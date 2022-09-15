Read full article on original website
Related
SFGate
Fresh corn makes a creamy pasta sauce with no cream
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Even when they are tasty, creamy pasta sauces can be unappealingly heavy. A few bites and you’re done. Luckily, a lighter solution lies in peak season for sweet corn, whose high starch content can create a creamy sauce without having to resort to using cream. Just pull out the blender.
New San Francisco burger joint will serve Michelin star-caliber 'Spruce' burger
"We've been making a special Louie sauce that's a replacement for tomatoes."
Comments / 0