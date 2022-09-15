Read full article on original website
Related
Newsom slams 'morally reprehensible' migrant transports despite launching homeless bus program as SF mayor
California Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom is accusing Republican Govs. Ron DeSantis of Florida and Greg Abbott of Texas of possible kidnapping and has called their transporting of illegal immigrants to progressive states "morally reprehensible," despite launching a program as San Francisco mayor that bussed thousands of homeless people out of San Francisco and the state.
Migrants DeSantis sent to Martha's Vineyard were 'homeless,' 'hungry' before flight to island: FL officials
The migrants Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis sent to Martha's Vineyard were homeless and given "multiple opportunities" to voluntarily take the trip or stay behind, senior officials in the DeSantis administration told reporters on a background call Monday afternoon. The officials said the migrants that were sent on two planes to...
Biden admin sides against Native Americans in crackdown on oil leasing near Indigenous site
The Biden administration is expected to soon finalize a rule banning oil and gas leasing near a Native American historical site despite heavy opposition from local Indigenous leaders, who say the administration's rule would prevent them from collecting royalties on their land. The rule, which the Department of Interior (DOI)...
Texas sheriff opens criminal probe into DeSantis operation to fly migrants to Martha's Vineyard
Authorities in Texas are investigating Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis over an operation to fly 50 migrants from Texas to Martha's Vineyard in Massachusetts last week, a move that has infuriated many Democrats and angered locals on the island. Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar, a Democrat, said he was opening up...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
California parents petition SCOTUS over Gavin Newsom's COVID-induced school closures
The Center for American Liberty and the Dhillon Law Group, filed a petition to the Supreme Court last week to overturn a decision by the Ninth Circuit Federal Court of Appeals, which dismissed the case Brach v. Newsom, regarding California's school closures during COVID. The Ninth Circuit court ruled that...
Latino civil rights organization meets migrants in Eagle Pass, busses them to other Texas cities
The League of United Latin American Citizens met with migrants on Sunday in the border town of Eagle Pass and informed them of their civil rights before bussing about three dozen to Austin, San Antonio, and Dallas. LULAC National President Domingo Garcia said the organization is trying to counter the...
Texas gov's office accuses NYC mayor of 'flat-out lying' after considering legal action over bussed migrants
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott’s office is firing back at New York City Mayor Eric Adams after he said the city was considering taking legal action against Texas over the busloads of migrants being sent from the Lone Star State to the Big Apple. Adams made the comments during a...
West Virginia governor torches Democrats' energy agenda: How can anybody defend what’s going on in DC?
West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice slammed Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and his support of the Inflation Reduction Act, Monday, arguing on "The Brian Kilmeade Show" that too many Americans are "really hurting" from high energy prices. GOV. JIM JUSTICE: For people to really believe that today, 2022, we can do...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Small plane crashes on Southern California beach’s jetty
A single-engine plane crashed onto a Southern California beach's jetty Friday and its three occupants escaped unharmed, authorities said. The plane hit the jetty around 4:45 p.m. Friday at Marina Park in the city of Ventura, according to the Ventura Police Department. "All passengers all are safely out and no...
2 bodies found ‘severely decomposed’ in former Rhode Island mayor's home: police
Two bodies were found "severely decomposed" in the Woonsocket home of a former Rhode Island mayor, according to police. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates told WPRI that an elderly female and an elderly male were found dead inside the residence on Monday. The home was surrounded by police cars on Monday night.
Fox News
Fetterman campaign walks back apparent call to 'free' every convicted second-degree murderer
The campaign of Democratic Senate candidate John Fetterman is walking back comments he made last year that appeared to call for the release all second-degree murderers from Pennsylvania’s prisons. Fetterman, the Pennsylvania lieutenant governor who chairs the state's Board of Pardons (BOP), commissioned two reports last year released by...
Zeldin vows to fire liberal Manhattan DA on 'day one,' rips Hochul's cashless bail support: 'Save this state'
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, vowed on Sunday to fire liberal Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg on his first day in office and reiterated criticism of his opponent, Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul, for standing by the state’s controversial bail reform law. "Democrats –...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Arizona Border Protection officers find thousands of 'rainbow colored' fentanyl pills
U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers seized hundreds of thousands of fentanyl pills at one Arizona checkpoint over the weekend, including many that were "rainbow-colored: in separate loads, officials said. The busts were made at the Nogales Point of Entry in Nogales, Arizona, Port Director Michael Humphries tweeted. The drugs...
Sen. Durbin says his son was a victim of PPP fraud, calls for more oversight of federal COVID-19 funds
Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., pushed for more federal oversight of COVID-19 relief funds on Monday, saying that his own family was victim to fraud related to the Paycheck Protection Program. "I think that a lot of money was wasted and stolen," Durbin told reporters on Capitol Hill. "I have a...
Illinois man found dead morning after asking group of people to be quieter: police
An Illinois man was found dead the morning after he asked a group of people gathered along Lake Michigan to keep the noise down, police said. The group of people were gathered at the Fort Sheridan Forest Preserve along the shoreline after midnight on Saturday, September 17. A 45-year-old man...
California motorcyclist ejected in crash, fatally struck by train
A motorcyclist was struck and killed by an oncoming train in Northern California after flying from the bike during a crash and falling onto railroad tracks, officials said Friday. The crash caused major service delays for the Bay Area Rapid Transit system. The motorcyclist's name has not been released. The...
2024 Watch: Pompeo to accuse Biden of treating Americans ‘like enemies’ in high-profile New Hampshire speech
EXCLUSIVE: Former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo will take aim at President Biden on Tuesday in a high-profile speech in New Hampshire, the state that for a century’s held the first primary in the race for the White House. "I’m here because a few weeks ago, the President of...
DeSantis pushes back against critics: Where's the 'freak-out' over migrants dying in Rio Grande, trailers?
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis hit back at critics after he flew 50 migrants to Martha's Vineyard last week on "Hannity." RON DESANTIS: Well, Sean, it’s really frustrating. Because you know, you have been covering this. Millions of people since Biden has been president illegally coming across the southern border. Did they freak out about that? No. You had migrants die in the Rio Grande, you had 50 die in Texas in a trailer because they were being neglected. Was there a freak-out about that? No, there wasn't. You've had criminal aliens get across that southern border and victimize Americans, killing some and raping some.
62-year-old missing woman found dead after Southern California mudslides
A woman who disappeared when a downpour in a recently burned area unleashed mudslides that tore through her Southern California mountain community was found dead under mud, rocks and other debris, authorities said Friday. Thunderstorms late Monday triggered the mudslides carrying rocks, trees and earth that washed away cars, buried...
CNN host says DeSantis, Abbott put segregationists 'to shame' by moving migrants
"CNN Tonight" host Laura Coates suggested that Republican governors could be worse than the segregationists of the past on Friday. The segment came after reports that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, R., transported 50 illegal immigrants from his state to Martha’s Vineyard. This followed other Republican governors such as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott sending buses of migrants to liberal sanctuary cities like New York City, Chicago and Washington, D.C.
Fox News
790K+
Followers
182K+
Post
657M+
Views
ABOUT
Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 0