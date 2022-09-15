Read full article on original website
Atlanta United 0-0 Philadelphia Union player ratings: Andre Blake heroics hold Five Stripes
Atlanta United extended their unbeaten run to three matches with a 0-0 draw at home to the Philadelphia Union on Saturday. Coming in off the back of consecutive wins over Toronto FC and Orlando City, the Five Stripes looked confident as they continue to battle their way back into MLS Cup Playoffs contention.
Nick Cushing staying grounded following NYCFC win over Red Bulls
NYCFC interim head coach Nick Cushing isn't getting too ahead of himself, despite his side pulling off two vital victories in the space of a week. After a wretched run of just one win and five points from their last 10 MLS matches, the Pigeons brought home another trophy with a 2-0 win over Atlas in the Campeones Cup on Wednesday. NYCFC followed that up with a dominant performance against Hudson River Derby rivals New York Red Bulls on Saturday, winning by the same scoreline.
Phil Neville says Inter Miami will 'go for it' in MLS Cup Playoffs push
Inter Miami's push to make the MLS Cup Playoffs continues when they travel to DC United on Saturday afternoon and there's absolutely no margin for error now. The Herons ended a three-game losing streak with a vital 2-1 win over the Columbus Crew on Tuesday but remain two points adrift of the top seven in the East with just four games remaining.
MLS Week 32 best players - ranked
Week 32 of the 2022 MLS season is done and the pressure is on. Some teams are already eliminated but across both conferences, the battle to make the MLS Cup Playoffs is heating up. Further up the standings, LAFC and the Philadelphia Union are locked together on 64 points in the race to win the Supporters' Shield.
USMNT striker Ricardo Pepi scores first goal for FC Groningen
After recording his first assist since leaving FC Dallas in January, the 19-year-old finally got on the scoresheet, netting FC Groningen's only goal in a 2-1 defeat away at Sparta Rotterdam on Saturday.
Thomas Frank backs Arsenal to compete for Premier League title
Brentford head coach Thomas Frank believes Arsenal have what it takes to compete for this season's Premier League title.
Who has qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs? FC Dallas clinch their spot
FC Dallas became the latest team to clinch their spot in the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs over the weekend.
Jules Kounde reflects on Chelsea & Man City interest before Barcelona move
Jules Kounde opens up on his decision to join Barcelona over Chelsea and Manchester City.
Atletico Madrid 1-2 Real Madrid: Player ratings as Los Blancos claim derby win
Player ratings from the Madrid derby between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid at Wanda Metropolitano in La Liga.
FIFA 23 Player Ratings: The fastest players in Ultimate Team
The fastest players on FIFA 23 Ultimate Team.
FIFA・
Cristian Romero names his choice for the two best defenders in the Premier League
Cristian Romero has named Virgil van Dijk and Lisandro Martinez the best defenders in England.
Mark McKenzie & Erik Palmer-Brown added to the USMNT squad for September friendlies
U.S. men’s national team defenders Mark McKenzie and Erik Palmer-Brown have been added to the 26-player roster set to face Japan and Saudi Arabia.
Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn provides update on Julian Nagelsmann's future
Bayern Munich CEO Oliver Kahn has provided an update on Julian Nagelsmann's future.
Moises Caicedo must be Chelsea's next transfer target
Chelsea must make Moises Caicedo their next transfer target regardless of who is hired as sporting director.
Luis Campos explains why Paris Saint-Germain didn't sign Ousmane Dembele
Paris Saint-Germain chose not to sign Ousmane Dembele this summer because of the system they now play.
La Liga condemns racial abuse of Vinicius Junior
La Liga have released a statement following the continued racist abuse of Real Madrid star Vinicius Junior by Atletico Madrid supporters.
PSG advisor Luis Campos rubbishes Neymar exit rumours
Luis Campos reveals Paris Saint-Germain were never interested in selling Neymar during the summer transfer window.
Antonio Conte suggests Tottenham not ready for Premier League title challenge
Antonio Conte has seemingly played down Tottenham's chances of winning this season's Premier League title despite their fast start to the campaign.
Transfer rumours: Real Madrid make Mbappe decision; Chelsea eye Kane swap deal
Monday's transfer rumours, with updates on Kylian Mbappe, Harry Kane, Erik ten Hag, Romelu Lukaku, Jude Bellingham & more.
Arsenal vs Ajax - UWCL preview: team news, prediction & how to watch highlights
Preview of Champions League clash between Arsenal and Ajax.
