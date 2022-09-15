Extra Extra: Foreign dignitaries keep giving Janet Yellen stamps because they mistakenly think she's a stamp collector
Good Thursday afternoon in New York City, where the cocktails have gotten boring and too expensive. Here's what else is happening:
- New York City can be a brutal place to live, especially if you're a dog . Maybe don't subject them to this?
- More than 13,000 trees have been planted in "shade-deficient" neighborhoods this past year, and the city plans to add 20,000 more each year through 2026.
- Cardi B pleaded guilty today to two misdemeanors stemming from a 2018 brawl in a Queens strip club where she threw a hookah pipe at a bartender and paid a friend to beat someone up.
- AM New York has a deep investigation into the city's boredom- and TikTok-fueled surge in subway surfing incidents.
- Treasury Secretary and Bay Ridge native Janet Yellen keeps getting stamps as gifts from foreign dignitaries who mistakenly believe that she's a stamp collector.
- Journalists at the New York Times seem to be on the verge of striking if they don't get a raise.
- Fred Franzia, the man who gave us Charles Shaw wine, a.k.a. Two Buck Chuck , has died at the age of 79.
- More and more, it's hard to say what's even cool .
- Cubicles are making a comeback.
- The truth about hypoallergenic dogs is, no such thing exists .
- And finally, agility:
