Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hit back at critics after he flew 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard last week on "Hannity." RON DESANTIS: Well, Sean, it’s really frustrating. Because you know, you have been covering this. Millions of people since Biden has been president illegally coming across the southern border. Did they freak out about that? No. You had migrants die in the Rio Grande, you had 50 die in Texas in a trailer because they were being neglected. Was there a freak-out about that? No, there wasn't. You've had criminal aliens get across that southern border and victimize Americans, killing some and raping some.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 4 HOURS AGO