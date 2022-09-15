David Beckham met Queen Elizabeth numerous times, but he joined the rest of the public to queue to pay his respects one last time. "We all want to be here together and experience and celebrate the amazing life of our Queen. I think that something like this today here together is meant to be shared," he told reporters. Beckham joined the queue at 2 a.m., and made it inside Westminster around 3:20 p.m.—a total of over 13 hours in the queue.

