NYCFC interim head coach Nick Cushing isn't getting too ahead of himself, despite his side pulling off two vital victories in the space of a week. After a wretched run of just one win and five points from their last 10 MLS matches, the Pigeons brought home another trophy with a 2-0 win over Atlas in the Campeones Cup on Wednesday. NYCFC followed that up with a dominant performance against Hudson River Derby rivals New York Red Bulls on Saturday, winning by the same scoreline.

MLS ・ 2 DAYS AGO