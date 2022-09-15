There is one ring to rule them all, but when it comes to TV, there are two major fantasy series ruling piracy viewership. HBO’s first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, and Prime Video’s J. R.R. Tolkien-inspired series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, both enjoyed massive audiences in their respective debuts. House of the Dragon reached nearly 10 million viewers on its Aug. 21 premiere alone, with the debut episode growing to around 25 million viewers over its first week. Likewise, Rings of Power, which debuted on Sept. 1 with two episodes, reached 25 million viewers on its first day, the biggest premiere in Prime Video’s history.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 2 DAYS AGO