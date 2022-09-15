ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UPI News

Loose tiger sightings reported to police in Louisiana

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Authorities in Louisiana are investigating numerous reports of a tiger or other big cat on the loose in a city. Several social media posts emerged Thursday night and early Friday morning reporting a tiger had been seen walking around Houma's downtown area, but no photo or video evidence of the animal emerged.
HOUMA, LA
The Independent

Autopsy says Texas mum found dead in a parking lot died from overheating in car after drinking

A Texas woman who was found dead in her parked vehicle almost three weeks after she vanished from her home died from overheating after drinking inside it, authorities said.Chrissy Powell, 39, was last seen rushing from her San Antonio home on 5 July, leaving her phone, Apple Watch, and vital medication behind. She never arrived at her job as a paralegal and was not seen again until 23 July, when a security guard at a San Antonio shopping centre noticed a suspicious car that had been parked in the mall lot for a week.He approached the vehicle, noticed a foul...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
North Dakota State
TheDailyBeast

Dad Forced Kids to Eat Their Own Feces, Beat Each Other With Spiked Bat, Police Say

A father has been arrested over a string of horrific alleged abuses that include locking one of his kids in a closet as a punishment and then forcing them to eat their own feces in front of their siblings, police say.An arrest warrant was issued for Kevin Grant, of Naugatuck, Connecticut, after authorities learned of new allegations relating to a child-abuse case investigated in October 2020, NBC New York reports.An affidavit said Grant, 33, repeatedly subjected his children to abuse or made them witness their siblings’ abuse. It states the children, aged between 5 and 11, sometimes had extreme violence...
NAUGATUCK, CT
CBS LA

Homeless woman arrested after she was found showering in Torrance home

A homeless woman was arrested after she found taking a shower in the bathroom of a Torrance home Thursday.A resident in the 22000 block of Ladeene Avenue called police to report an intruder, according to Torrance police. The intruder was a woman, and the resident said she was taking a shower in their bathroom.The woman may have gotten into the home through an unlocked door, the resident told police.When officers arrived, Torrance police say they immediately recognized her as a transient who has been in trouble with the law before. She was taken into custody without incident, and Torrance police...
TORRANCE, CA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Entire police force in Alabama disbanded because officer who sent racist text could not be fired

A small town in Alabama has disbanded its police force because it could not legally fire an officer who made a racist joke about slavery.City councilors in Vincent, a town with a population of 1,982 about 35 miles southeast of Birmingham, voted unanimously last Thursday to "temporarily abolish" its police department of three officers, according to AL.com. Vincent mayor James Latimer said in a public meeting that this was "the only way" to stop paying the two officers involved in the incident due to a city policy that prevents any employee from being fired without two formal complaints and...
VINCENT, AL
Jackson Hole Radio

Mystery as Wyoming Highway Patrol officer arrested

A Wyoming Highway Patrol trooper was arrested this week by the Laramie County Sheriff’s Office, but no charges have been released yet. The mysterious story started on May 2, when the Patrol was contacted by the Cheyenne Police Department about an investigation involving a trooper, who is stationed in Cheyenne. The officer was immediately removed from service, and placed on administrative.
CHEYENNE, WY
The Independent

Mystery surrounds 10-month-old baby found at Minneapolis airport

Police have cancelled a previously issued emergency alert after the mother of a 10-month-old baby was located. The alert was sent out on Tuesday night after the girl was found at around 9pm on Sunday at Minneapolis-St Paul International Airport with a woman described as being “in crisis” and who was believed not to be related to, or a guardian of, the child, according to the Minneapolis Star Tribune. While airport police didn’t provide a lot of information, they thanked those who had shared the alert and sent in the information that helped the authorities to find members of...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Fox News

Georgia authorities discover body of woman last seen at bar meeting online acquaintance

The body of an Atlanta-area woman missing since earlier this month was found this week inside a car along a freeway. Yolanda Brown, 53, left her Covington home on Sept. 2 and never returned, the Newton County Sheriff's Office said. Her son, Joshua Doughy, said his mother was last seen at a bar where she met up with someone she connected with online, Fox Atlanta reported.
COVINGTON, GA
truecrimedaily

Mother arrested after allegedly taping children to chairs after they took food without permission

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (TCD) -- A 30-year-old mother was arrested and charged after allegedly taping three children to chairs and a wall after they took food without permission. According to WKMG-TV, on Aug. 12, investigators with the Department of Children and Families told Daytona Beach police that Ymani Bain allegedly taped the children as a form of punishment. The children’s father reportedly said that on the weekend of Aug. 6 and 7, Bain tied their hands, and the whole body of one child, with tape, and put them "in the wall" after they took a "moon pie without permission."
DAYTONA BEACH, FL

