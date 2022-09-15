Read full article on original website
Two California Residents Become Victims of Zelle 'Reverse Transaction' Scams in Bank ScamsZack LoveSan Francisco, CA
400 Flight Attendants To Be Displaced After American Airlines Closes San Francisco BaseKevin AlexanderSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Subways Completed 50 Years of Success With BARTAbdul GhaniSan Francisco, CA
Would The Beat Generation Authors be Homeless in Today's San Francisco?Amancay TapiaSan Francisco, CA
Lamorinda Weather Bulletin: Sunday, September 18Thomas Smith
Bleacher Report
Buying or Selling NFL's Early Breakout Players
People tend to gravitate toward the newest and shiniest toys, and the same is true in the NFL with breakout stars. In some ways, the NFL operates under a constant state of Jordan fatigue. Greatness can become boring. Aaron Donald won three Defensive Player of the Year awards and could have more. Tom Brady has as many detractors as he does fans.
Bleacher Report
Week 3 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates
After the chaos that was Week 1 of the NFL season, the Week 2 early action was (somewhat) more stable, with the usual names appearing atop the fantasy scoring lists. (And then there was Tua Tagovailoa scoring six touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins in their 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens.)
Bleacher Report
49ers QB Jimmy Garoppolo: 'I Was Pretty Set on Going to a Couple Different Teams'
The San Francisco 49ers now need Jimmy Garoppolo, but the quarterback didn't expect to remain with the team this season. Garoppolo discussed the turn of events with Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated:. "I mean, honestly, at one point, I didn't think I was going to be a Niner. I was...
Bleacher Report
Mitch Trubisky Reacts to Steelers Fans' Kenny Pickett Chants: 'Just Block It Out'
As the external pressure for the team to make a quarterback change increases, Pittsburgh Steelers signal-caller Mitch Trubisky expressed a sense of resignation over the situation. "It is what it is," he told reporters following Sunday's 17-14 loss to the New England Patriots. "You just block it out and continue...
Bleacher Report
Way-Too-Early NFL Playoff Predictions
We are only two weeks into the NFL regular season schedule, but it already feels like the preseason playoff predictions need a makeover. Of course, it's never good to overreact. The New York Giants are 2-0 under new head coach Brian Daboll, but now isn't quite the time for fans start booking travel to Glendale for Super Bowl LVII.
Bleacher Report
Bucs' Mike Evans on Fight with Marshon Lattimore: Saints CB Was 'Too Emotional'
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the New Orleans Saints 20-10 on Sunday in a heated matchup that saw both Mike Evans and Marshon Lattimore ejected for their roles in a benches-clearing brawl. After the game, Evans addressed his ongoing rivalry with Lattimore. "Super competitive. Today, he was just too emotional,"...
Bleacher Report
49ers' Trey Lance to Have Surgery on Broken Ankle Injury; Out for Season
San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken ankle during Sunday's 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. That confirms a previous report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, who noted Lance was likely to miss...
Bleacher Report
Lamar Jackson on Ravens Blowing 21-Point Lead to Dolphins: 'We Just Got to Finish'
Lamar Jackson did almost everything Sunday. Except for getting a win. The Baltimore Ravens blew a 21-point lead in the fourth quarter of Sunday's 42-38 loss to the Miami Dolphins, and Jackson told reporters: "We just got to finish when we're up. That was a good team win for them, though."
Bleacher Report
49ers HC Shanahan Apologized to Injured Trey Lance: 'You Were Playing Your Ass Off'
As Trey Lance was being carted off the field during Sunday's win over the Seattle Seahawks, all San Francisco 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan could do was apologize. “I’m sorry. You were playing your ass off," Shanahan said, per Peter King of NBC Sports. Lance suffered a broken ankle on...
Bleacher Report
Video: Eli Manning Goes Undercover at Penn State Tryout as 'Chad Powers'
Eli Manning's second chapter continues to be a hit. The former New York Giants quarterback turned media personality went undercover for Penn State's walk-on tryouts, pretending to be a "Chad Powers" persona he created for ESPN's Eli's Places. Hilarity ensued. You've gotta hand it to the 41-year-old Manning—he can still...
Bleacher Report
Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 2 Results
For the past two years, the Jacksonville Jaguars have had the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. That's unlikely to happen again in 2023, especially after the Jags became the first AFC South team to win a game during the 2022 season. On Sunday, Jacksonville pulled off a...
Bleacher Report
Breshad Perriman, Garrett Wilson and Waiver-Wire Fantasy WRs to Replace Mike Evans
The NFL has suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans one game for his scuffle with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore on Sunday, per ESPN's Jenna Laine, leaving fantasy players potentially scrambling to find another option at the position ahead of Week 3. If you drafted well and...
Bleacher Report
3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 2 Win
The Green Bay Packers' embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 was alarming. However, we've seen this script before—quarterback Aaron Rodgers skips the preseason and comes out flat to open the season. It happened last year against the New Orleans Saints, and the Packers went on to claim the NFC's No. 1 seed.
Bleacher Report
Josh Allen, Stefon Diggs Praised as NFL's Top QB-WR Combo as Bills Rout Titans on MNF
The NFL schedule-makers seemingly did the Buffalo Bills no favors with early matchups against the reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams and last season's No. 1 seed in the AFC, the Tennessee Titans. It turns out, that doesn't really matter when Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs are on the...
Bleacher Report
Giants Rumors: Leonard Williams' Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprained MCL
New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams reportedly has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL on Monday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Williams may miss time but "it’s not expected to be much." Giants head coach Brian Daboll said the diagnosis was "better than it could be."
Bleacher Report
Packers' SNF Win over Bears Provides Blueprint for Success in Post-Davante Future
The best path forward for the Green Bay Packers involves taking the ball out of the hands of the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP. The Packers can't expect to win the same way they have during the previous three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur. Two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is no longer with the franchise, and Green Bay's front five remains in flux.
Bleacher Report
Chiefs' Willie Gay Jr. Suspended 4 Games for Violating NFL's Personal Conduct Policy
The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their key defensive players for the next few weeks. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended for the next four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star added that the suspension stems from a January arrest in Overland Park, Kansas.
Bleacher Report
Titans' Malik Willis Makes NFL Debut as Ryan Tannehill Benched After 2 INTs vs. Bills
Tennessee Titans rookie quarterback Malik Willis made his NFL debut, replacing starter Ryan Tannehill in the third quarter of Monday night's game against the Buffalo Bills. Tannehill was benched after throwing for 117 yards and two interceptions on 11-of-20 passing. Willis is now the first rookie quarterback to see game action this season.
Bleacher Report
Dolphins Called the 'F--k It' Play for Tua Tagovailoa to Lead Comeback vs. Ravens
Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins to an incredible 42-38 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with the help of a call known as the "f--k it" play. On a 3rd-and-10 with the Dolphins down 35-21 in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill for a 48-yard touchdown pass that had just a 20.7 completion probability, according to Next Gen Stats:
Bleacher Report
Bills' Dane Jackson Taken to Hospital After Being Injured in Collision with Teammate
Football took a back seat to a scary situation during the second quarter of Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. Cornerback Dane Jackson suffered an injury when his "head and neck were bent back in an awkward, violent collision with a teammate," per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. An ambulance drove onto the field to take him away as his Bills teammates gathered around him to express their support and concern.
