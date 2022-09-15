ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gallatin County, MT

Gallatin County to host two career fairs in September

By MTN News
 4 days ago
BOZEMAN — Express Employment Professionals is teaming up with Gallatin County to host two career fairs in Bozeman, showcasing career opportunities in county government.

The first fair will take place on Wednesday, September 21, 2022, at the Gallatin County Courthouse. The second fair will take place on Thursday, September 22, 2022, at the Law and Justice Center. Both events will run from 10 am to 2 pm.

The fairs will offer pizza, snacks, fun swag, on-the-sot tours, and a chance to win Bridger Bowl ski passes.

There are over 100 job openings within Gallatin County including 911 dispatch, the detention center, the Gallatin Rest Home, and Logan Landfill. A current list of job openings can be found online .

If you have questions about the upcoming career fair, call or text Express Employment at 406-587-0388.

Bozeman, MT
