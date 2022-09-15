HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two men were arrested on Sunday in connection with a shooting in Haltom City that left two dead.Police said that at about 1:55 a.m. on Sept. 18, Haltom City officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of Bernice Street.When they arrived at the scene, they found that two men had been shot and killed. Witnesses told police that a "disturbance" had broken out before the shooting.The two suspects fled before officers arrived, but detectives were able to identify them and one was arrested this morning. The second suspect was taken into custody by the Haltom City SWAT team just before noon.Neither the victims nor the suspects have been publicly identified. The suspects will be named after they are arraigned by a judge, and the victims after notifying their next of kin.The investigation is ongoing.

