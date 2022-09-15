ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Park City, UT

Park City tests out closed-loop reusable containers pilot program in October

By TownLift // Meredith Kluever
 4 days ago
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Municipal Sustainability department launches its Reusable Takeout Container Pilot Program with program implementer BOLD Reuse during the month of October. This subscription-based initiative creates a closed-loop solution providing a reusable alternative to single-use take-out containers.

Deer Valley Grocery-Café, Guest Haus , Salt Box, Savoury Kitchen, Shabu, and Este Pizza are the current restaurant participants. Partner Recycle Utah provides education and outreach to residents and several local restaurants for this new pilot.

Consumers purchase a $10 subscription online for the month of October, allowing for two containers to be ‘checked out’ an unlimited amount of times throughout the month. Participants will order from a participating restaurant, letting them know they have a BOLD Reuse subscription. Rinse and return the container to a designated drop box and continue ordering your favorite take-out.

The containers are made from polypropylene number five. The material is heat resistant and, unlike glass containers, shatterproof and lightweight.

For those who argue that the program produces more plastic, co-founder and CRO of BOLD Reuse Heather Watkins said, “The same [containers] will be used hundreds of times before it’s disposed of, and when we dispose of it, we have a partner that will recycle it into another product. These containers will never touch any landfill. As long as people are returning it back into the system.”

In Fall 2021, the Sustainability Department was awarded a $20,000 EPA grant to test out a reusable takeout container pilot. “Park City has committed to net-zero carbon and zero-waste by 2030,” said Environmental Sustainability Project Manager Celia Peterson. “To accomplish this, we must explore circular economy solutions at every scale. This program will provide an excellent alternative to wasteful single-use food containers, and we are excited to see it in action.”

“The partners in Park City have been incredible to work with,” said Watkins. “All the restaurants are very thoughtful about how they are serving their customers, like what their environmental footprint is. They’re really in the forefront.”

The pilot program is accepting a limited amount of 150 local subscribers. Registration is open today. Interested residents can sign up sign up here .


