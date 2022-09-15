ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy, FL

'Dirty' Ex-Quincy Police Lt. Busted After Offering FL Teen Money For Sex: Police

By Josh Lanier
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 4 days ago

Florida police say a retired Quincy police lieutenant tried to entice an undercover officer he believed was a 14-year-old into having sex for $80.

Jeffrey Burrell, 68, is charged with soliciting a child for unlawful sexual conduct using a computer and unlawful use of a two-way communications device, the Nassau County Sheriff's Office said. Burrell retired from the Quincy Police Department in 2016 after 31 years on the force. He has since moved to Florida, the Patriot Ledger reported .

Burrell was one of 11 men arrested in the Sheriff's Office Operation Keystroke.

Burrell got involved after he answered an ad online, an arrest warrant said, and struck up a conversation with an undercover agent who told him they were a 14-year-old girl. Despite this, the former officer continued to message her for several days, the heavily redacted warrant continues.

During his conversation with the agent posting as a teen, Burrell said he was in Brunswick, Ga., and would pay $80 if they could meet up and have sex in his car, the warrant said. He also asked if she was too young to smoke marijuana, the sheriff said . Burrell reportedly showed up at their pre-arranged meeting place, but deputies did not immediately take him into custody.

“This is a picture of a dirty old man,” Nassau County Sheriff Bill Leeper said of Burrell while holding a photo of him during a press conference about Operation Keystroke on Wednesday, Sept. 14.

Quincy Police Chief Paul Keenan called the arrest "both shocking and upsetting" to the Patriot Ledger.

Some of the other men caught in Operation Keystroke include a 31-year-old US Army Captain and West Point graduate and a 34-year-old former K9s For Warriors trainer.

Nassau County is on the east coast of Florida, below the Georgia border and north of Jacksonville.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Valley Stream Man Nabbed With Illegal Guns During Domestic Dispute, Police Say

A Long Island man was allegedly nabbed with numerous illegal guns during a domestic dispute. The incident took place in Valley Stream around 10:45 p.m., Sunday, Sept. 18. According to detectives, officers responded to a disturbance at a residential home. Upon arrival, officers were notified that during an argument that occurred between the Tayarik Perez-Vargas, age 42, and s woman, he grabbed a 121-gauge shotgun and racked it back, putting the victim in fear.
VALLEY STREAM, NY
Daily Voice

PA Woman Struck, Killed In South Jersey: Police

A 36-year-old pedestrian from Pennsylvania was struck and killed in Atlantic County, authorities said. Heather L. Gerevics was crossing Millville Avenue at the intersection of Route 40 in Hamilton at 7:58 p.m. on Saturday, Sept 17, when she was hit, police said. Gerevics, of Washington, Pennsylvania, was pronounced dead at...
ATLANTIC COUNTY, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Quincy, FL
State
Georgia State
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
Quincy, FL
Crime & Safety
Daily Voice

'Unwanted Kissing' PA BOE Member Has Harassment Charge Dropped: Report

A school board member and real estate agent in the Lehigh Valley will have a harassment charge dropped after the charging officer and alleged victim failed to show up to court, WFMZ reports. A school board member for the Whitehall-Coplay School District, Fady Salloum, 42, was charged in June with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sex#Police Lieutenant#Marijuana#Violent Crime
Daily Voice

VA Passenger Dies In NJ Turnpike Crash: Police

A 26-year-old woman from Virginia died in a crash on the New Jersey Turnpike on Sunday, Sept. 18, authorities said. Kayla Rodriguez was riding in a Ford Explorer traveling southbound near milepost 18.5 in West Deptford when the SUV failed to stay in its lane, left the road, and struck a guardrail around 3:50 a.m., NJ State Police said.
WEST DEPTFORD, NJ
Daily Voice

Pursuit-Crash On Route 422 Injures 2 State Troopers: Report

Two Pennsylvania State Troopers were seriously hurt in a pursuit that ended in a crash on Route 422 overnight, according to CBS News. The troopers were trying to stop a U-Haul box truck wanted in recent thefts when they initiated a stopping maneuver that caused a crash between the box truck, troop car and a dump truck around 3 a.m. on the westbound side in Limerick, the outlet said.
LIMERICK, PA
Daily Voice

Several Lawrence, Southbridge Men Busted In Ring That Mailed 20 Pounds of Cocaine: DEA

The DEA said they busted a ring of 21 men who trafficked nearly 20 pounds of cocaine into eastern and central Massachusetts through the mail. Federal authorities identified the following men earlier this month and charged them with conspiracy to distribute and to possess with the intent to distribute various weights of fentanyl and cocaine and distribution and possession with intent to distribute fentanyl and cocaine, the DEA said. Those men were:
SOUTHBRIDGE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

He Thought Gun Was Unloaded — Then He Killed His Friend: Burlington Prosecutor

An 18-year-old man playing with a gun accidentally shot his friend in South Jersey, authorities said. Jah-son Jones, of Pemberton, was at 19-year-old Nasiah Carson's home on South Coles Avenue in Maple Shade, when the two were playing with a handgun that they thought was unloaded, and Jones pointed it at Carson squeezed the trigger around 3:45 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw said.
PEMBERTON, NJ
Daily Voice

State Police ID Driver Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash

A 39-year-old driver from Teaneck was killed in an overnight crash on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said.Gabriel Farias was heading north in a Mini Cooper next to a Jeep Grand Cherokee when the two vehicles sideswiped each other around 12:26 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19&nbsp…
TEANECK, NJ
Daily Voice

Support Pours In For Family Of Town Employee Hit, Killed By Vehicle In Yorktown

Members of the community have raised thousands of dollars to support the family of a Northern Westchester highway department worker who was struck and killed by a vehicle. Jake Arcara, age 28, was struck by a vehicle while working as a machine equipment operator for the Yorktown Highway Department in the area of 477 London Road at about 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, police reported.
YORKTOWN, NY
Daily Voice

One Dead, Two Airlifted In Route 80 Crash

One person was killed and several injured, some seriously, in a Route 80 crash Sunday, Sept. 18 on Route 80, authorities said.A Toyota Venza was westbound when it veered off the road and struck a tree around 8:40 a.m. near milepost 8.4, New Jersey State Police Trooper Brandi Slota said.The front se…
WILLIAMSVILLE, NY
Daily Voice

To The Rescue: Maryland State Police Airlift Cruise Ship Crew Member During Medical Emergency

Maryland State Police took to the skies to save a man at sea after a crew member suffered a medical emergency on a cruise ship sailing the Chesapeake Bay. The aviation crew from the state police Easton Section responded to the Chesapeake Bay off the shores of Kent Island over the weekend after receiving a call from the Coast Guard advising that there was a serious medical event taking place on the boat.
MARYLAND STATE
Daily Voice

2 Dead In Upper Deerfield Small Plane Crash

Two men were killed in a small plane crash in a Cumberland County yard Monday, Sept. 19, according to various news reports, authorities said. The single-engine Champion Aeronca 7AC crashed in a Parvin Mill Road yard in Upper Deerfield Township around 1:50 p.m., according to the FAA and New Jersey State Police Sgt. Alejandro Goez. The crash occurred right outside of Bucks Airport.
UPPER DEERFIELD TOWNSHIP, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
363K+
Followers
54K+
Post
108M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy