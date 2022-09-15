ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FanSided

3 Nebraska commits Texas football should try to flip post-Scott Frost

The picture of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is coming back into focus this fall. Texas has hosted some notable visitors among targets of the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes the last few weekends, and there are a couple of notable decisions bound to come soon. That includes a commitment date from the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver target Jalen Hale, who announced on Sep. 21.
FanSided

Where Texas football ranks in post-Week 3 ESPN FPI

A nice win for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 21 ranked Texas football over head coach Jeff Traylor and the UTSA Roadrunners on Sep. 17 delivered the second win of the season for the men in burnt orange. Texas kept it close for a while with UTSA, even taking a tie into the locker room at halftime in this key matchup on the night of Sep. 17 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Outsider.com

University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot

On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
FMX 94.5

It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out

If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
texasstandard.org

In 1957, this team of Hispanic golfers shocked Texas by winning state

This story is part of a Hispanic Heritage Month collaboration with Voces Oral History Center based at UT-Austin’s Moody School of Communication. Today, Gene Vasquez calls his high school team’s journey to becoming Texas state champions as a fight against “two very brutal forces.”. “We were fighting...
101.5 KNUE

Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion

Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
thedailytexan.com

Trash aftermath of Texas vs. Alabama game requires three-day clean up

The Texas versus Alabama game last Saturday broke turnout records with 105, 213 attendees, but also came with an unprecedented amount of trash — and a clean-up that took place over the course of three days, said UT’s Facilities Services department. Michael Costa, the manager of Building Logistics...
saturdaydownsouth.com

High school football coach has incredible proposal following win

High school football teams are well into the meat of their schedules in 2022, and on Friday night in Belton, Texas, Friday Night Lights took on a little bit different of a meaning. Shoemaker High School head coach Toby Foreman recorded 2 wins Friday night. First, his Grey Wolves defeated...
spectrumlocalnews.com

Texas grape vines shrivel up after herbicide exposure

HYE, Texas — Texas is the largest producer of cotton in the country, but a chemical used to keep the state number one is hurting grape growers who want to sell made-in-Texas wine. Dicamba is a weed-killer that cotton farmers use in the High Plains region near the panhandle.
San Angelo LIVE!

BBQ Capital of Texas Gets $29 Million Frozen Popsicle Manufacturing Facility

LOCKHART – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, Texas. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000 has been extended to The Ziegenfelder Company.   "I am pleased to welcome The Ziegenfelder Company, an industry leader producing affordable, high-quality frozen treats, to the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott. “Lockhart…
Woodlands Online& LLC

Governor Abbott Announces New Ziegenfelder Company Facility In Lockhart

AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced that The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, Texas. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000 has been extended to The Ziegenfelder Company.
airlinegeeks.com

JSX Announces New Routes and Increased Frequencies

Dallas-Based JSX has announced via social media that it will be adding some new routes, and increasing some of the frequencies on a few of the routes they already operate. The airline operates a fleet of 30-seat Embraer E135s and E145s. New Routes. In the way of new routes, the...
TODAY.com

College football ticket prices soar due to rising demand and inflation

Increasing inflation and demand for college football tickets is sending prices soaring but that’s not stopping fans who are eager to get back into the stands. NBC’s Priscilla Thompson reports from Austin for Saturday TODAY where the Texas Longhorns will take the field.Sept. 17, 2022.
KLST/KSAN

Texas Cold Cases: The Austin yogurt shop killings

SAN ANGELO, Texas — December of 2021 marked 30 years since the tragic deaths of four young girls out of Austin when a local yogurt shop was robbed and then set on fire. Warning this post contains graphic contents On December 6, 1991, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire inside […]
Eater

Where to Eat and Drink in Lockhart

Roughly 35 miles southeast of Austin lies the quaint town of Lockhart. Known as the “BBQ Capital of Texas,” the city has plenty to offer tourists and daytrippers, like its adorable square, the historic Caldwell County Courthouse, and, of course, plenty to eat and drink. Some of Austin’s...
