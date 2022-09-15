Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KTUL
Police responding to convenience store shooting
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Tulsa police are responding to a shooting at Peoria Foodland near East 60th Street and South Peoria Avenue. This is a developing story.
KTUL
Police searching for man after early morning robbery
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Police Department is searching for a man they say robbed two women at gunpoint. Officers say they were called to the Wimbledon Apartments near 51st and Memorial in reference to an armed robbery. When they arrived, two women claimed they were coming home from a party and when they arrived at their apartments, a man approached them.
KTUL
Funeral arrangements announced for Sand Springs crash victims
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Funeral services have been announced for the victims of a deadly Sand Springs crash. On Thursday, September 15, 17-year-old Ethan Gibson, 16-year-old Cyra Saner, and 16-year-old Kylee Weaver were all killed in accident. Gibson's funeral service will be held September 21 at 2 p.m. at...
KTUL
New lake being built next to Gathering Place, construction underway
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Mayor GT Bynum announced via Facebook that the city is building a new lake right next to the Gathering Place. He says this lake will transform the way Tulsans enjoy our defining natural feature. Part of this new dam is a whitewater flume on the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KTUL
One killed after being ejected in single-car accident in Sapulpa
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol confirmed that one person has died in a single-car accident on Highway 33 in Sapulpa. A trooper responded to the accident at 6:15 a.m. Monday morning and discovered the driver had been ejected 80 feet from the car. OHP says 19-year-old...
KTUL
Tulsa Housing Authority, City of Tulsa awarded $50 million Choice Neighborhoods grant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa housing Authority and the City of Tulsa have been awarded a $50 million Choice Neighborhoods Initiative grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development for the Envision Comanche plan. This is the second CNI grand award the THA and the city...
KTUL
Longtime crossing guard pleads for job back
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — We first met Joanne Gilmore seven years ago when she was raising awareness about the dwindling number of crossing guards. "There's a shortage and we need more of us," she said. Last year, we caught up with her again. "I’ve been a crossing guard 20...
KTUL
Stillwater police warn community about circulating gift card scam
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater Police Department Wants to warn local residents about a gift card scam circulating around the area. Police say suspects are impersonating pastors from Stillwater churches and texting citizens within the town. The suspects are advising the victims that they are needing gift cards to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
KTUL
Equality Center selling shirts for banned books week
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Dennis R. Neill Equality Center is selling shirts to support efforts of Oklahoma equality and the Rainbow Library. They say that the center is home to the Nancy and Joe McDonald Rainbow Library. The library works to stop censorship and promote LGBTQ+ literature that...
KTUL
Bivalent COVID boosters now available at Cherokee Nation Health Centers
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Cherokee Nation announced Monday that the Pfizer-BioNTech bivalent booster is now available to anyone aged 12 or older at any Cherokee Nation Health Center. The new bivalent booster protects against the most common strain of COVID-19 circulating in the Cherokee Nation. The Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine...
KTUL
Greenwood Gallery closes its doors
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Greenwood Gallery closed its doors Saturday, but owner Queen Alexander tells us it's not the end. She said it's the beginning of a new journey as she plans to take the story and art of Greenwood on the road. Alexander plans to take the...
KTUL
Kendall Whittier celebrates start of Hispanic Heritage Month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Kendall Whittier Main Street celebrated Hispanic heritage and culture on Saturday with an Independence Day party. They had art, music, dancing, shopping, and plenty to eat. Thursday was the start of Hispanic Heritage Month, that was Independence Day for five Latin American countries. Friday was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KTUL
The Hospitality House of Tulsa is hosting "Hospitality under the Stars" Fundraiser event
Thursday, September 22nd 6-8 p.m.
KTUL
Creek Elementary principal honored with $2,500 Tulsa STEM Alliance Grant
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Andrea Sagely, Creek Elementary principal, was honored at the Tulsa Flight Night Gala. She was awarded a $2,500 grant from the Tulsa Regional STEM Alliance to advance STEM education at her school. Sagely was one of four recipients recognized at the event that took place...
KTUL
Ascension St. John to extend mammogram hours for Brest Cancer Awareness Month
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Ascension St. John is extending mammogram hours for Breast Cancer Awareness Month at three area hospitals. The hospital is encouraging everyone to schedule a mammogram because early screening can often find or detect breast cancer early, before a lump can be felt. “Comprehensive preventive care...
KTUL
Tulsans gather for second annual Spark Summit
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A group of thinkers and doers gathered in Tulsa Saturday for the second annual Spark Summit. It's not just a music festival, not just a tech showcase, not just an art exhibit. It's all of those things and more combined. It's also two events in...
KTUL
Walk helping children find their voices hosted at Hunter Park
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The Tulsa Walk for Apraxia event was held today, September 18 at hunter Park. This event benefits children with apraxia of speech and was free to register. This is the 15th anniversary of the walk and is a celebration of the kids who work hard...
KTUL
SATURDAY FORECAST: Hot and humid
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — The last weekend of summer will most definitely feel like summer. Highs will soar into the 90s today and tomorrow. Expect south winds gusting up to 20 mph, too. A few clouds are expected but no rain or thunderstorms. Humidity has increased slightly, so heat...
KTUL
Tulsa cruises to 54-17 over Jacksonville State
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Of Tulsa's first seven possessions, they scored on six and made their way to a 54-17 victory against Jacksonville State Saturday night. The team showed up and played one of their best scoring games yet in front of over 17,000 fans at H.A. Chapman Stadium.
KTUL
NSU listed as one of the best places in the nation to pursue an online degree
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Northeastern State University has been named one of the best online colleges in the United States by Abound. NSU was recently listed on the website's 100 Best Online Colleges 2022 list. NSU was one of just two public universities in the state of Oklahoma that...
Comments / 0