Louisiana state official arrested over alleged drug deal near fast-food restaurant
A Louisiana state official was arrested this week after, authorities alleged, she was caught in the middle of a drug transaction with a wanted man as police were closing in to arrest him. Bridgette Hull, the executive secretary of the Louisiana State Board of Private Security Examiners, was arrested Tuesday...
Loose tiger sightings reported to police in Louisiana
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana are investigating numerous reports of a tiger or other big cat on the loose in a city. Several social media posts emerged Thursday night and early Friday morning reporting a tiger had been seen walking around Houma's downtown area, but no photo or video evidence of the animal emerged.
Man Killed Neighbor Over Alleged Electricity Hack: Deputies
Sheriff's deputies said the suspect admitted killing his neighbor with a shotgun after he believed the victim was hacking into his network.
Autopsy says Texas mum found dead in a parking lot died from overheating in car after drinking
A Texas woman who was found dead in her parked vehicle almost three weeks after she vanished from her home died from overheating after drinking inside it, authorities said.Chrissy Powell, 39, was last seen rushing from her San Antonio home on 5 July, leaving her phone, Apple Watch, and vital medication behind. She never arrived at her job as a paralegal and was not seen again until 23 July, when a security guard at a San Antonio shopping centre noticed a suspicious car that had been parked in the mall lot for a week.He approached the vehicle, noticed a foul...
Florida college student driving with girlfriend in Alabama wilderness is killed by woman posing as stranded motorist, officials say
A Florida college student exploring the Alabama wilderness with his girlfriend was fatally wounded during a shootout with a would-be robber who appeared to be living with others in the woods, authorities said. Adam Simjee, 22, was shot to death in the Talladega National Forest near popular Cheaha State Park...
93-Year-Old Woman with Dementia Dies in Senior Home After 'Mistakenly' Being Served Dishwashing Liquid
A 93-year-old resident at a California senior home has died after "mistakenly being served dishwashing liquid as juice." In a statement obtained by PEOPLE, Atria Park San Mateo of the Hillsdale neighborhood confirmed that three of their residents were "recently transported to the hospital" as a result of the incident over the weekend.
Alabama Woman Wanted for Stabbing Boyfriend and Cutting 1-Year-Old Child: Police
Alabama police are searching for a 22-year-old woman who allegedly stabbed her boyfriend and cut their 1-year-old child during the attack, authorities said. Mobile officers responded Saturday to a domestic violence report and discovered a male stabbing victim and a toddler with a minor cut, police said. The man and...
Teenager Fatally Shoots Own Mother And Her Boyfriend: Police
Police said Desmond Thomas Burgen Jr., 19, charged with premeditated homicide, barricaded himself in the home with the bodies after the shooting.
Dad Forced Kids to Eat Their Own Feces, Beat Each Other With Spiked Bat, Police Say
A father has been arrested over a string of horrific alleged abuses that include locking one of his kids in a closet as a punishment and then forcing them to eat their own feces in front of their siblings, police say.An arrest warrant was issued for Kevin Grant, of Naugatuck, Connecticut, after authorities learned of new allegations relating to a child-abuse case investigated in October 2020, NBC New York reports.An affidavit said Grant, 33, repeatedly subjected his children to abuse or made them witness their siblings’ abuse. It states the children, aged between 5 and 11, sometimes had extreme violence...
Homeless woman arrested after she was found showering in Torrance home
A homeless woman was arrested after she found taking a shower in the bathroom of a Torrance home Thursday.A resident in the 22000 block of Ladeene Avenue called police to report an intruder, according to Torrance police. The intruder was a woman, and the resident said she was taking a shower in their bathroom.The woman may have gotten into the home through an unlocked door, the resident told police.When officers arrived, Torrance police say they immediately recognized her as a transient who has been in trouble with the law before. She was taken into custody without incident, and Torrance police...
A 4-month-old baby and 18-month-old toddler were left for dead in Arizona desert by smugglers, Border Patrol says
"This is not just another example of smugglers exploiting migrants for money. This is cruelty," the local border patrol chief said.
Chilling update in disappearance of teacher Meghan Marohn, 42, who vanished after complaining of mystery stalker
THE search for a beloved teacher who disappeared after complaining about a mystery stalker came to a chilling end months later. Meghan Marohn, 42, was reported missing on March 27 after her family said they were unable to get in touch with her and for months, a desperate search was made to find her whereabouts.
Man and Dog Feared Dead for Days Found in Truck Outside PetSmart: Police
Indiana police have not yet made the man's identity public, and statistics show 4,400 unidentified bodies are recovered each year.
Entire police force in Alabama disbanded because officer who sent racist text could not be fired
A small town in Alabama has disbanded its police force because it could not legally fire an officer who made a racist joke about slavery.City councilors in Vincent, a town with a population of 1,982 about 35 miles southeast of Birmingham, voted unanimously last Thursday to "temporarily abolish" its police department of three officers, according to AL.com. Vincent mayor James Latimer said in a public meeting that this was "the only way" to stop paying the two officers involved in the incident due to a city policy that prevents any employee from being fired without two formal complaints and...
Chilling details emerge after three adults found dead and four children rescued from home
THREE people were found dead at a home before four children were rescued in a tragedy that has left a neighborhood in shock. The four children were found inside the house after the bodies of two adults were discovered outside, cops said. Authorities entered the bloody scene at approximately 8.30pm...
Florida Cop Blocks Pregnant Woman In Pain From Entering Hospital Just Feet Away
A Miami-Dade police spokesperson said the department has launched an internal investigation.
Mystery as Wyoming Highway Patrol officer arrested
A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested this week by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been released yet. The mysterious story started on May 2, when the Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, who is stationed in Cheyenne. The officer was immediately removed from service, and placed on administrative.
Mystery surrounds 10-month-old baby found at Minneapolis airport
Police have cancelled a previously issued emergency alert after the mother of a 10-month-old baby was located. The alert was sent out on Tuesday night after the girl was found at around 9pm on Sunday at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport with a woman described as being “in crisis” and who was believed not to be related to, or a guardian of, the child, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. While airport police didn’t provide a lot of information, they thanked those who had shared the alert and sent in the information that helped the authorities to find members of...
Georgia authorities discover body of woman last seen at bar meeting online acquaintance
The body of an Atlanta-area woman missing since earlier this month was found this week inside a car along a freeway. Yolanda Brown, 53, left her Covington home on Sept. 2 and never returned, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said. Her son, Joshua Doughy, said his mother was last seen at a bar where she met up with someone she connected with online, Fox Atlanta reported.
Mother arrested after allegedly taping children to chairs after they took food without permission
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old mother was arrested and charged after allegedly taping three children to chairs and a wall after they took food without permission. According to WKMG-TV, on Aug. 12, investigators with the Department of Children and Families told Daytona Beach police that Ymani Bain allegedly taped the children as a form of punishment. The children’s father reportedly said that on the weekend of Aug. 6 and 7, Bain tied their hands, and the whole body of one child, with tape, and put them "in the wall" after they took a "moon pie without permission."
