CFP championship game to kick off 45 minutes earlier
The College Football Playoff national championship game will kick off earlier than usual, ESPN said Thursday.
The title game, set for Jan. 9, will begin at 7:30 p.m. ET (4:30 PT). In the eight-year history of the CFP, the game has not started before 8:15 p.m.
While ESPN did not announce a reason for the change, it presumably is being made to allow the game to end earlier than usual — before midnight.
The title game will be played at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif.
Current No. 1 Georgia is the defending champion.
