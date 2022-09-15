ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bleacher Report

Buying or Selling NFL's Early Breakout Players

People tend to gravitate toward the newest and shiniest toys, and the same is true in the NFL with breakout stars. In some ways, the NFL operates under a constant state of Jordan fatigue. Greatness can become boring. Aaron Donald won three Defensive Player of the Year awards and could have more. Tom Brady has as many detractors as he does fans.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Week 3 Waiver Wire: Early Pickups and Breakout Fantasy Football Candidates

After the chaos that was Week 1 of the NFL season, the Week 2 early action was (somewhat) more stable, with the usual names appearing atop the fantasy scoring lists. (And then there was Tua Tagovailoa scoring six touchdowns for the Miami Dolphins in their 42-38 win over the Baltimore Ravens.)
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Francisco, CA
San Francisco, CA
Football
Local
California Football
City
Los Angeles, CA
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Bleacher Report

Way-Too-Early NFL Playoff Predictions

We are only two weeks into the NFL regular season schedule, but it already feels like the preseason playoff predictions need a makeover. Of course, it's never good to overreact. The New York Giants are 2-0 under new head coach Brian Daboll, but now isn't quite the time for fans start booking travel to Glendale for Super Bowl LVII.
NFL
Bleacher Report

49ers' Trey Lance to Have Surgery on Broken Ankle Injury; Out for Season

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken ankle during Sunday's 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. That confirms a previous report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, who noted Lance was likely to miss...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Giants#Rams#American Football#Acl#The Los Angeles Rams
Bleacher Report

Video: Eli Manning Goes Undercover at Penn State Tryout as 'Chad Powers'

Eli Manning's second chapter continues to be a hit. The former New York Giants quarterback turned media personality went undercover for Penn State's walk-on tryouts, pretending to be a "Chad Powers" persona he created for ESPN's Eli's Places. Hilarity ensued. You've gotta hand it to the 41-year-old Manning—he can still...
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 2 Results

For the past two years, the Jacksonville Jaguars have had the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. That's unlikely to happen again in 2023, especially after the Jags became the first AFC South team to win a game during the 2022 season. On Sunday, Jacksonville pulled off a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bleacher Report

Breshad Perriman, Garrett Wilson and Waiver-Wire Fantasy WRs to Replace Mike Evans

The NFL has suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans one game for his scuffle with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore on Sunday, per ESPN's Jenna Laine, leaving fantasy players potentially scrambling to find another option at the position ahead of Week 3. If you drafted well and...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 2 Win

The Green Bay Packers' embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 was alarming. However, we've seen this script before—quarterback Aaron Rodgers skips the preseason and comes out flat to open the season. It happened last year against the New Orleans Saints, and the Packers went on to claim the NFC's No. 1 seed.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Giants Rumors: Leonard Williams' Knee Injury Diagnosed as Sprained MCL

New York Giants defensive end Leonard Williams reportedly has been diagnosed with a sprained MCL on Monday. According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Williams may miss time but "it’s not expected to be much." Giants head coach Brian Daboll said the diagnosis was "better than it could be."
NFL
Bleacher Report

Packers' SNF Win over Bears Provides Blueprint for Success in Post-Davante Future

The best path forward for the Green Bay Packers involves taking the ball out of the hands of the reigning back-to-back NFL MVP. The Packers can't expect to win the same way they have during the previous three seasons under head coach Matt LaFleur. Two-time first-team All-Pro wide receiver Davante Adams is no longer with the franchise, and Green Bay's front five remains in flux.
GREEN BAY, WI
Bleacher Report

Chiefs' Willie Gay Jr. Suspended 4 Games for Violating NFL's Personal Conduct Policy

The Kansas City Chiefs will be without one of their key defensive players for the next few weeks. NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reports that Chiefs linebacker Willie Gay Jr. has been suspended for the next four games for violating the NFL's personal conduct policy. Sam McDowell of the Kansas City Star added that the suspension stems from a January arrest in Overland Park, Kansas.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Dolphins Called the 'F--k It' Play for Tua Tagovailoa to Lead Comeback vs. Ravens

Tua Tagovailoa led the Miami Dolphins to an incredible 42-38 comeback win over the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday with the help of a call known as the "f--k it" play. On a 3rd-and-10 with the Dolphins down 35-21 in the fourth quarter, Tagovailoa found Tyreek Hill for a 48-yard touchdown pass that had just a 20.7 completion probability, according to Next Gen Stats:
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Bills' Dane Jackson Taken to Hospital After Being Injured in Collision with Teammate

Football took a back seat to a scary situation during the second quarter of Monday's game between the Buffalo Bills and Tennessee Titans. Cornerback Dane Jackson suffered an injury when his "head and neck were bent back in an awkward, violent collision with a teammate," per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. An ambulance drove onto the field to take him away as his Bills teammates gathered around him to express their support and concern.
NASHVILLE, TN

Comments / 0

Community Policy