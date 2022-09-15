ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox News

Newsom slams 'morally reprehensible' migrant transports despite launching homeless bus program as SF mayor

California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is accusing Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas of possible kidnapping and has called their transporting of illegal immigrants to progressive states "morally reprehensible," despite launching a program as San Francisco mayor that bussed thousands of homeless people out of San Francisco and the state.
Fox News

Small plane crashes on Southern California beach’s jetty

A single-engine plane crashed onto a Southern California beach's jetty Friday and its three occupants escaped unharmed, authorities said. The plane hit the jetty around 4:45 p.m. Friday at Marina Park in the city of Ventura, according to the Ventura Police Department. "All passengers all are safely out and no...
Fox News

DeSantis pushes back against critics: Where's the 'freak-out' over migrants dying in Rio Grande, trailers?

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hit back at critics after he flew 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard last week on "Hannity." RON DESANTIS: Well, Sean, it’s really frustrating. Because you know, you have been covering this. Millions of people since Biden has been president illegally coming across the southern border. Did they freak out about that? No. You had migrants die in the Rio Grande, you had 50 die in Texas in a trailer because they were being neglected. Was there a freak-out about that? No, there wasn't. You've had criminal aliens get across that southern border and victimize Americans, killing some and raping some.
Fox News

CNN host says DeSantis, Abbott put segregationists 'to shame' by moving migrants

"CNN Tonight" host Laura Coates suggested that Republican governors could be worse than the segregationists of the past on Friday. The segment came after reports that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., transported 50 illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard. This followed other Republican governors such as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending buses of migrants to liberal sanctuary cities like New York City, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
Fox News

