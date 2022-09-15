Read full article on original website
Organ Mountain high school hosts vigil for Abraham Romero
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KTSM) – After three weeks in the El Paso Children’s Hospital ICU, Abe Romero passed away with his mother by his side. Sunday night, Organ Mountain decided to host a vigil to remember the legacy he left behind. Hundreds of people gathered from across Las Cruces, most not knowing Romero or his […]
Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City
EL PASO, Texas -- It's time for the weekend and if you have absolutely nothing planned, these events will change that. El Paso and Las Cruces have some great activities for you and your family. The September 16th Festival at downtown El Paso from 5:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m.. Pepe Aguilar will play two shows The post Events to enjoy this weekend in the Sun City appeared first on KVIA.
cbs4local.com
Pepe Aguilar to perform in El Paso this weekend
EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Pepe Aguilar returns to the El Paso County Coliseum for a 2-day concert this weekend. The concerts will be held Saturday, Sept. 17th and Sunday, Sept. 18th at 8pm. Conceptualized by Pepe Aguilar himself, Jaripeo Sin Fronteras tour will give fans a first-hand experience...
KRQE Newsfeed: Downtown stabbings, Las Cruces mourns, Storm chances, Redistricting vote, Painting low riders
Monday’s Top Stories Albuquerque man arrested for sex crime against minor New Mexico State Fair Grand Champion Steer racks up $11,000 bill Las Cruces man arrested after disappearing from hospital Film expo aims to help community with media careers Central New Mexico Community College student flees war in Ukraine, shares story New Mexico seeing threats […]
KVIA
Community comes together for food truck fundraiser for injured Organ Mountain football player
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- An Organ Mountain football player remains in critical condition at University Medical Center after collapsing at a game against Deming on August 26. The community held a fundraiser to help his family with medical expenses. A food truck night was held in the parking lot...
krwg.org
End of glory days was inevitable
The comedy show was several years ago, and I don’t remember the comedian’s name. But I do remember the joke. She was a Las Cruces native who had moved to Las Angeles to start her career and was back in town for the show, The joke was, “Nobody in LA cares about anything as much as you guys care about that stupid football game.” Except she didn’t say “stupid.” It was the late-night show.
City Manager Says, “Haven’t Given Up On Great Wolf Lodge”
In an interview with KFOX TV, El Paso city manager Tommy Gonzalez says the city may still be in the running for a Great Wolf Lodge. In April of 2020, it was reported that the proposed deal to bring Great Wolf to the Sun City had fallen through, largely because of the then-new Covid-19 pandemic.
Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August
DOÑA ANA COUNTY, New Mexico -- The Cannabis Control Disivion of the New Mexico Regulation & Licensing Department reports Cannabis sales were over $40 million in August. Adult-Use sales topped $24,219,339 in August. Albuquerque, Santa Fe, Las Cruces and Hobbs saw the highest sales numbers for Medical sales and Recreational sales combined. Starting in October, The post Las Cruces among top sellers for cannabis in August appeared first on KVIA.
KVIA
Gun Buyback event being held in Las Cruces
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico - A gun buyback event is being held on Saturday, September 17th, and is being hosted by New Mexicans to Prevent Gun Violence, who says their mission is to reduce injury and death from firearms. The event is being held in partnership with Viva Toyota and...
Four teens arrested for drive-by shooting near Horizon
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – On September 17, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office deputies assigned to the Montana Patrol Station responded to a drive-by shooting at the 13000 block of Goucher Dr. Through the course of the investigation, deputies located and arrested four subjects in connection with the shooting. 19-year-old Elijah Lira 18-year-old Horacio […]
Las Cruces firefighters extinguish fire in RV, keep it from spreading
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Las Cruces firefighters responded to a fire in a recreational vehicle early Saturday morning. The fire happened just before 4 a.m. along the 300 block of South Motel Boulevard. Firefighters arrived to find the RV on fire with flames showing on all sides. Crews extinguished the fire and kept it […]
Most Wanted Fugitives: Week of Sep. 16,2022
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso, Inc., publicizes fugitives wanted by the El Paso Police Department and the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office every week through the Most Wanted feature. The following fugitives are individuals, in which attempts at locating them have been unsuccessful. Anyone with information on the location of […]
Here’s a Perfect Example of Why El Pasoans Can’t Have Nice Things
At one point in our lives, we have at least once left our car stranded after breaking down in El Paso. You should consider yourself lucky if you can have your vehicle towed to your home. Not a lot of people in El Paso can afford to pay for a...
247Sports
Three-star forward Jadyn Toppin chooses New Mexico
Richard Pitino has landed his first pledge in the Class of 2023. This afternoon, three-star power forward Jadyn Toppin announced his commitment to New Mexico. “I liked their coaching style,” Toppin said on his commitment. “They give the ball to their bigs and The Pit is unbelievable. The players are amazing guys who work hard and are dedicated.”
Crime of the Week: I-10 East Murder
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – Crime Stoppers of El Paso and EPPD are asking for help in identifying those involved in the I-10 East murder that took place on Sep. 10. On Sep. 10, 2022, at approximately 7:20 p.m., 32-year-old, Israel Corral was found deceased in a stalled gray 2012 Honda Accord on I-10 East, […]
KVIA
Stabbing victim found in Soccorro dies
EL PASO, Texas -- An unidentified man died from his injuries Saturday after being taken to the hospital early this morning. Investigators say they were called out to a canal bank near the 11000 block of Gem Valley around 3:52 am. The call was about a man who had been...
KVIA
One man is dead after being shot in East El Paso Sunday morning
EL PASO, Texas - Police confirm one man is dead after being shot in East El Paso. Police said when they arrived on scene they located a man in his mid 30's with a gunshot wound. He was later transported to a local hospital with serious injuries. Police said it...
Alameda Ave. crash results in fatality
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – On September 14, 2022, El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Special Traffic Investigators were requested to the 12200 block of Alameda Ave. At approximately 11:50 a.m., police arrived to the scene on Alameda Ave. regarding a vehicle crash. The investigation revealed that the vehicle was traveling eastbound. The driver and sole […]
KVIA
El Paso Police: Surveillance video shows man shooting victim multiple times
EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso police say a 26-year-old man is seen in surveillance video exiting a car and shooting a 35-year-old man multiple times in an early Sunday morning attack. Christopher Ryan Correa died from his injuries. Police say it happened at that 10-4 Oyster Bar at 12275...
KVIA
Man wanted for allegedly shoplifting and leading Las Cruces police on a chase is arrested
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico– Joshua Lopez, 25, was arrested and booked into the Dona Ana County Detention Facility on Sept.16 after allegedly shoplifting and leading Las Cruces Police on a chase on July 27. According to the criminal complaint, Myles Luciano and Joshua Lopez allegedly attempted to walk out...
