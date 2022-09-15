The City of Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee is accepting nominations for the 19th Annual Unity Honors Award. Last year I had the honor of attending the Annual Unity Honors Luncheon in Longview. Believe it or not, "social justice" is not a new "buzz word" for politics, there's community groups and organizations right here in East Texas that are working towards it. Each year they highlight those in the community who have committed to doing this amazing work with a special award.

LONGVIEW, TX ・ 16 HOURS AGO