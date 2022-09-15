Read full article on original website
Related
Dallas police searching for suspect after fatal N. Hampton hit-and-run
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Law enforcement officials are searching for a hit-and-run suspect who killed a man crossing N. Hampton Road on Sept. 18. Police described the suspect SUV as a black Chevrolet Equinox or Traverse with dark-tinted windows. It may have front-end damage as a result of hitting the victim, who was left to die alone in the street. Hit and run is a serious criminal charge in Texas when a person is accused of not stopping after a car crash involving death, injury, or property damage. It is also known as leaving the scene of an accident. The Texas Transportation Code requires that every person stop and take certain actions following a crash that results in property damage or injury.Failure to do so will result in arrest.Leaving the scene of an accident involving death or serious injury is a third-degree felony, punishable by 2 to 10 years in a state prison.Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact Detective Jearlynn Jackson at (214) 671.0009 or jearlynn.jackson@dallascityhall.com.
Police investigating multiple hit-and-run crashes across North Texas; suspect searches underway
DALLAS — Police are asking the public's help for information about a driver that recently left a bicyclist injured at the scene. Fort Worth police said the accident happened around 12:24 a.m. on East Lancaster Road near the southbound entrance ramp of N. South Freeway on Monday, Sept. 19.
Cyclist in critical condition after hit-and-run in Fort Worth, police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Police are looking for the driver that struck a man on a bicycle in Fort Worth Monday morning. Fort Worth police officers were dispatched to the scene at around 12:30 a.m. They said it happened at the intersection of East Lancaster Avenue and the southbound entrance ramp to the North/South freeway.
Hit-and-run victim shot by suspect during argument, Fort Worth police say
FORT WORTH, Texas — Fort Worth police are investigating a shooting that allegedly happened after a hit-and-run on Sunday morning. Officers were dispatched to a shooting call at 2:17 a.m. on Northwest 28th Street and Menefee Avenue. According to police, the suspect was driving and struck the victim's vehicle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Police arrest suspect in August murder in downtown Dallas
A man has been arrested in Dallas and charged with a deadly shooting in August. Cristian Manzano is accused of fatally shooting a man named Gustavo Estrada.
Man jailed on a South Dallas murder charge
An accused killer is behind bars in Dallas where the victim, Adrian Cole. was gunned down over the weekend. Cole was found dead from multiple gunshots in the doorway of a home on Terrell Street
Accused killer arrested for murder of a man outside a South Oak Cliff convenience store
Nearly three months after a man was gunned down outside a South Oak Cliff convenience store police have found the teenager they’ve been looking for.
fox4news.com
Man arrested for fatal hit-and-run crash with cyclist in Grand Prairie
GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas - Grand Prairie police arrested a 30-year-old man accused of fleeing the scene of a crash that resulted in the death of a cyclist. The wreck happened at about 9:30 p.m. Friday, in the 2500 block of W. Jefferson Street. Investigators found that a man who was...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox4news.com
Bicyclist critically injured in Fort Worth hit-and-run
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are looking for the driver who hit a bicycle rider overnight and kept going. The victim was hit just after midnight Monday near Lancaster Avenue and an entrance ramp to the South Freeway. The man riding the bicycle was critically injured and taken...
fox4news.com
Bank robbery in Fort Worth, police searching for suspect
FORT WORTH, Texas - Fort Worth police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a bank robbery on North Tarrant Parkway. The robbery happened around 3:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 16 at the Unity One Credit Union, according to police. Photos sent out by the Fort...
Multiple shootings reported by North Texas law enforcement over the weekend
Dallas police are investigating a late night shooting at a convenience store in the CityPlace neighborhood. Just before midnight, an armed man was shot by a security officer at the 7-Eleven
fox4news.com
Dallas man charged with murdering his stepfather during argument
DALLAS - Dallas police arrested a 22-year-old man for allegedly killing his stepfather last week. Officers found 50-year-old Adrian Cole dead near the front door of an apartment on Terrell Street early Friday morning. He had been shot multiple times. According to an arrest warrant affidavit, a witness in the...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox4news.com
'Mass casualty situation' avoided, suspects planned to shoot people at HS football game, deputies say
EVERMAN, Texas - Law enforcement has identified the two suspects arrested for making threats against a Homecoming high school football game in Everman on Friday. The Tarrant County Sheriff's Office says 18-year-old Isaac Cooper and 18-year-old Brandon Gipson have been charged with unlawfully carrying a firearm in a prohibited place, child endangerment, and a terroristic threat in a public place. All the charges are felonies.
Shooting in Haltom City leaves 2 dead, suspects in custody
HALTOM CITY, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) — Two men were arrested on Sunday in connection with a shooting in Haltom City that left two dead.Police said that at about 1:55 a.m. on Sept. 18, Haltom City officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1900 block of Bernice Street.When they arrived at the scene, they found that two men had been shot and killed. Witnesses told police that a "disturbance" had broken out before the shooting.The two suspects fled before officers arrived, but detectives were able to identify them and one was arrested this morning. The second suspect was taken into custody by the Haltom City SWAT team just before noon.Neither the victims nor the suspects have been publicly identified. The suspects will be named after they are arraigned by a judge, and the victims after notifying their next of kin.The investigation is ongoing.
Security guard fatally shoots man who pulled a gun in store
DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - Police in Dallas are investigating after a security guard killed a man who allegedly threatened to shoot him on Sept. 18. It happened after the security guard asked the man to leave the store where he was working in the 2500 Block of Lemmon Ave. The preliminary investigation determined when officers arrived they found the injured man in the front of the store with multiple gunshot wounds.He was taken to a local hospital by Dallas Fire Rescue where he underwent surgery, but later died. The Dallas Police Special Investigations Unit and the Dallas County District Attorney's Office are conducting separate investigations into the shooting.
Pedestrian dies after crash with SUV, Dallas police say
DALLAS — Police are working to identify a pedestrian that died after being hit by an SUV on Saturday night. According to a police sergeant, this happened at around 9 p.m. in the 3800 block of East Illinois Avenue. The sergeant said a man was walking on Illinois and...
dallasexpress.com
Road Rage Incident Leads to Arrest
A fight that began as a road rage incident on Tuesday led to an arrest in Mesquite after a man pulled a gun and pointed it at another man, according to police. The road rage incident took place around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday in the 18600 block of Interstate 635. Police believe that both vehicles involved in the road rage were stopped in a parking lot.
fox4news.com
Armed teens arrested before Everman HS homecoming game
One Tarrant County school district will increase security at sporting events after a threat at a homecoming game. Officers arrested two teenagers who may have been planning a shooting.
Man struck and killed while crossing the street in east Oak Cliff
man has died after being struck by an SUV in Dallas over the weekend. Saturday night, police found a pedestrian had been run over while crossing East Illinois Avenue just west of I-45
dpdbeat.com
Unexplained Death on Julius Schepps Freeway
On September 18, 2022, at approximately 3:47am, Dallas Police responded to a one vehicle roll-over crash, involving a 2015 white Ford pickup truck, at southbound Julius Schepps Freeway and Overton Road. When officers arrived they did not locate any person inside or around the vehicle. The preliminary investigation determined a...
Comments / 0