This Austin conservationist is giving away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
New Mysterious Group Targets Governor Abbott With Their Political AdsTom HandyTexas State
O'Rourke Said The Only Way We Will Win is YouTom HandyLockhart, TX
Jake Spavital is Must Prove Himself Quickley at Texas StateFlurrySportsSan Marcos, TX
3 Nebraska commits Texas football should try to flip post-Scott Frost
The picture of the 2023 Texas football recruiting class is coming back into focus this fall. Texas has hosted some notable visitors among targets of the 2023 and 2024 recruiting classes the last few weekends, and there are a couple of notable decisions bound to come soon. That includes a commitment date from the highly touted four-star Longview wide receiver target Jalen Hale, who announced on Sep. 21.
Texas football team gets terrific injury update on Quinn Ewers
Texas football fans have to love the latest injury update when it comes to Quinn Ewers. After exiting Week 2’s narrow home loss to Alabama, emerging Texas football star quarterback Quinn Ewers could be returning to action sooner than expected. Ewers injured his clavicle on a late hit vs....
Where Texas football ranks in post-Week 3 ESPN FPI
A nice win for head coach Steve Sarkisian and No. 21 ranked Texas football over head coach Jeff Traylor and the UTSA Roadrunners on Sep. 17 delivered the second win of the season for the men in burnt orange. Texas kept it close for a while with UTSA, even taking a tie into the locker room at halftime in this key matchup on the night of Sep. 17 at home at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
University of Texas Fan Arrested After Allegedly Attempting Moronic Stunt With Live Bull Mascot
On Saturday, the University of Texas Longhorns took on the University of Texas at San Antonio Roadrunners at home in Austin. After a slow start, the Longhorns dominated in the second half to win 41-20. However, one Texas fan got a little too excited and made a stupid decision to jump onto the field mid-game. Yet the fan had no intention of rushing the field like most invaders. Instead, he attempted to climb into the pit that contained Longhorns mascot Bevo.
UTSA football falls in heartbreaker to Longhorns in first-ever matchup
Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium was rocking.
It’s Official: Texas Tech Vs. Texas Longhorns Is A Red-Out
If you have tickets for the big game on Saturday in Lubbock against the Texas Longhorns you better get your red gear ready. It has been official that Texas Tech athletics is asking the crowd to red-out the Jones for the last ever conference game against UT in Lubbock. This is going to be a crazy game with people all over Texas coming in.
texasstandard.org
In 1957, this team of Hispanic golfers shocked Texas by winning state
This story is part of a Hispanic Heritage Month collaboration with Voces Oral History Center based at UT-Austin’s Moody School of Communication. Today, Gene Vasquez calls his high school team’s journey to becoming Texas state champions as a fight against “two very brutal forces.”. “We were fighting...
Former Texas Longhorn and Super Bowl Champion Selling Austin, TX Mansion
Watching Earl Thomas play for the Texas Longhorns was incredible and he continued his success after being drafted in the 1st round of the 2010 NFL Draft by the Seattle Seahawks. He was a huge part of the success of the legendary Legion of Boom defense that brought the Seahawks their only Super Bowl title but now Earl Thomas is selling his amazing Austin, Texas mansion.
thedailytexan.com
Trash aftermath of Texas vs. Alabama game requires three-day clean up
The Texas versus Alabama game last Saturday broke turnout records with 105, 213 attendees, but also came with an unprecedented amount of trash — and a clean-up that took place over the course of three days, said UT’s Facilities Services department. Michael Costa, the manager of Building Logistics...
saturdaydownsouth.com
High school football coach has incredible proposal following win
High school football teams are well into the meat of their schedules in 2022, and on Friday night in Belton, Texas, Friday Night Lights took on a little bit different of a meaning. Shoemaker High School head coach Toby Foreman recorded 2 wins Friday night. First, his Grey Wolves defeated...
myfoxzone.com
Things to do in the Austin area this weekend: Pecan Street Festival, UT football and more
AUSTIN, Texas — The weekend is here and, as always, there are a ton of things going on in the Austin area. From a long-running street festival to a battle between University of Texas institutions, there's no shortage of fun activities happening over the next few days. Here’s a...
Neo-Nazis Protested Near Drag Brunch After Texas GOP Tweeted ‘Alert’
A group of neo-Nazis toting swastikas and transphobic signs gathered near a restaurant hosting a drag brunch in Pflugerville, Texas, Sunday, just days after the state GOP tweeted an “alert” about the event. One man held up a flag featuring a swastika. Another wore a red hat emblazoned...
spectrumlocalnews.com
Texas grape vines shrivel up after herbicide exposure
HYE, Texas — Texas is the largest producer of cotton in the country, but a chemical used to keep the state number one is hurting grape growers who want to sell made-in-Texas wine. Dicamba is a weed-killer that cotton farmers use in the High Plains region near the panhandle.
BBQ Capital of Texas Gets $29 Million Frozen Popsicle Manufacturing Facility
LOCKHART – Governor Greg Abbott announced Monday that The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, Texas. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000 has been extended to The Ziegenfelder Company. "I am pleased to welcome The Ziegenfelder Company, an industry leader producing affordable, high-quality frozen treats, to the Lone Star State,” said Governor Abbott. “Lockhart…
Woodlands Online& LLC
Governor Abbott Announces New Ziegenfelder Company Facility In Lockhart
AUSTIN, TX -- Governor Greg Abbott today announced that The Ziegenfelder Company, a frozen dessert manufacturer in operation in the United States for well over a century, will establish a new manufacturing facility in Lockhart, Texas. The project will create 100 new jobs and more than $29 million in capital investment. A Texas Enterprise Fund (TEF) grant of $525,000 has been extended to The Ziegenfelder Company.
airlinegeeks.com
JSX Announces New Routes and Increased Frequencies
Dallas-Based JSX has announced via social media that it will be adding some new routes, and increasing some of the frequencies on a few of the routes they already operate. The airline operates a fleet of 30-seat Embraer E135s and E145s. New Routes. In the way of new routes, the...
TODAY.com
College football ticket prices soar due to rising demand and inflation
Increasing inflation and demand for college football tickets is sending prices soaring but that’s not stopping fans who are eager to get back into the stands. NBC’s Priscilla Thompson reports from Austin for Saturday TODAY where the Texas Longhorns will take the field.Sept. 17, 2022.
Texas Cold Cases: The Austin yogurt shop killings
SAN ANGELO, Texas — December of 2021 marked 30 years since the tragic deaths of four young girls out of Austin when a local yogurt shop was robbed and then set on fire. Warning this post contains graphic contents On December 6, 1991, first responders were called to the scene of a structure fire inside […]
Eater
Where to Eat and Drink in Lockhart
Roughly 35 miles southeast of Austin lies the quaint town of Lockhart. Known as the “BBQ Capital of Texas,” the city has plenty to offer tourists and daytrippers, like its adorable square, the historic Caldwell County Courthouse, and, of course, plenty to eat and drink. Some of Austin’s...
$230k in back wages recovered in Black’s Barbecue tip-sharing practice
The Dept. of Labor recovered $230,353 in back wages for 274 workers employed by Black's Barbecue after an investigation found the employer gave a portion of employee tips to restaurant managers. That practice is not allowed by federal law.
