Read full article on original website
Related
krwg.org
Southern New Mexico "Pride on the Plaza" Celebration 2022
Las Cruces, NM – On this edition of PUENTES a la comunidad, bridges to the community, host Emily Guerra spoke with Southern New Mexico Pride Board Member, Raquel Garzón, about the “Pride on the Plaza Celebration” Saturday, October 1st, from 5p.m.-10p.m. in Las Cruces, NM, starting with a Pride March at 4:30p.m. at the Downtown Las Cruces Plaza. A full week of events begin with a Pride Kick-Off Drag Show Saturday, September 24th at 7p.m. at Salud! de Mesilla, 1800 Avenida de Mesilla. Schedule/information available at SouthernNMPride.org; PFLAG Las Cruces/Dona Ana; and on Facebook.
KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbings, Las Cruces mourns, Storm chances, Redistricting vote, Painting low riders
Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for sex crime against minor New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill Las Cruces man arrested after disappearing from hospital Film expo aims to help community with media careers Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story New Mexico seeing threats […]
elpasomatters.org
East El Paso voters key to flipping US House District 23, Democrat says
John Lira methodically worked his way through a Socorro neighborhood one early August evening, stopping at homes where voters had cast a Democratic primary ballot in years past. The retired Marine is hoping to get these far East El Paso County voters behind him this November, voters who he says...
El Paso community says goodbye to barbershop owned by ‘Miss’ Estine
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Friends and customers said one final goodbye to one of El Paso’s most prominent Black-owned businesses. Estine’s Barbershop on North Peidras closed its doors on Sept. 1 after decades of serving the Borderland. But Sunday, Sept. 18, the community came together to celebrate more than 71 years of “Miss” Estine […]
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
cbs4local.com
El Paso County Commissioners approves lease of migrant services center
EL PASO, Texas (CBS4) — El Paso County Commissioners approved to lease a building along Lockheed Drive for its "Migrant Support Services Center" on Monday. The building is expected to help process migrants that have continued to arrive. The county also approved a contract awarded to The Providencia Group,...
City of El Paso to reopen 2 rec centers as part of ‘strategic recovery effort’
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The city of El Paso Parks and Recreation Department is reopening two additional recreation centers that had been closed during the pandemic as part of its “strategic recovery effort.” The Don Haskins Recreation Center, 7400 High Ridge St. in west El Paso, will reopen Monday, Sept. 19. Its hours will […]
cbs4local.com
A southern New Mexico roadway is set to receive a $45 million dollars in federal funding
$45 million in federal transportation funds is being allocated to a new roadway in southern New Mexico that will connect the Santa Teresa port of entry to Sunland Park. “The idea existed for many years and it’s not until recently that the city expressed to me, excuse me, the state of New Mexico has had extra revenues and offers, and they’ve made an allocation to do the preliminary studies for this particular project,” said Javier Perea, the Mayor of Sunland Park.
Famous Mexican Actor Joaquin Cosio Was Spotted In El Paso
Another celebrity sighting occurred last week when the famous Mexican actor Joaquin Cosio visited El Paso. Joaquin Cosío began his career in the early 80s on stage in the theatre, crossing over to the big screen and making his film debut in the 2001 film The Blue Room. Since...
IN THIS ARTICLE
elpasoheraldpost.com
SUNDT El Paso Adds Three to Building Group
Sundt Construction’s Building Group recently added Daren Mieles, Guillermo Mendez and Jose Lopez to its El Paso office. “We are happy to welcome Daren, Guillermo and Jose to our team,” said Joseph Riccillo, project director and Sundt’s El Paso office leader. “We are continually growing in El Paso and these three each bring unique skillsets to their roles.”
Deadly shooting in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico --One person is dead after a shooting in Las Cruces. It happened Sunday night at around 8:00 p.m. at the 6500 block of Vista del Oro. Police say that one man from inside the home called 911. When crews arrived, one female was found dead at the scene. Officials say that The post Deadly shooting in Las Cruces appeared first on KVIA.
Two females fall from border wall near Santa Teresa
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Sunland Park Fire Engine-2 and Squad-1 responded to an incident in Pete Domenci this morning. Sunland Park Fire officials assisted CBP with two females this morning that were found in the desert. According to Sunland Park Fire, the two females fell from the border wall. The identities of these two […]
KVIA
NMSU graduate workers express continued outrage, concern to university leaders at regents meeting
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- “You actively work to ensure that we remain in poverty!" These are just some of the brash words spoken at Thursday's regents' meeting by graduate workers at New Mexico State University. The NMSU Graduate Union held a public comment session during the meeting. Members...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
El Paso News
City clinics to start giving out new Bivalent COVID booster shot this week
EL PASO (KTSM) – The City of El Paso will be administering the new Bivalent COVID-19 booster vaccine to individuals 12 and older beginning Tuesday, Sept. 20, at all City Community Clinics. “Immunization is one of the most important things you can do to protect your health. Getting the...
cbs4local.com
Migrants removed from streets of downtown El Paso overnight by police
El Paso, TX (CBS4) — The City of El Paso police removed migrants who were sleeping next to the Greyhound bus stations in Downtown El Paso around 3 AM Sunday, according to migrants who were there. Some of the migrants tell KFOX14 there were several police cars, officers flashing...
ktep.org
City of El Paso Economic Development Department
In this next edition of El Paso Prime Time, Richard Dayoub welcomes the Director of Economic Development of El Paso, Elizabeth Triggs and Managing Director Of International Bridges, David Coronado, to wrap up the Economic Development series and talk about access to capital for small business, improved technology for international bridges and quality of life.
Sunland Park among top sellers for cannabis in August
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Cannabis Control Disivion of the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department reports Cannabis sales were over $40 million in August. Adult-Use sales topped $24,219,339 in August. Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Hobbs saw the highest sales numbers for Medical sales and Recreational sales combined. Sunland Park ranked The post Sunland Park among top sellers for cannabis in August appeared first on KVIA.
Update: One woman dead in shooting incident in Las Cruces
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – One woman was shot at a home in Dona Ana County on Sunday night. The incident happened at the 6500 block of Vista de Oro around 8:00 p.m. Dona Ana Sheriff Officers say a young male called requesting assistance for an injured female resident. When the first units arrived, a […]
10 Artists That Filmed A Music Video Right Here In El Paso
Recording an album is one thing, filming a music video is another: It's a great way for artists to show their creativity & to further add to a song's message. Sometimes it can be used to show the world how much they appreciate their home. We've had quite a few artists film music videos here in El Paso. Like who? How about...
Deputies arrest man who was in process of burglarizing business
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man who was allegedly in the process of burglarizing a business in east El Paso on Sunday, Sept. 18. Deputies arrested 47-year-old Michael James Brucker after he allegedly cut through the fence surrounding a business and entered the property without permission along the […]
Las Cruces firefighters extinguish fire in RV, keep it from spreading
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces firefighters responded to a fire in a recreational vehicle early Saturday morning. The fire happened just before 4 a.m. along the 300 block of South Motel Boulevard. Firefighters arrived to find the RV on fire with flames showing on all sides. Crews extinguished the fire and kept it […]
Comments / 0