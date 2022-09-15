Read full article on original website
numberfire.com
Austin Hedges starting for Guardians in Game 1 on Saturday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Hedges is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Twins starter Louie Varland. Our models project Hedges for 0.6 hits, 0.4...
Giants bench Mike Yastrzemski on Saturday night
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski is not starting in Saturday's lineup against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Yastrzemski will take a seat after Lewis Brinson was chosen as San Francisco's center fielder. According to Baseball Savant on 307 batted balls this season, Yastrzemski has accounted for a 10.4% barrel rate...
Riley Adams sitting for Nationals on Sunday
Washington Nationals catcher Riley Adams is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Miami Marlins. Adams will move to the bench on Sunday with Israel Pineda catching for right-hander Anibal Sanchez. Pineda will bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. numberFire's models project Pineda for...
Austin Hedges catching for Cleveland on Sunday
Cleveland Guardians catcher Austin Hedges is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Minnesota Twins. Hedges will catch for right-hander Cody Morris on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Joe Ryan and the Twins. Luke Maile moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Hedges for 5.6 FanDuel points...
Omar Narvaez catching for Brewers on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers catcher Omar Narvaez is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Narvaez will catch for right-hander Jason Alexander on Sunday and bat eighth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Victor Caratini returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Narvaez for 7.6 FanDuel...
Padres leave Josh Bell off Sunday lineup
The San Diego Padres did not list Josh Bell in their lineup for Sunday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Bell will sit out Sunday's game against the Diamondbacks while Wil Myers joins the lineup at first base and bats seventh. Brandon Drury will move over to third base and Manny Machado will take a turn at designated hitter.
Chris Taylor batting seventh for Los Angeles Sunday
The Los Angeles Dodgers will start Chris Taylor at second base for Sunday's game against the San Francisco Giants. Taylor will bat seventh and start at second base Sunday while Gavin Lux takes the night off. Taylor has a $2,700 salary on FanDuel and is projected to score 8.5 fantasy...
Michael Toglia sitting for Rockies on Sunday
Colorado Rockies infielder Michael Toglia is not in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Toglia will move to the bench on Sunday with Randal Grichuk starting in right field. Grichuk will bat sixth versus right-hander Javier Assad and the Cubs. numberFire's models project Grichuk for 12.4...
Kerry Carpenter in Tigers' lineup Saturday evening
Detroit Tigers outfielder Kerry Carpenter is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Carpenter is getting the nod at designated hitter, batting sixth in the order versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. Our models project Carpenter for 0.9 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.2 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
Dylan Carlson in lineup Saturday for St. Louis in Game 1
St. Louis Cardinals outfielder Dylan Carlson is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Cincinnati Reds. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Carlson is getting the nod in right field, batting fifth in the order versus Reds starter Mike Minor. Our models project Carlson for 0.9 hits, 0.5 runs,...
Harold Castro in lineup Saturday for Detroit
Detroit Tigers infielder Harold Castro is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago White Sox. Castro is getting the nod at third base, batting fourth in the order versus White Sox starter Johnny Cueto. Our models project Castro for 1.2 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6 RBI...
Atlanta's Eddie Rosario taking over left field on Saturday
Atlanta Braves outfielder Eddie Rosario is batting ninth in Saturday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Rosario will man left field after Robbie Grossman was rested at home versus Phillies' right-hander Aaron Nola. numberFire's models project Rosario to score 8.2 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
Luis Guillorme starting for Mets on Sunday
New York Mets infielder Luis Guillorme is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Pittsburgh Pirates. Guillorme is getting the nod at second base, batting eighth in the order versus Pirates starter Johan Oviedo. Our models project Guillorme for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.5...
Jake McCarthy starting Saturday for Arizona
Arizona Diamondbacks outfielder Jake McCarthy is in the lineup Saturday in the team's game against the San Diego Padres. McCarthy is getting the nod in left field, batting third in the order versus Padres starter Joe Musgrove. Our models project McCarthy for 1.0 hits, 0.6 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.6...
Sean Bouchard in Rockies' lineup on Saturday
Colorado Rockies infielder Sean Bouchard is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Bouchard is getting the nod in left field, batting eighth in the order versus Cubs starter Hayden Wesneski. Our models project Bouchard for 0.7 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs, 0.2 RBI and 7.4...
Luke Maile in Guardians' Saturday lineup for Game 2
Cleveland Guardians catcher Luke Maile is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Minnesota Twins. In Game 2 of the doubleheader, Maile is getting the nod behind the plate, batting eighth in the order versus Twins starter Josh Winder. Our models project Maile for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs, 0.1...
Tyrone Taylor batting ninth for Milwaukee on Sunday
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Tyrone Taylor is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the New York Yankees. Taylor will start in center field on Sunday and bat ninth versus right-hander Gerrit Cole and the Yankees. Garrett Mitchell returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Taylor for 7.2 FanDuel points...
Matt Reynolds in Reds' Saturday lineup for Game 1
Cincinnati Reds infielder Matt Reynolds is starting Saturday in the team's game against the St. Louis Cardinals. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Reynolds is getting the nod at first base, batting eighth in the order versus Cardinals starter Dakota Hudson. In 236 plate appearances this season, Reynolds has a...
Jeimer Candelario batting seventh for Detroit on Sunday
Detroit Tigers infielder Jeimer Candelario is in the starting lineup for Sunday's game against the Chicago White Sox. Candelario will start at third base on Sunday and bat seventh versus right-hander Johnny Cueto and the White Sox. Harold Castro returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Candelario for 9.0 FanDuel...
Marwin Gonzalez (head) not in lineup for New York Sunday afternoon
New York Yankees infielder Marwin Gonzalez is sitting Sunday in the team's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Gonzalez is being replaced at first base by Anthony Rizzo versus Brewers starter Jason Alexander. In 182 plate appearances this season, Gonzalez has a .193 batting average with a .597 OPS, 5 home...
