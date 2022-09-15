Read full article on original website
Ronda Rousey Believes Her Match With Charlotte at WrestleMania 38 Will Be a “Cult Classic”
Ronda Rousey addressed her match against Charlotte Flair at WWE WrestleMania 38 in a video blog that she posted on her YouTube channel. Rousey said the following:. “You know what? The first time I watched the match, it was on my phone with the sound off when I was trying to put Po to sleep. She was feeding. And I was like, ‘Hmm.’ Then I watched it again later and was like, ‘Huh!’ And I think it’s going to be like one of those cult classic matches. It’s going to be like The Labyrinth of matches. You know? When it first came out, everyone was like, ‘What the hell? Why does David Bowie have a giant codpiece and talking to our children?’ But then later, you realize something awesome about it every time and it kind of makes it one of your favorite movies ever. And, you know, I sometimes need to watch it and sing ‘You Remind Me Of The Babe.’ […] That’s what I feel like that match. Every time you watch it, you’ll catch something new about it. I think re-watchability is something that is very important in movies. The Labyrinth, case in point.”
Brian Pillman Jr. Reveals He Wasn’t Happy With an AEW Creative Decision
AEW star Brian Pillman Jr. recently appeared on the Café De René with René Duprée podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Pillman Jr. commented on The Varsity Blondes in AEW:. “As soon as we lost [Julia Hart], we lost our...
Mystery Surrounding WWE’s “White Rabbit” Has Possibly Been Solved
It would appear that the mystery of the “White Rabbit” has been solved. The song “White Rabbit” was played in the arena on Friday night when SmackDown was taking a break for commercials. The song has been continuously played at live events that WWE has held over the weekend.
New Classic WWE Content Added to Peacock and WWE Network
It seems this months classic content drop is a little Old School. Every third Monday of the month, WWE uploads a bunch of classic content to Peacok and WWE Network. This months offering falls under the banner of the category Old School, 1988 to be more specific. Six episodes in total have been added. The newest episodes can be found under Season 17 on Peacock. The episodes added are as follows.
WWE Uploads Cryptic Video Hinting “White Rabbit” Mystery Will Be Revealed Soon
As PWMania.com previously reported, a fan uploaded a video from a commercial break during this past Friday’s edition of WWE SmackDown. During the course of the video clip, the song “White Rabbit” by Jefferson Airplane was played, and a red lighting effect was shown. The song was...
WWE Plays “White Rabbit” at Live Event as Bray Wyatt and Karrion Kross Speculation Continues
The WWE performed “White Rabbit” for the second night in a row as part of their show. As was mentioned earlier, WWE lowered the lights and played the song during a commercial break at SmackDown on Friday night in Anaheim. They did once again on Saturday night at a live event in Bakersfield, California.
Photos: Mandy Rose Reveals Engagement to Former WWE NXT Star
WWE NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose and Tino Sabbatelli, a former star of NXT, are getting married. Rose revealed the news that she and Sabbatelli are engaged via her Instagram account. There has been no announcement made regarding the wedding date, but as you can see below, he bought her a beautiful ring.
“Steiner Diner” Edition of WWE Table For 3 to Premiere on Friday
Later on this week, the “Steiner Diner” edition of Table For 3 will premiere on WWE Network. Bron Breaker, the current Unified WWE NXT Champion, will appear on a special episode of Table For 3 with his father Rick Steiner and uncle Scott Steiner, both of whom are inductees into the WWE Hall of Fame. This episode will air on both Peacock and the WWE Network.
Speculation on Malakai Black Heading Back to WWE
It will be interesting to follow Malakai Black’s next move because, as he stated in his statement on Sunday, we have not seen the last of him yet. According to a report from Fightful from the previous week, Black was granted a conditional release from AEW; therefore, it would appear that he does not intend to work for Tony Khan again.
Ronda Rousey Calls Shayna Baszler One of the Best Stars on WWE TV
Since they were both competing in MMA, Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler have maintained a close friendship over the years. Rousey heaped praise onto Baszler for being one of the best people on the show during a recent gaming stream. “You’re totally right about Shayna [Baszler] being one of the...
Eric Bischoff Says Tony Khan Should Get Chris Jericho to Write Angle for AEW Star
During the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast, Eric Bischoff discussed the storyline involving Chris Jericho and Daniel Garcia in AEW and gave his thoughts on the situation. In the current storyline, Garcia is in a difficult position because she is torn between choosing Jericho or Bryan Danielson. He...
Johnny Gargano Discusses Candice Lerae Possibly Returning to WWE
WWE star Johnny Gargano recently appeared on Ryan Satin’s Out of Character podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Gargano commented on his wife Candice LeRae possibly returning to WWE. Gargano said, “I think she’s not sure yet. Obviously, this is a whole new...
Bianca Belair Discusses Possible WWE NXT Return and Potential Feud with Mandy Rose
WWE RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair recently appeared on In The Kliq, in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, she spoke about the idea of a return to NXT. However, she feels that right now as RAW Women’s Champion might not be the time, although she’s interested in a match with NXT Women’s Champion Mandy Rose.
AEW Revolution 2023 Location Possibly Revealed
It appears that AEW has secured a venue for its first pay-per-view event of 2023, Revolution. According to Fightful Select, the company will move to a new location for the event. AEW is planning to hold this pay-per-view special at the Cow Palace in San Francisco, California, but the plans are still in the planning stages.
Production for John Cena’s “Peacemaker” Season 2 Starting Soon
The first season of the “Peacemaker” series on HBO Max, which stars John Cena and is set in the DC Extended Universe, was a huge success. An interesting new filming update for the second season of Peacemaker was provided by writer and director James Gunn. Gunn has disclosed...
AEW Grand Slam Very Close to $1 Million in Ticket Sales
Tony Khan announced on Twitter that the gate for AEW Grand Slam is approaching $1 million. That would be the largest TV gate in AEW’s history. Khan also hinted that he might have something special in store for the show. Khan is known for doing big things on some of the bigger shows, and it appears that he may have a surprise in store for fans on Wednesday night. Dynamite: Grand Slam tickets are on sale now at AEWTix.com.
WWE Continues to Tease “White Rabbit” Mystery During WWE RAW Commercial Break
The music from “White Rabbit” was played once more by WWE, and this time it was done during a commercial break on RAW. You can view the video below. The song was played for the very first time during a commercial break on Friday’s SmackDown, and they continued to play it during live events all throughout the weekend. In another instance, it was played when the arena was deserted right before the beginning of the event, when the fans were taking their seats.
Wardlow Comments on Taking Advice From Veterans Backstage at AEW
AEW star Wardlow, recently appeared on the Dynamite Download podcast in an interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, he spoke about not being shy to get guidance from others. There are plenty of veterans in the promotion such as Chris Jericho, Mark Henry, Jerry Lynn, Paul Wight, Arn Anderson, and QT Marshall.
Final Card for Tonight’s MLW Super Series TV Tapings
Major League Wrestling returns tonight with Super Series 2022 in Norcross, Georgia at the Space Event Center (Espacio Discoteque). Here is the final card:. * Laredo Kid & Komander & Microman vs. Gino Medina & Black Taurus & Mini Abismo Negro. * MLW Middleweight Champion Myron Reed vs. Shun Skywalker.
New WWE Top Ten Most Extreme Moments Special Set to Air on FOX
WWE is bringing its Top Ten Most Extreme Moments to FOX. According to PWInsider, the brand new special will make its debut on FOX during the first weekend of October. It would appear that this is being done to promote the WWE Extreme Rules Premium Live Event, which will take place on October 8 in Philadelphia.
