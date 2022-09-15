Read full article on original website
Related
Forget Spider-Man 4, Marvel and Sony might be working on a different Spidey movie
We don’t have a title or release date for Spider-Man 4. But we know for sure that Marvel and Sony are working on it. Both studios confirmed it at the No Way Home premiere, with Kevin Feige leaving no room for interpretation. But what if the next Marvel-Sony co-production isn’t Spider-Man 4? Rumors indicate that Marvel wants Spider-Woman to join the MCU, and it might happen before the next big Tom Holland project.
AdWeek
Is Warner Bros. Discovery Going to Merge With NBCUniversal?
Mere months after the completion of the Discovery-WarnerMedia merger, the newly formed mass media and entertainment conglomerate may have its sights on yet another merger. The Hollywood Reporter reports Warner Bros. Discovery could end up merging with Comcast’s NBCUniversal, though negotiations would have to wait until April 2024 to begin due to the complicated structure of the possible merger.
The ‘Let the Right One’ Trailer Is Here to Traumatize You
Raising any child presents a unique set of challenges. That’s especially true, it turns out, when that child is a vampire.Showtime has apparently tripled its budget on fake (we hope) blood recently. Following the revival of Dexter and the smash first season of Yellowjackets comes Let the Right One In, a TV series inspired by the Swedish novel and film. In the new series, Mark (Oscar-nominee Demián Bichir) and his daughter Eleanor (Madison Taylor Baez) attempt to navigate life together under unusual circumstances: When she was 12 years old, she was turned into a vampire.A parent’s duty is to keep...
AdWeek
Piracy Numbers Shed Light on House of the Dragon and Rings of Power’s Fantasy Faceoff
There is one ring to rule them all, but when it comes to TV, there are two major fantasy series ruling piracy viewership. HBO’s first Game of Thrones spinoff, House of the Dragon, and Prime Video’s J. R.R. Tolkien-inspired series, The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, both enjoyed massive audiences in their respective debuts. House of the Dragon reached nearly 10 million viewers on its Aug. 21 premiere alone, with the debut episode growing to around 25 million viewers over its first week. Likewise, Rings of Power, which debuted on Sept. 1 with two episodes, reached 25 million viewers on its first day, the biggest premiere in Prime Video’s history.
Comments / 0