GAINESVILLE, Fla. – At approximately 11:39 p.m. last night, Gainesville Fire Rescue crews were dispatched to a working fire in an apartment complex at 3650 SW 20th Ave. The first unit arrived on scene in under 5 minutes to find a two-story apartment complex with smoke coming from the front door. Twenty Gainesville Fire Rescue Firefighters, as well as Alachua County Fire Rescue E80, worked quickly to extinguish the fire while it was still in the incipient stage. All the occupants were able to exit the building. This fire is currently under investigation to determine the origin and cause.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 14 HOURS AGO