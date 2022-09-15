Read full article on original website
Enjoy the cool weather while you can
Bakersfield is staying on the cool side through the rest of the week. We dealt with a slight chance of rain Monday that didn't cause too much trouble here in the valley. The high in Bakersfield on Monday reached 82° and will be staying nice on Tuesday with a high of 82°.
Back to the grind we go with temperatures well below average bringing cooler temps to all of California
BAKERSFIELD, Calif (KERO) — Happy Monday Kern County. The start of the work week is looking lovely. A cooling trend continues as we see our daily high temperatures continue to fall. Forecast high today for Bakersfield is 83 degrees. Almost ten degrees below our seasonal average. We are still...
This week's weather: Slight rain chances dry up just in time for the Kern County Fair
Thanks to the low pressure system heading into the coast of Northern California, cooler temperatures and rain chances are set to be in the beginning of this week. Bakersfield is predicted to start the week with a high of 84° on Monday, stick with low 80s until the end of the week when temperatures reach the low 90s on Saturday.
Weekend Weather: Less than a week till Fall and already feeling cooler
Things have been cooling down not just in Kern County, but the Golden State as well. The Valley was in the 90s earlier this week and is now settling down into the 80s, for what seems to be another week. Bakersfield's high on Saturday is projected to be 85°, while...
