Turnto10.com
Woonsocket City Council holds special emergency meeting on removing the mayor
(WJAR) — The Woonsocket City Council held a special emergency meeting on Monday to discuss the removal of Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt. City Councilors voted unanimously to fund Councilwoman Denise Sierra's legal representation to fight Mayor Lisa Baldelli-Hunt in a case before the Rhode Island Supreme court. Starting Thursday, the...
Turnto10.com
Brett Smiley talks priorities as Providence mayor on '10 News Conference'
From bike lanes to public safety, Brett Smiley shares his priorities as the next mayor of Providence. He won the Democratic nomination, and he faces no opponents in November.
Turnto10.com
Gender ideology panel sparks protest
CRANSTON. R.I. (WJAR) — More than one hundred people protested Monday evening for and against a talk about gender in schools at William Hall Library. The event titled, "What Your Kids Learn About Gender in School," was hosted by Independent Women's Network, a pro-free speech community organization. The library...
Turnto10.com
Cape Verde president attends monument dedication at Veterans' Memorial Cemetery
EXETER, R.I. (WJAR) — José Maria Neves, president of the Republic of Cape Verde, visited Rhode Island to celebrate the annual dedication of the Cape Verdean Veterans Memorial monument on Saturday. Speaking with a translator, Neves spoke as the guest of honor at the Veterans' Memorial Cemetery in...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro community remembers two teens lost in crash
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Officials have identified the victims of Sunday's deadly crash in Attleboro. According to the district attorney's office, 19-year-old Michael Ward and 18-year-old Benjamin Kelley both died in the crash. Both teens recently graduated from Attleboro High School. In a letter to families, Principal Kate Campbell...
Turnto10.com
Anti-war activists gather ahead of International Day of Peace
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Activists gathered outside the Rhode Island State House on Saturday to call for the end of war violence ahead of the United Nations International Day of Peace. The Day of Peace will be observed on Wednesday. The Rhode Island Anti-War Committee spread out signs and...
Turnto10.com
Providence police investigate reported pellet gun attacks
PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WJAR) — Providence police are investigating after multiple pellet gun attacks were reported on the city's east side on Friday night. The first incident was called in at about 8:30 p.m. from a Brown University student who initially thought she was hit by a paintball. She told...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island churches honor the life of Queen Elizabeth II
(WJAR) — Two Rhode Island churches are honoring the life of Queen Elizabeth II this weekend. A service for the Queen was held at Trinity Church in Newport on Saturday evening. The church set up a dedication display with flowers. A plaque in one of the pews marks the...
Turnto10.com
Cumberland man charged in connection to largest seizure of counterfeit pills
(AP) — Federal authorities in Rhode Island say the seizure of more than 660,000 counterfeit Adderall pills containing methamphetamine has led to charges against one man. The U.S. attorney's office says 27-year-old Dylan Rodas has agreed to plead guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. The pills were...
Turnto10.com
Police identify Warwick man killed in North Kingstown crash
(WJAR) — The North Kingstown Police Department has identified the Warwick man killed in a crash over the weekend. Police identified the victim as 69-year-old Mark R. Horton. Police responded to a crash Saturday morning at 1050 Slocum Road involving a Toyota MR2 and a Hyundai Sonata. Police say...
Turnto10.com
State police investigate suspicious death in Charlestown
(WJAR) — Rhode Island State Police announced Monday it is investigating a suspicious death at a home at 279 Biscuit City Rd. in Charlestown. NBC 10 crews on the scene observed several state police cruisers on the scene, with caution tape stretched across the driveway. Authorities blocked off the...
Turnto10.com
Rhode Island Parrot Rescue looks to build new facility
WEST WARWICK, R.I. (WJAR) — A West Warwick shelter has reached its limit in the amount of parrots it can take in. Rhode Island Parrot Rescue is looking to raise money for a new facility for the animals. Donations to the Case for Space fundraiser go towards creating a...
Turnto10.com
Death of man restrained by police, fire crews under investigation
(WJAR) — Officials are currently investigating the death of a man who was restrained by Cranston police and fire during a call for medical assistance on Thursday. A spokesperson for the Rhode Island Attorney General said police and rescue responded to a call at the Econo Lodge in Cranston on Thursday for an individual in need of medical assistance.
Turnto10.com
Warwick man volunteers to help Californians impacted by wildfires
(WJAR) — A Warwick man is helping victims of the devastating wildfires in California with the American Red Cross. Peter Prowe is volunteering in the Sacramento area, where the biggest fire to hit the state so far this year is raging. "I know what it is like to be...
Turnto10.com
Police: 2 bodies found decomposed in Woonsocket home
(WJAR) — Woonsocket police said two decomposed bodies were found at the home of a former Woonsocket mayor on Monday. Police said they discovered an elderly male and female in the residence belonging to former Woonsocket Mayor Susan Menard. Woonsocket Police Chief Thomas Oates could not confirm if she...
Turnto10.com
Attleboro crash kills two teenagers
ATTLEBORO, Mass. (WJAR) — Two Attleboro teenagers are dead after their car slammed into a tree on Sunday morning. Police said the men, 18 and 19, were killed at about 4:30 a.m. in the area of South Avenue and West Street. On Monday morning, police identified the victims as...
Turnto10.com
High school football game coverage continues for week three
(WJAR) — Which high school football game would you like Sports Team 10 to cover this Friday?. In addition to this week's "Friday Night Rivals," which will feature the Ponaganset versus Johnston game on Friday, Sports Team 10 wants to hear from viewers on the other game coverage they are interested in seeing.
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to Charlestown house fire
CHARLESTOWN, R.I. (WJAR) — Crews responded to a house fire in Charlestown on Saturday. Firefighters arrived to a home on Old Mill Road just before 5 p.m. for a reported fire. The fire was knocked down in about fifteen minutes. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire...
Turnto10.com
Crews respond to multi-vehicle accident in Warwick
(WJAR) — Police crews responded to an accident reportedly involving three vehicles in the area of West Shore Road on Monday night. NBC 10 crews on the scene observed a trash truck, sedan and pickup truck with visible damage. Parts of West Shore Road and Francis Street were blocked...
Turnto10.com
Crowds met with sunny skies at Newport International Boat Show
NEWPORT, R.I. (WJAR) — The 51st Annual Newport International Boat Show is underway this weekend. People were out enjoying the sunny skies by the docks on Saturday at the Newport Yachting Center Marina at Commercial Wharf. A diverse line-up of million dollar yachts, sailboats, and marine equipment are on...
