Extra Extra: Foreign dignitaries keep giving Janet Yellen stamps because they mistakenly think she's a stamp collector

Traffic on the Cross Bronx Expressway on a Saturday morning in September. Plans to reduce traffic and pollution in New York City might have the opposite effect in the Bronx. The Expressway would experience more traffic – potentially upward of 700 extra trucks a day – according to a report released by the Metropolitan Transportation Authority. An MTA assessment says New York City, regional air quality and traffic would improve overall, but the Cross Bronx Expressway would see even more truck traffic. [ more › ]

BRONX, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO