ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Helicopter arrives 'just in time,' rescuing couple from flooded van

By Allison Finch
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago

Thunderstorms packed with leftover moisture from Tropical Storm Kay dumped flooding downpours across the drought-stricken Southwest, resulting in multiple water rescues this week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oo5Y8_0hx2z6xK00

In Las Vegas, two people were rescued by a helicopter after their van became submerged in floodwaters early Wednesday. According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the couple had pulled off the highway to rest around 2 a.m. local time. Just a short time after stopping and taking a quick rest, the couple awoke to floodwaters up to their chests.

"The Air Unit arrived just in time as the couple's van filled with water to about chest level," LVMPD wrote on Twitter . "They were safely hoisted out."

In a different video shared by the Moapa Valley Fire District, firefighters could be seen rescuing people from the dangerous floodwaters while a strike of lightning illuminated the sky above them.

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal , a tractor-trailer driver was also rescued early Wednesday morning from the swift floodwaters.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4d6kAk_0hx2z6xK00
Van mostly submerged in floodwaters outside Las Vegas on Tuesday. Photo courtesy of Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department

The National Weather Service issued a flash-flood warning late Tuesday for the extreme northwestern corner of Las Vegas, where most of the water rescues occurred.

According to the Regional Flood Control District , Skye Canyon Park, which is northwest of Las Vegas, measured 0.67 of an inch of rain, while other nearby rain gauges in that area measured 0.63 of an inch and 0.47 of an inch.

Rain gauges to the north and northwest of Las Vegas measured the most rainfall. According to the NWS office in Las Vegas, no precipitation was measured at the official regional measuring station at Harry Reid International Airport.

Typically, less than an inch of rain wouldn't create such dangerous conditions in some regions across the United States, but the arid landscape was unable to absorb any of the rain, which led to the flash flood.

In fact, much of the Southwest is under a severe to extreme drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor . So while this region of the United States desperately needs rainwater to try to ease the drought, small amounts of rain can quickly result in life-threatening flash floods.

As moisture from Tropical Storm Kay rained down on the Southwest over the past weekend, flash floods and mudslides put many people in danger .

Bodycam footage from San Bernardino police showed the intense moments when officers rescued a mother and two children from a flash flood over the weekend. The fast-moving water rushed in so rapidly that it rose to the officers' knees.

In the video, one officer can be seen almost losing his balance in the swift current before two other officers lend their arms out to serve as an anchor point.

According to ABC7, everyone was safely rescued.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
restaurantclicks.com

Las Vegas Brunch Spots to Try This Week

Las Vegas has a world-famous reputation for being the ultimate adult playground. The lavish casinos and bars aren’t just open all night, but they deliberately lack clocks so that the party will continue till the sun comes up. In fact, the party never stops. You can continue to enjoy...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Las Vegas, NV
Accidents
City
Las Vegas, NV
Local
Nevada Accidents
Las Vegas, NV
Crime & Safety
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Nevada Current

Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds

Policy, politics and progressive commentary The Southern Nevada Water Authority runs what is likely the longest-running program to motivate homeowners to replace water-thirsty grass with desert landscaping, but a new study says that while the move may save water, the price could be a superheated city. In a new study, a team of researchers investigated the microclimate effects of three […] The post Removing grass may increase urban heat, study finds appeared first on Nevada Current.
NEVADA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flood Control#Flash Flood#Thunderstorms#Accident
8newsnow.com

Plane crash on last day of Reno Air Races leaves 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A plane crash during the Reno Air Races left one person dead, according to the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office. The event began on Wednesday, Sept. 14, and was scheduled until Sunday, Sept. 18. The crash occurred on the third lap of the Jet Gold Race....
RENO, NV
nevadabusiness.com

Betson Enterprises to Open State-Of-The-Art Distribution Center in Las Vegas

Betson Enterprises will open a new state-of-the-art facility in Las Vegas, Nevada. This 45,000-square-foot warehouse is in the Bromigo Industrial Plaza and features 12 dock doors and six grade-level loading doors. The facility will serve as a multi-purpose office location and distribution center for amusement equipment, parts, and gaming monitors.
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

5 shot at party in northeast Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police are investigating a shooting early Sunday that wounded five people attending a party in the northeast valley, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators. The shooting happened at about 1 a.m. at a residence in the 4800 block of Holt Avenue, near Marion Drive, which is north of East […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
NWS
8newsnow.com

Metro: Speed led to death of driver in north valley crash

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man was speeding Saturday when he crashed into a pickup truck at a north valley intersection, killing its 70-year-old driver, Metro police said. Corey Clark, 20, was traveling south on North Decatur Boulevard at 4:17 p.m. at “a high rate of speed”...
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

Las Vegas police: Man, stepson dead in 2nd murder-suicide in 2 days

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating an apparent murder suicide that took place Sunday afternoon in the south valley. Officers responded to a residence near Richmar Avenue and Bermuda road just after 5:30 p.m. when they found two adult men suffering from gunshot wounds. According to police, it appeared that 35-year-old […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

‘I just don’t know what’s real and what’s not,’ Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh’s credit ballooned as he planned time machine in final weeks alive

In the months before his death, former Zappos CEO and Las Vegas entrepreneur Tony Hsieh was running out of cash as he planned a time-traveling spaceship and theme park where visitors would pay in seashells -- all while living in an environment where those around him allegedly took advantage of his deteriorating mental capacity, lawyers for his estate claim.
LAS VEGAS, NV
travellemming.com

9 Best Las Vegas Neighborhoods for 2022 (A Local’s Picks)

Drawn by the neon lights and endless entertainment, the population of Las Vegas is increasing more and more each day. However, moving to (and even just visiting) Las Vegas can be intimidating because it is such a large city and there are so many different neighborhoods in Las Vegas to explore.
LAS VEGAS, NV
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
450K+
Followers
64K+
Post
153M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy