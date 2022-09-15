ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tropical Storm Forms In Atlantic: Here's Where It's Headed

By Joe Lombardi
 4 days ago
Tropical Storm Fiona is about 525 miles east of the Leeward Islands on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15 the National Hurricane Center said. Photo Credit: NWS NOAA National Hurricane Center

The sixth named storm of the 2022 hurricane season has formed in the Atlantic.

Tropical Storm Fiona is about 525 miles east of the Leeward Islands on Thursday afternoon, Sept. 15, the National Hurricane Center said.

Fiona is moving toward the west, a motion expected to continue for the next several days.

On the forecast track, the center of Fiona is forecast to move through the Leeward Islands late Friday, Sept. 16, and move near the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico this weekend, said the hurricane center.

Maximum sustained winds are near 50 mph with higher gusts and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles to the east of the center.

Fiona is expected to produce total rainfall accumulations of 3 to 6 inches with isolated higher amounts across the northern Leeward Islands, the British and US Virgin Islands, Puerto Rico and eastern Hispaniola.

"These rains may produce flash and urban flooding, along with isolated mudslides in areas of higher terrain," said the hurricane center.

Fiona's projected timing and track through early next week is shown in the image above.

