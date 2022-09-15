ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

Bakersfield Channel

Enjoy the cool weather while you can

Bakersfield is staying on the cool side through the rest of the week. We dealt with a slight chance of rain Monday that didn't cause too much trouble here in the valley. The high in Bakersfield on Monday reached 82° and will be staying nice on Tuesday with a high of 82°.
BAKERSFIELD, CA

