Honeymoon
Jennifer Lopez is looking back at her luxurious summer travels. The multi-hyphenate marked Throwback Thursday this week with a clip from her Paris honeymoon. In the video, shared on her JLo Beauty Instagram account, the star lounges in a full-marble bathroom in France, while filming herself on a phone decorated with a black monogrammed "JLo" case. Her accessories match the opulent setting, as she wears large diamond earrings, a matching bracelet, and several rings, with her honey-blonde hair piled atop her head.
Harper's Bazaar
The Queen’s trademark hairstyle demonstrated steadfast dedication to a look
Like the three-strand pearl necklace, block-coloured outfits and Launer London handbag, Queen Elizabeth II’s trademark curly crop was central to her signature style. In fact, her hair was arguably the most recognisable feature she presented, given how its perfectly symmetrical shape has appeared across our currency, stamps and royal memorabilia throughout the last seven decades of her reign. This unwavering consistency was steadfast dedication to a look.
