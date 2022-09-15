ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bleacher Report

49ers' Deebo Samuel on Trey Lance's Injury: 'It Kind of Broke My Heart'

The San Francisco 49ers had trouble enjoying Sunday's 27-7 victory over the Seattle Seahawks after losing second-year quarterback Trey Lance for the remainder of the season because of a broken ankle that requires surgery. 49ers receiver Deebo Samuel was somber after the game, telling reporters, "Seeing all the work that...
SEATTLE, WA
Bleacher Report

49ers' Trey Lance to Have Surgery on Broken Ankle Injury; Out for Season

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Trey Lance will undergo surgery and miss the remainder of the season after suffering a broken ankle during Sunday's 27-7 win over the Seattle Seahawks, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters. That confirms a previous report from ESPN's Adam Schefter, who noted Lance was likely to miss...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Are the San Francisco 49ers Actually Better off with Jimmy Garoppolo?

Quarterback Trey Lance and the San Francisco 49ers entered Week 2 of the 2022 season feeling the pressure after a sloppy loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 in which the franchise's young signal-caller didn't play especially well. If San Francisco's struggles had continued at home against the Seattle...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Bleacher Report

Way-Too-Early NFL Playoff Predictions

We are only two weeks into the NFL regular season schedule, but it already feels like the preseason playoff predictions need a makeover. Of course, it's never good to overreact. The New York Giants are 2-0 under new head coach Brian Daboll, but now isn't quite the time for fans start booking travel to Glendale for Super Bowl LVII.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Buying or Selling NFL's Early Breakout Players

People tend to gravitate toward the newest and shiniest toys, and the same is true in the NFL with breakout stars. In some ways, the NFL operates under a constant state of Jordan fatigue. Greatness can become boring. Aaron Donald won three Defensive Player of the Year awards and could have more. Tom Brady has as many detractors as he does fans.
NFL
Bleacher Report

Updated 2023 NFL Draft Order After Sunday's Week 2 Results

For the past two years, the Jacksonville Jaguars have had the No. 1 overall pick in the NFL draft. That's unlikely to happen again in 2023, especially after the Jags became the first AFC South team to win a game during the 2022 season. On Sunday, Jacksonville pulled off a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Bleacher Report

Fans Slam NFL for Mike Evans' Suspension After Fight with Marshon Lattimore

Not everyone believes Tampa Bay Buccaneers receiver Mike Evans deserved his one-game suspension from the NFL for his fight Sunday with Marshon Lattimore. The league announced Evans would be the only player suspended from the incident, as first reported by Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, but fans had other opinions:
TAMPA, FL
Bleacher Report

Breshad Perriman, Garrett Wilson and Waiver-Wire Fantasy WRs to Replace Mike Evans

The NFL has suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Mike Evans one game for his scuffle with New Orleans Saints cornerback Marshon Lattimore on Sunday, per ESPN's Jenna Laine, leaving fantasy players potentially scrambling to find another option at the position ahead of Week 3. If you drafted well and...
NFL
Bleacher Report

3 Takeaways from Packers' Week 2 Win

The Green Bay Packers' embarrassing loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1 was alarming. However, we've seen this script before—quarterback Aaron Rodgers skips the preseason and comes out flat to open the season. It happened last year against the New Orleans Saints, and the Packers went on to claim the NFC's No. 1 seed.
GREEN BAY, WI

