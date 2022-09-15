ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oregon State not overlooking FCS power Montana State

By Pete Martini, Salem Statesman Journal
After two impressive wins, Oregon State gets a break this week against Montana State.

The Beavers will face the Football Championship Subdivision team on Saturday at Providence Park in Portland.

“Playing in Portland, it’s a little bit different,” Oregon State head coach Jonathan Smith said. “Excited to get up in front of Beaver fans that live up that way.”

Despite the talent gap that comes with a Pac-12 team playing against an FCS team, Smith said the Beavers won’t overlook Montana State.

He called the Bobcats “a quality opponent that has our full attention.”

“You talk about a team that has won a bunch of games,” Smith added. “Last year, playing for a national championship.”

Montana State last season made it to the FCS national title game, losing to North Dakota State.

The Bobcats are 2-0 this season and are scoring 51.5 points per game. They average 564 offensive yards (325.5 rushing and 238.5 passing) per game.

More: Oregon State Beavers show poise in dramatic victory

Montana State’s leading rushers are Lane Sumner at 176 yards, and Sean Chambers at 150 yards.

Oregon State ranks seventh in the Pac-12 in rushing defense, allowing 129 yards per game.

Bobcats quarterback Tommy Mellott has thrown for 447 yards, four touchdowns and no interceptions.

It’s good the Beavers aren’t going to overlook Montana State, but it should be an easier game than either the Boise State or Fresno State games.

It will be a game in which Oregon State can work on its consistency.

After a strong first half against Boise State in the season opener, Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan has struggled.

For the season, Nolan has completed 56% of his passes for 470 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.

It would be beneficial to Oregon State for Nolan to have a strong performance against Montana State, especially with No. 7 USC coming up next week.

About the game

Who: Oregon State vs. Montana State

When: 5 p.m. Saturday

Where: Providence Park, Portland

Records: Oregon State (2-0); Montana State (2-0)

Line: No line

TV: Pac-12 Network

Prediction: Oregon State 48, Montana State 21

